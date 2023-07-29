Stuart Broad has one last chance to bowl England to Ashes victory

Stuart Broad Will say goodbye to Test cricket with a chance to win England the match at the Oval - AFP/Oli Scarff

By Nick Hoult, Chief Cricket Correspondent at the Oval

This Test is perfectly set up for a glorious finale to Stuart Broad’s long and distinguished England career, giving him the Oval send off he richly deserves.



This Ashes champion has a golden chance to lead his team to one more victory over Australia and level the last series of his 16-year career on the same ground where he announced his arrival in Test cricket in 2009.



His great mate James Anderson insists he wants to carry on and would hate all the fuss anyway, but if he too leaves the scene at the end of the summer, what better way to go than delivering one final performance and righting what has been a disappointing series for him.



Both will fancy swinging a few with the bat on Sunday morning as the last stand of the England innings before Australia pick themselves up after another Bazball beating and set out chasing down at least 378 to win their first Ashes series in England since 2001.



Broad has had a marvellous Ashes with 20 wickets, passing 600 in the process, and goes out suggesting he has more to offer, which is always the best way to finish. He will also know he has only taken one five wicket haul on this ground, against Australia in 2009, the first of many runaway spells that became his speciality (five for 19 in 47 balls).



Anderson turns 41 on Sunday and feels he owes the team a performance too after only five wickets in the series. He bowled much better in the first innings, suggesting it could finally come together for him.



Both have enjoyed Indian summers under Brendon McCullum, loving this final phase of their careers and must have sat back revelling in England’s batting on Saturday as they set about an Australian attack with a confidence and clarity not seen for years before this series.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad will be looking to do some damage with ball - and bat - on Sunday - Stu Forster/Getty Images

Broad announced his retirement, just moments after England finished 389 for nine, at a touch under five an over, after another magnificent day of entertainment, better than anything on offer in the West End. Only once before has a team scored more in the fourth innings to win an Ashes Test. Naturally, that involved Donald Bradman, but this pitch is still true. One more twist?



This was an allround, dominant England batting performance and that has generally characterised this series, rather than one player carrying the rest on his shoulders. There was a collapse of five for 47 in the final hour as England slogged but before then it was total domination with Joe Root making a superbly paced 91 and Jonny Bairstow an at times brutish 78. Australia were simply hoping for batsmen error.



Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett have solidified their partnership in this series, both enhancing their reputations and they gave England the start they needed, putting on 79 for the first wicket in 104 balls, Australia conceded 13 off the first over bowled by Mitchell Starc, their most expensive opening over in Ashes history. And that was just the beginning.



After the soporific, timid batting by Australia on day two, this was like watching a different sport. Australia scored 56 in the first session on Friday, England matched that within 9.5 overs.



Crawley continued after the departure of Duckett to smash Australia, his hitting clean and precise. Of the first 50 he put on with Stokes, the England captain contributed just 11. Crawley fell for 73 from 76 balls ensuring his series average was over 50, silencing his critics and and making him unmovable at the top of the order.



But the loss of Ben Stokes, Crawley and Harry Brook in quick succession was the chink of light Australia needed and would have the proved the point to themselves that England always give them a chance.

Joe Root propelled England forward with a classy 91 - AFP

It was a stand between Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root that hurt Australia. The McCullum era has revitalised Bairstow and Root in different ways. Root picked himself up off the floor, exhausted after his five years as captain, and readily brought into the new methods which refreshed him at the right time. The sight of the classically trained Root unfurling the reverse scoop to fast bowlers encapsulates the mindset shift. He has gone for it 26 times, for 71 runs, including in this innings to Mitchell Marsh for six.



McCullum assured Bairstow of his place last summer and made him feel like a million dollars, recognising he requires special handling after an up and down England career. He stood by him this summer during his form problems and reaped the benefit twice, here and at Old Trafford.



Bairstow and Root’s 110 run stand was their 12th century partnership, putting them fourth on the list for England. They have batted together since childhood, know each other’s every tic and foible. Credit to Root because he never tries to outscore or outhit his partner, he just plays his way and lets Bairstow dominate when the time comes.



This partnership was crucial because at 222 for four Australia were sensing they were being handed a route back into the game, like they were in the first two Tests. But Bairstow came out playing his shots, crashing three quick fours to put the pressure back on Australia, and the lead was soon shooting out of control for Pat Cummins.



This was another quickfire 300 total, England reaching it in 350 balls. Seven of England’s eight quickest 300 totals have been scored since the start of last summer. Root fell for 91 off bowled through the gate by todd Murphy, th second Test running he has been beaten by a ball that kept low.



Bairstow reached fifty off 60 balls and bristled but Australia just found a touch of reverse and batting became harder after Root’s departure. Bairstow survived a close lbw but was out next ball to Mitchell Starc, edging behind. Moeen Ali breezed to 29 off 38 in his last Test innings, before Anderson was bounced and hit on the arm by Starc. Broad picked up his mate off the ground. They have one more job to finish together.

England dominate Australia on third day at the Oval - as it happened

07:20 PM BST

Stuart Broad and co will return tomorrow

He and his comrade Jimmy Anderson will look to wallop a few with the bat and then lead the England attack to a win in what will be Stuart’s final game. The Australians will have to score 378 plus whatever England’s final wicket pair can add (assuming England bat on, which Broad says they will).

You can follow it all with us on our blog.

07:07 PM BST

More from Broad

“I base my whole game on being a competitor. I need my emotions to be right at the top. I bowl my best spells when the emotions are flying high, the knees are pumping. The competitive side of the game is the bit that has always driven me on.”

[Broad adds that he rated his bowling performance at the Wanderers even higher than his Trent Bridge 8/15 “because it was in South Africa’s back yard.”]

“My debut was in Sri Lanka on one of the flattest pitches. It taught me everything I needed to learn about Test cricket, how hard it was. It was when Jimmy and I played in New Zealand that I felt that I had a chance to make the shirt mine.

“Part of the addiction of Test match cricket is the pressure. I still feel it to this day, running in to set the tone for the team. You have to find other ways to get it, although I know you can’t replicate it.”

“Huge goal of ours to level the series. Been incredible to be a part of. We pretty much played the perfect game in Manchester until the weather came and washed us away. I said to Root yesterday I wanted an old skool classic Root innings so I can put my feet up.”

07:02 PM BST

Not shy, but retiring

06:59 PM BST

Reactions on Twitter

06:47 PM BST

Stuart Broad retires

“I want to finish at the top and tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket. It has been a wonderful ride.

“I wanted to leave the game at the top and leave while I am enjoying it. I wanted to walk away playing with a group of players I love to bits.”

He says he made his mind up yesterday and told Ben Stokes last night.

“Ben understood the decision and I knew my mind. I am content with everything I have achieved in the game.

“I had told Jimmy and Rooty but yeah, I went into talk to Ben knowing my mind. I didn’t go in there for a negotiation.

“I feel I am bowling well and my body feels great. All really positive emotions. It has been a wonderful series to be a part of.

“Everything to look forward to. It has been awesome. It is such an addictive environment. I wanted to leave with my emotions being pure happiness.”

On the match situation: “You never know, Jimmy and I have a whack in the morning and get it up to 400. I thought the guys played beautifully.

06:37 PM BST

England close on 389/9, a lead of 377

Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson are the not out men. I presume that England will bat on in the morning but I guess that’s not totally certain. In any event, it’s already a very big total for the tourists after a day dominated by England. They lead by 377 with one wicket left.

Australia at times looked like they were drifting, albeit that Crawley, Root and Bairstow made life very difficult for the bowlers. Duckett, Stokes and Moeen also made handy contributions.

At 332/4, England would have been thinking that they can put Australia totally out of the game by setting 450-plus. The tourists have kept themselves in with a slight chance of a win thanks to four-fer from Starc.

06:36 PM BST

OVER 80: ENG 389/9 (Broad 2* Anderson 8*)

Broad sweeps for one. Anderson sweeps and misses. Now Jimmy produces his party piece, the reverse sweep, and he’s pinged that nicely for four. Well struck, that. And now Jimmy has slogged one to cow corner for another boundary. Pinged it!

James Anderson is now hit on the left forearm as he tries to reverse sweep. That would have bounced well over, surely? Anderson reviews, and so it proves. Another poor decision from Joel Wilson at the end of the day here. Anyway, no further dramas, England survive and they will close 377 ahead.

06:29 PM BST

OVER 79: ENG 380/9 (Broad 1* Anderson 0*)

Broad gets a single off the first ball. That exposes Anderson to Starc.

Short ball deals Anderson a nasty blow on the right elbow, he needs a bit of treatment.

He’s okay. Doing his best to get out of the way, Jim has twice narrowly avoided stepping on his stumps.

Now Starc switches to the yorkers. First one wide down leg, now he’s got Jimmy with the sandshoe crusher but that would have gone down leg, too.

Here comes Todd Murphy now to bowl the last over of the day.

06:23 PM BST

OVER 78: ENG 379/9 (Broad 0* Anderson 0*)

Jimmy Anderson comes to the crease at 6.19pm or so, if he were to get out first ball, the Aussies would have to come and bat for an over! They don’t seem to fancy that. Various delaying tactics, calling for shinpads etc etc, and that’s enough to delay for a minute or two. Whatever happens now, they won’t be batting.

Anderson attempts a series of reverse sweeps with limited success, indeed one of them looks momentarily like he’s edged it behind. The Aussies review, unsuccessfully.

06:21 PM BST

WICKET! Wood c Marsh b Murphy 9

Another one goes! Wood has a heave, goes for the slog sweep but finds the man in the deep. FOW 379/9

06:20 PM BST

OVER 77: ENG 375/8 (Wood 5*)

Has Starc bowled the Aussies back into contention here? England would have been hoping for a lead of 400 and they are probably going to have to settle for something a little bit less.

06:15 PM BST

WICKET! Moeen Ali c Hazlewood b Starc 29

It has been a shot a ball stuff from Moeen and Wood, although in fairness the fatal moment for Mo came when he didn’t exactly play any shot at all. Short ball from Starc, Mo leans back and looks to guide it over the keeper... but Josh Hazlewood is down there at fine third man and he makes no mistake. FOW 375/8

Scyld Berry: “We like to see fairly harmonious relations at the end of an Ashes series, bone-weary as the players may be, don’t we? And the Australian boundary fielders like Steve Smith and Josh Hazlewood are signing autographs for the crowd...”

06:09 PM BST

OVER 76: ENG 373/7 (Moeen 28* Wood 4*)

Wood is given out lbw. Hit on the pad by one that turns back from Murphy but he was a very long way down the pitch. Mark Wood has little hesitation in reviewing. And rightly so, that was bouncing wide and over leg. Decision overturned.

06:06 PM BST

OVER 75: ENG 371/7 (Moeen 28* Wood 2*)

That brings Mark Wood in. I reckon I’d be telling him to smash everything. Smears one to leg. Now Moeen has a go, Smith risks life and limb hurling himself at a stop, failing to get the ball, and crashing into the fence. Last thing they need is him being unable to bat! Fortunately, he is ok.

Actually, he is still moving a bit gingerly...

Wood blaats the ball back at the bowler, hit that very hard. Starc cannot get hold on. I guess you could call it a chance.

Entertaining over.

05:59 PM BST

WICKET! Woakes c Khawaja b Starc 1

No need to review that one. Chris has chipped the ball gently to mid on. FOW 364/7

05:58 PM BST

OVER 74: ENG 364/6 (Moeen 23* Woakes 1*)

Moeen carves into the offside for two, and then gets a single.

That brings Woakes on strike.. He prods forward to an off-break, it turns back in, and that clangs Chris in front. Given not out. Looks a decent shout to me, and Cummo does indeed review. It would have clipped the top of leg stump. Umpire’s call saves Woakes. That’s unlucky for Murphy, doubly so in that he was given out on the field yesterday on one that also clipped the bail!

Labuschagne is carrying on like it’s the greatest injustice of the age.

05:54 PM BST

OVER 73: ENG 360/6 (Moeen 20* Woakes 0*)

Woakes plays it to the legside and sets off. Super dive by Marnus L and, given that Moeen is on one leg, Woakes has to turn round to try and get back. Labuschange fires at the stumps but misses. Chris was out by a mile if that hit.

