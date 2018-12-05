England duo Ben Stokes and Alex Hales set to learn fate at disciplinary hearing

Ben Stokes and Alex Hales are set to learn whether they will face punishment from England cricket chiefs over charges they brought the game into disrepute.

Stokes was cleared of affray at Bristol Crown Court earlier this year, after a trial in relation to an incident outside a nightclub in the city in September 2017.

Hales was with Stokes at the time of the incident, but faced no criminal charges.

The England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) could impose fines or suspensions on either or both players.

AFP-18D1CJ.jpg

Stokes and Hales will learn their fate this week ( AFP/Getty Images)

All-rounder Stokes was omitted from England's squad for last winter's Ashes series, but has since been restored to the international fold.

The disciplinary hearings take place on Wednesday and Friday, with each player charged with two counts of breaching ECB Directive 3.3, which states: "No participant may conduct themselves in a manner or do any act or omission at any time which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the ECB, the game of cricket or any cricketer or group of cricketers into disrepute."

The CDC chairman Tim O'Gorman will chair a disciplinary panel also comprising Chris Tickle and Mike Smith.