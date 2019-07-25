England 'embarrassing' in Ireland capitulation

Michael Vaughan branded England’s performance against Ireland ‘an embarrassment’ after a dire opening day saw them bowled out for just 85.

Just 10 days after winning the Cricket World Cup at Lord’s, England were back at the same venue and left reeling after Tim Murtagh’s devastating bowling display.

The Middlesex man took 5-13 as he removed both openers - as well as the middle order trio of Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali, who all fell for ducks.

"When the ball does anything you shut your eyes and hope England get through it," former England captain Vaughan told BBC’s Test Match Special.

"There were some good balls but there was also some timid play and poor strokes.

"Let's be honest, it's an embarrassment - you're at the home of cricket, in a Test against Ireland and you're all out for 85, there is no other word to describe it."

Bairstow - one of those members of the World Cup-winning squad - will come under fire for a particularly rash shot which saw him castled by the rampant Murtagh.

It left many fearing for the hosts ahead of the upcoming Ashes series against Australia.

Joe Root discovered how quickly things can change - having lifted the World Cup ten days earlier at the same venue. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Ireland's Tim Murtagh ran rampant against England at Lord's. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

And England’s batting coach Graham Thorpe blamed the failure to readjust from white-ball cricket as the reason behind the collapse.

“Some of the guys have been playing red-ball cricket, some of them haven’t,” Thorpe said.

“For the guys who haven't it's probably a challenging mental examination I suppose, coming back off the World Cup. You'd probably say there aren't too many sports where you win a World Cup and are playing again a week later.”

In what might serve as consolation for Joe Root’s men, Australia’s inter-squad match has seen a series of failures.

David Warner bagged 58 in his second innings, after being dismissed for four in his first, while Steve Smith failed to crack double figures in his only innings so far.

‘England’s highest Test score...’

England figures past and present were eager to tweet as the game was ongoing, with Vaughan adding some sarcasm into the mix.

He tweeted: ‘That’s England’s highest Test score against Ireland...!!’

All this negativity ... That’s England’s highest Test score against Ireland ... !! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 24, 2019

It was England’s first meeting with Ireland in this format and only the third Test the visitors have ever played in.

Indeed, they were only granted Test status two years ago.

Although he is yet to debut for England in red-ball cricket Jofra Archer, as ever, had a tweet for the moment from four years ago.





Ireland looking good :( — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) February 16, 2015