A wicket maiden, no less.

05:50 PM BST

WICKET! Bairstow c Carey b Starc 78

Bairstow suddenly looks kind of tired, or he’s lost concentration or... whatever. Three tired wafty shots in a row. First one he misses, Starc appeals for LBW and they review. YJB inside edged that so Aussies lose a review. Bairstow flirts with the next one as well. And then three in a row, this one he has edged behind and he’s caught at the wicket. FOW 360/6

05:47 PM BST

OVER 72: ENG 360/5 (Bairstow 78* Moeen 20*)

Couple off the Murphy over.

05:42 PM BST

OVER 71: ENG 358/5 (Bairstow 77* Moeen 19*)

Starc has the ball and it looks like he’s going to give Moeen Ali some of the old chin music. Moeen isn’t moving too well - and he’s been clanged in the helmet here. Everyone checks he’s okay, including the medic. He is. They are bringing a short leg in here.

Short ball.... Moeen has a go at it. Hazlewood at deep fine leg, Smith at deep backward square.... Hazlewood calls for it but then doesn’t really go to the ball. And he’s dropped the chance. Four. Smith has his head in his hands.

Moeen drills the next ball back at Starc, who stops it. It seems quite likely that this is going to be Mo’s last Test innings.

05:37 PM BST

OVER 70: ENG 353/5 (Bairstow 77* Moeen 14*)

Bairstow sweeps Murphy for four.

Good bit of analysis from Mike Atherton on Sky, he notices that Murphy has bowled a wider line since tea, and has been a bit more attacking as a result.

05:31 PM BST

OVER 69: ENG 347/5 (Bairstow 72* Moeen 13*)

Starc comes on for a spell, overpitches the first ball, and Moeen slots it back down the ground for four.

The Moeen Ali on-drive has been gracing Test cricket for almost a decade, and that will soon be a thing of the past.



Steve Smith’s gone down to the boundary to field and is having a laugh with some of the supporters down there.

05:29 PM BST

OVER 68: ENG 341/5 (Bairstow 71* Moeen 8*)

Moeen pings a nicely struck sweep off Murphy for four.

Been a good series for Joe.

Joe Root’s Ashes series:

05:22 PM BST

OVER 67: ENG 336/5 (Bairstow 71* Moeen 3*)

Couple more singles to Moeen in this Cummins over.

A quiet passage of play since tea but England will be pleased, they’ve consolidated their advantage here and will take drinks in good heart.

England’s lead is 324. They’ve added 71 in 18 overs since tea for the loss of Root. I guess had the Aussies nailed a couple very early on in this evening session they could have put England under pressure but really it’s just a question of how many England want to score and how quickly from here on in.

05:20 PM BST

OVER 66: ENG 333/5 (Bairstow 70* Moeen 1*)

Mo comes in and is mobile enough to trot a single here to get off the mark. Don’t think he’ll be doing any lamabada but he’s getting around well enough.

05:13 PM BST

WICKET! Root b Murphy 91

That’s a nice delivery from Murphy! Tossed up outside off, turns back in, keeps a bit low for my money. Root drives against the turn, inside edge onto the stumps and that is the end of Joe Root’s excellent knock. FOW 332/5

Will Macpherson: “Just as at Old Trafford, Root is dismissed by a ball he won’t hate, even if it does deny him a second hundred of the series. That stayed low, and turned big from Murphy. Root is an all-rounder, of course...”

05:10 PM BST

OVER 65: ENG 332/4 (Root 91* Bairstow 70*)

Cummins with a useful bouncer, it follows Root and lasers in at his chest. Root groans as he leans back and manages to fence it away with the open face, guiding it over the slips for four. Element of good fortune in that.

Joe Root gets that short ball away by hook or by crook - Action Images via Reuters

But the next ball is pure class from Joe! Cummins pitches up, Root creams it through the covers for four.

05:07 PM BST

OVER 64: ENG 321/4 (Root 80* Bairstow 70*)

The sense that Australia are in a holding pattern is reinforced by this containing but unthreatening over from Marsh.

