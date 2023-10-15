England ends Fiji's crowd-pleasing run at Rugby World Cup with a 30-24 win to reach semifinals

  • England's Owen Farrell kicks a penalty during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match between England and Fiji at the Stade de Marseille in Marseille, France, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
    England's Owen Farrell kicks a penalty during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match between England and Fiji at the Stade de Marseille in Marseille, France, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
  • England's Maro Itoje catches the ball during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match between England and Fiji at the Stade de Marseille in Marseille, France, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
    England's Maro Itoje catches the ball during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match between England and Fiji at the Stade de Marseille in Marseille, France, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
  • England's Ollie Chessum, 3rd right, gets involved in a scuffle with Fiji players during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match between England and Fiji at the Stade de Marseille in Marseille, France, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
    England's Ollie Chessum, 3rd right, gets involved in a scuffle with Fiji players during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match between England and Fiji at the Stade de Marseille in Marseille, France, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
  • Fiji's Vilimoni Botitu jumps over England's Alex Mitchell during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match between England and Fiji at the Stade de Marseille in Marseille, France, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
    Fiji's Vilimoni Botitu jumps over England's Alex Mitchell during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match between England and Fiji at the Stade de Marseille in Marseille, France, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
  • Fiji players perform The Cibi before the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match between England and Fiji at the Stade de Marseille in Marseille, France, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
    Fiji players perform The Cibi before the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match between England and Fiji at the Stade de Marseille in Marseille, France, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
  • Fiji's Peni Ravai controls the ball during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match between England and Fiji at the Stade de Marseille in Marseille, France, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
    Fiji's Peni Ravai controls the ball during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match between England and Fiji at the Stade de Marseille in Marseille, France, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Associated Press
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — England ended Fiji’s crowd-pleasing run at the Rugby World Cup with a tense 30-24 win to reach the semifinals for the sixth time on Sunday.

In a welcome result for the northern hemisphere after quarterfinal losses for Ireland and Wales on Saturday, the English countered a second-half fightback by the Flying Fijians as captain Owen Farrell kicked a drop goal and a penalty in the final eight minutes in Marseille.

England will play either host France or defending champion South Africa in the semifinals next weekend.

Trailing 21-10 at halftime, Fiji turned on its attacking flair and crossed for tries through prop Peni Ravai and flyhalf Vilimoni Botitu to tie the scores at 24-24 after 68 minutes.

The Pacific Island nation couldn’t complete the comeback in its bid to become the first tier two team to get to the semifinals since the game went professional after the 1995 World Cup.

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby