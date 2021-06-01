England Euro 2020 squad: Predicting who Gareth Southgate will name in his final 26

(Getty Images)

England’s Euro 2020 campaign kicks off on 13 June, but before then we have to find out which 26 players will be called upon to lead the nation against the Continent’s finest.

Gareth Southgate selected a provisional squad of 33 players last week to cover for the fact that there are some injury issues within the group, plus the possibility of losing individuals to injury across the Europa League and Champions League finals.

But the deadline for all final squads to be named is fast approaching, with Southgate having to whittle down his group and cut those who are either for the future, out of form or simply out of favour.

The big debates have been around who will travel as right-back options, with four named in the provisional group, as well as which additional midfielders and forwards will be picked as squad options. There also remains a question mark over the fitness of Harry Maguire in defence, despite him being named on the bench for Manchester United’s final defeat to Villarreal.

One of the quartet of goalkeepers will also depart, along with the expectation that Ben White and Ben Godfrey may be among the defenders who are omitted from the final 26 - though that will in part depend on Maguire.

Here is everything you need to know about the squad announcement, plus predictions for Southgate’s final 26.

When will the squad be announced?

The England squad will be announced at 5pm on Tuesday before Southgate holds a press conference at 6pm.

How many players will be selected?

Uefa recently expanded the number of players in each squad from 23 to 26, in order to cover the risk of players being ruled out through positive Covid-19 tests or quarantine regulations during the tournament.

Southgate named an expanded provisional squad on Tuesday and must cut it down to the maximum 26 by Tuesday.

What are the rules for picking squads?

Every squad must include three goalkeepers.

If a player is ruled out of the tournament through injury before their teams’s first match of the tournament, they can be replaced.

Goalkeepers ruled out through injury are able to be replaced at any time.

Players who are replaced cannot be re-admitted to the squad later in the tournament.

Predicting England’s Euro 2020 squad

Alex Pattle (Sports writer)

“Rice, Phillips and Jordan Henderson are all likely to go to the Euros – even if the latter isn’t at 100 per cent fitness by the time the competition begins. It is elsewhere in the midfield that Southgate will look to shave the squad, and it feels like Jesse Lingard might edge out Ward-Prowse.”

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Sam Johnstone (West Brom).

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (West Ham), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).

Mark Critchley (Northern Football Correspondent)

“Southgate has concerns over Alexander-Arnold’s defensive reliability, and it could yet cost the supremely talented 22-year-old his place in the final squad.”

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Sam Johnstone (West Brom).

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (West Ham), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).

Karl Matchett (Sports writer)

“Saka is incredibly talented but he doesn’t yet have a fixed role in this England team. With a bigger squad to choose from, versatility becomes less of a factor and Southgate might opt for Ward-Prowse as a consistent midfield option over Saka’s more attack-minded talents.”

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Sam Johnstone (West Brom).

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (West Ham), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund).