Pat Cummins and his team let England have it their own way for much of the afternoon - Stu Forster/Getty Images

05:05 PM BST

OVER 63: ENG 319/4 (Root 79* Bairstow 69*)

Cummins is bringing himself on, and it’s a decent over. Has Root nibbling at one outside off.

04:57 PM BST

OVER 62: ENG 318/4 (Root 79* Bairstow 68*)

A tidy over from Mitch Marsh. At the end of it, Bairstow and Root each get a drink and a pair of gloves from the 12th man - not an official mandated drinks break as far as I can see.

04:54 PM BST

OVER 61: ENG 317/4 (Root 79* Bairstow 67*)

Just one off the Josh Hazlewood over.

04:49 PM BST

OVER 60: ENG 316/4 (Root 79* Bairstow 66*)

Mitch Marsh coming on. First five balls are solid enough, just two off them. But, as has been the case too often from this attack this innings, a bad ball: last delivery of the over is wide down leg and tickled on its way for four by JR66.

England’s lead is north of 300.

Ricky Ponting on Sky: “Australia batted a long time in the first innings but without moving the scoreboard on. Now they will have to bat a long time to win/save the game. In fairness, the wicket is playing well.”

04:47 PM BST

OVER 59: ENG 310/4 (Root 74* Bairstow 65*)

Three off the Josh Hazlewood over.

04:44 PM BST

04:40 PM BST

OVER 58: ENG 307/4 (Root 72* Bairstow 64*)

I don’t see this as being a winning strategy, wide of off stump from Murphy to Bairstow. He clatters two boundaries through the covers, four runs for each, and he’ll do that all day, will Jonny.

Murphy’s trying to get it to drift and bite but it’s not convincing. Not saying he can’t buy Bairstow’s wicket with this gambit but it’s going to come at heavy losses...

Here is Scyld Berry:

“Sir Vivian Richards and Lord Botham could not stage partnerships for Somerset: they had to compete to out-hit each other. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow have blended perfectly, Root taking a safe single off the first ball of an over and giving Bairstow his head, when they could so easily have competed for glory here.”

04:34 PM BST

OVER 57: ENG 298/4 (Root 71* Bairstow 56*)

Hazlewood.

Bairstow’s at it! Clipped for two to leg, creamed for four through the covers. late-cut delicately through the slips for four. Beaten off the last ball of the over but ten off it see YJB rattle past 50.

04:31 PM BST

OVER 56: ENG 288/4 (Root 71* Bairstow 46*)

Bit of a delay, someone’s got on the park. Here is Will Macpherson in the meantime:

“It just feels like England are settling themselves for an hour or two of violence tonight. But Australia, strangely, seem relatively content with the holding pattern currently taking place. Sun out, crowd bubbling - and just as I type that, we have a streaker, who makes it all the way across the outfield, from east to west. No harm done, but Surrey will be spewing.”

Murphy completes another forgettable over.

04:27 PM BST

OVER 55: ENG 286/4 (Root 70* Bairstow 45*)

Aussies are in that dangerous zone, I think, where they are just waiting for the third innings to meander to a close. Problem with England is that they are not a meandering side: they could bat the visitors out of the game in a hurry here.

A quiet period of the game, for all that: some defensive fields, tight-enough bowling from Starc, and Root not being especially expressive.

04:24 PM BST

OVER 54: ENG 283/4 (Root 68* Bairstow 44*)

Twice this over, Murphy gives Bairstow width outside off and too short, to boot. First time, he partially gets away with it (slapped for two) but the second occasion, Bairstow nails a four.

04:17 PM BST

OVER 53: ENG 276/4 (Root 67* Bairstow 38*)

Root yells in frustration after missing out on a full toss from Starc. “How did I miss that?!” is picked up by the stump mike. Full wide half volley next up and he scores off that one.

04:12 PM BST

OVER 52: ENG 272/4 (Root 65* Bairstow 37*)

Two off the Todd Murphy over. A bit of turn but it’s slow and quite predictable.

04:10 PM BST

OVER 51: ENG 270/4 (Root 64* Bairstow 36*)

Starc-o will be the man to carry the fight for this Australia team. They seem to sort of drift in an out of the game in this series. The Sky commentators were noticing earlier that even the traditional junkyard dog types like Warner are only sporadically at the batsmen. Maybe everyone is just tired. In fairness, the Aussies have come here and accomplished their mission of retaining the urn.

