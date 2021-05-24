England Euro 2020 squad: What Gareth Southgate learned from the final day of Premier League season

(Getty Images)

The final day of the Premier League season presented those on the fringes of Gareth Southgate’s England plans one last opportunity to book their place in his 26-man squad for Euro 2020.

Southgate announces his selection for this summer’s tournament on Tuesday, and there are a number of Premier League stars whose inclusion is far from certain.

So who produced another standout display to stake a late claim, whose return to action provided an unexpected boost, and whose participation in the tournament looks in doubt due to injury?

Here’s what the England boss learned from the final day.

Willock continues hot streak

As late ‘bolters’ go, there would have been few as unexpected as Joe Willock if the midfielder receives a call up on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old scored in his seventh Premier League game in a row for Newcastle to equal Alan Shearer’s record of scoring in consecutive games for the club, and it’s a run of form that has put the midfielder in the mix.

Before joining Newcastle on loan from Arsenal in January, Willock was nowhere near the England discussion but his goalscoring streak cannot be ignored, and he must surely be recognised as a contender for a place.

In recalling Jesse Lingard to the national team earlier this year following his hot streak at West Ham, Southgate has shown that he considers form when it comes to choosing a squad, and there is an argument to say that Willock could have usurped Lingard as England’s ‘man of the moment’.

It remains extremely unlikely, however, that Willock’s name will be read out on Tuesday. The England under 21 international has yet to be capped at senior level, with Southgate expected to stay loyal the group he has worked with over the past year.

Pickford number one following Pope injury blow

Shortly before Burnley’s final match of the season, news emerged from the club that goalkeeper Nick Pope is set to undergo knee surgery and is a doubt for the Euros this summer.

Pope was England’s number one in the the most recent internationals in March, due to the injury to Jordan Pickford, and was set to be included in Southgate’s 26.

It may have been the case that Pope had not done enough to win the starting spot, but his injury virtually guarantees that Pickford will be Southgate’s first choice for the opener against Croatia on 13 June.

If ruled out of the tournament, Pope’s injury means that Sam Johnstone will likely be England’s third goalkeeper after receiving his first international selection earlier this year.

Manchester United’s Dean Henderson would be Southgate’s second choice, even though he has recently lost his starting spot at Old Trafford to David de Gea.

Grealish returns to inspire Villa

Jack Grealish helped Aston Villa to a final-day win over top-four chasing Chelsea in a timely reminder to Southgate of his qualities following a long injury layoff.

The Villa captain missed 12 games with a shin injury picked up against Brighton in February, with Dean Smith’s side winning just three matches in the influential midfielder’s absence.

Villa have won both matches Grealish has started since his return, however, further emphasising the qualities the 25-year-old can offer to both club and country.

He may miss out on a starting spot at the Euros due to the performances of Phil Foden and Mason Mount since the turn of the year, but Grealish’s form this week has ensured he will be a key name in Southgate’s squad on Tuesday.

Henderson provides fitness boost

Jordan Henderson returned to Liverpool’s matchday squad for the first time since February as the midfielder made a late statement to the England boss on his comeback from a groin injury.

The Liverpool captain was an unused substitute in the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, but his presence on the bench will have been a boost to Southgate who will want to call upon Henderson’s experience and leadership during the Euros.

The England manager still has a decision to make, however. Henderson would only have two warm-up games to get up to speed ahead of the Croatia match at Wembley, having not had any minutes since early February, which may not be enough time.

Two of Southgate’s other midfield options, Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips, scored on Sunday to cap off fine individual seasons for West Ham and Leeds respectively. This perhaps eases the burden on Henderson having to be available from the start on 13 June. Southgate could instead ease Henderson into the tournament.

