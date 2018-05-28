England drop Mark Stoneman for second Test with Pakistan with Keaton Jennings called up in his stead

England have dropped Mark Stoneman for the second Test against Pakistan, which starts on Friday.

Stoneman made scores of four and nine in the first Test at Lord’s this weekend and, after a steady but unspectacular start to his Test career, he has been dropped and Lancashire’s Keaton Jennings recalled in his place.

Jennings has played six Tests for England before, starting with 112 on debut in Mumbai in December 2016 before a difficult summer series saw him dropped for Stoneman. But Jennings has started this summer strongly for Lancashire, scoring two County Championship centuries, and now he has earned a recall to the side for this Friday’s Headingley Test.

“Keaton Jennings showed a strong temperament in scoring a hundred on his Test match debut against India in December 2016,” explained national selector Ed Smith. “Keaton has found good form in county cricket this season, including three centuries in his last seven innings [two in the County Championship, one in the Royal London One-Day Cup].”

Stoneman has now played 11 Tests for England, starting after Jennings was dropped at the end of last summer, but despite five half-centuries he has failed to push on and hit a score above 60. And he looked out of touch in England’s nine-wicket defeat at Lord’s over the weekend, scoring just 13 runs in his two innings. “"Mark Stoneman misses out at Emerald Headingley,” said Smith. “Mark has experienced a disappointing start to the 2018 season and had a difficult Test match at Lord’s.”

England second Test squad:

Joe Root (Yorkshire) Captain

Jimmy Anderson (Lancashire)

Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire) Wicketkeeper

Dom Bess (Somerset)

Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

Alastair Cook (Essex)

Keaton Jennings (Lancashire)

Dawid Malan (Middlesex)

Ben Stokes (Durham)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Story Continues

Mark Wood (Durham)