Three off the over.

04:06 PM BST

OVER 50: ENG 267/4 (Root 62* Bairstow 35*)

Bairstow looks to get after it from the first ball, swing and a miss. Gets off strike, which is probably for the best I’d say, and the rest of the over is circumspect.

04:03 PM BST

Todd Murphy

will start us off after tea. There are a notional 41 overs still to bowl.

04:00 PM BST

Here come the players

The Aussies gee-ing each other up.

Much loved octogenerian picked out by the camera....

03:52 PM BST

Nick Hoult's Tea Report

Rollicking entertainment from England as ever. It could be a very ugly final session for Australia if they do not get a handle on the England batting.

England lost three wickets in the afternoon but it did little to interrupt the scoring rate, adding another 135 to the total in 24 overs, to reach tea 265-4, a lead of 253.

The record fourth innings run chase at the Oval is only 263 in 1902 when Gilbert Jessop set the record for the fastest England Test century of all time. Jessop’s memory has been resurrected by this team, as they constantly challenge that 120 year record hundred. Perhaps today will be the day with Jonny Bairstow looking mean and moody with 34 off 35, Joe Root 61 off 65.

Harry Brook came and went with a six and out. Ben Stokes spooned a catch to mid on while Zak Crawley’s booming drive flew to second slip. Root survived a close leg before shave on four but opened up reverse scooping MItchell Marsh for six and whacking Starc for three fours in a row.



It has been all England today, and if they keep going they will be over 400 ahead by the close.

03:44 PM BST

TEA: England 265/4 (Root 61* Bairstow 34*) lead by 253 (49 ov)

Australia took three in the session but England scored at such a rate that you’d be hard pushed to award that two-hour passage to the tourists. Root has looked in complete control and with Stokes, Brook and now Bairstow eager to push the scoring along, there’s every reason to fancy that the hosts will be 380 or so ahead by stumps.

Over rates headz will note that there were just 24 overs in the session, a pathetic pace of play from Pat Cummins and his side. Chance of the paying public getting their full money’s worth today is now zero.

Afternoon session: three wickets, 135 runs, 24 overs.

Joe Root's pulling of the ball was sublime in that afternoon session - Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo

03:41 PM BST

OVER 49: ENG 265/4 (Root 61* Bairstow 34*)

Cummins. Bairstow. Spooned in the air towards mid off. It lands short, a let off for the ginger marauder.

Cummins tries a slower ball now and Bairstow, to his credit, spots it and does not get involved. Bit of an ODI feel to this over! That’s England, I guess.

Bairstow gets it away for a two, takes a single, and Root survives the last ball before tea.

03:38 PM BST

OVER 48: ENG 262/4 (Root 61* Bairstow 31*)

Murphy to Bairstow, YJB has the look in his eyes and he’s soon smashing the ball back down the ground for four. Couple of singles.

Tea at 3.40pm. Cummins will come on to bowl what I imagine will be the last over before said interval.

03:36 PM BST

OVER 47: ENG 256/4 (Root 60* Bairstow 26*)

Here’s Jonny! Hazlewood is the bowler, Bairstow the aggressor, flicking off the pads for a boundary and then forcing through the covers for two, and then adding more punishment by picking the short ball and uppercutting it over the cordon for four.

Bairstow has used just 27 balls for that 26.

03:31 PM BST

OVER 46: ENG 244/4 (Root 59* Bairstow 15*)

Murphy coming back on, looks a reasonable bowling change to my mind. Can definitely see Bairstow over-attacking the twirlyman.

But both Yorkshiremen are circumspect in this over, at least. A single apiece to Root and Bairstow.

03:25 PM BST

OVER 45: ENG 242/4 (Root 58* Bairstow 14*)

Bairstow at it again! Clubs this one through point, a more convincing contact, and four for that.

Cummins is on at Joel Wilson to change the ball, Wilson is not having a bar of it.

03:22 PM BST

OVER 44: ENG 236/4 (Root 58* Bairstow 8*)

Bairstow is definitely bang up for this, slices the ball furiously through the gully for a streaky four off Cummins.

03:20 PM BST

OVER 43: ENG 230/4 (Root 57* Bairstow 3*)

Hazlewood continuing to do the Lord’s work with his accurate, relentless fare. Three off the over - feels like a maiden, relatively, against this England side.

03:14 PM BST

OVER 42: ENG 227/4 (Root 56* Bairstow 1*)

Bairstow is looking to get on with it. Mark Butcher: “he’s pacing around like a gorilla out of its cage, chest out, daring someone to say something.”

Yet to find one from Pat Cummins he can connect with in this over. But he does clunk a ball away to get off the mark.

Here is Justin Langer: “The seesaw continues. England had Australia where they wanted then but once again the visitors have fought back. England must fight hard here or they will let Australia back into the game – not for the first time this series.”



03:09 PM BST

OVER 41: ENG 222/4 (Root 52* Bairstow 0*)

Jonny Bairstow the new man. He leaves his first ball, and Cummins looks like he is bringing himself on at the other end. Here is Tim Wigmore:

“Have Australia under bowled Todd Murphy at times? We knew England were going to target him and they have, but Murphy has held up well. He’s now got Stokes out twice, while conceding 47 runs. That wicket is looking even bigger now Josh Hazlewood has Harry Brook nicking behind. England 210 ahead with four wickets down. This game is far from over yet.”

03:07 PM BST

WICKET! Brook c Carey b Hazlewood 7

Not for the first time in this series, as soon as you think one side has got a control of the game, the other fights back. Josh H with an excellent over of bowling outside the off stump, Brook is caught on the crease and he tries to run the ball behind point, but manages instead just to edge it behind. FOW 222/4

Will Macpherson: “Good captaincy from Cummins, to go back to himself and Hazlewood as soon as Stokes got out. It brings the wicket of Brook, puts Root back under pressure, and means England might just need to soak up another passage until tea.”

Harry Brook is smartly caught by Steve Smith - Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

02:59 PM BST

OVER 40: ENG 221/3 (Root 51* Brook 7*)

That brings Harry Brook into the fray. Good ovation for him. He and Stokes trade singles, and now Brook charges down the pitch to the second ball of his innings and mullers it back over the bowler’s head for six! Brilliant.

Josh Hazlewood is going to replace Mitchell Starc for the next over.

02:57 PM BST

WICKET! Stokes c Cummins b Murphy 42

Murphy’s gone one better! He’s got the wicket of the England captain. Fuller, bit of drift, Stokes heaves a hack at it and holes out to mid on. FOW 213/3

Ben Stokes reacts after holing out to the spinner - Stu Forster/Getty Images

02:54 PM BST

OVER 39: ENG 212/2 (Stokes 42* Root 49*)

This is looking ominous for Australia! Starc to Root, crashed for three fours in a row, 13 runs off the over and Root is going along at a rare clip.

Can Murphy, who is bowling the next over, exert some control?

Here is Will Macpherson: “Murphy has been picked off at six an over today, but just has enough skill to do Stokes in the flight. It’s so important that he’s able to get through some overs in the second half of the day, but Hazlewood is warming up, so suspect we will see him on at this end soon enough.”

02:50 PM BST

OVER 38: ENG 199/2 (Stokes 42* Root 36*)

Murphy. Stokes helps himself off the pads for four.

Will Macpherson: “England just casually adding 63 in the hour (or 12 overs) since lunch. Root looks in terrific nick, while Stokes looks ready to explode. With a lead of 181, they are in a fabulous position and at no stage in this match has batting been easier.”



02:46 PM BST

Drinks: England 193/2 (Stokes 37* Root 35*)

England going just lovely. They lost Crawley at the start of the session but Stokes and Root have already put on 50 and Root in particular looks like he is seeing it big. The lush outfield means no reverse swing has made itself known yet; Todd Murphy is not turning it much to speak of and England really couldn’t ask for more if they want to set this game up.

02:45 PM BST

OVER 37: ENG 193/2 (Stokes 37* Root 35*)

Root continues to play some shots of the absolute highest class. This four, creamed out of the middle, has MA Atherton on the Sky comms evoking IVA Richards.

It also raises the 50 stand between these two magnificent men.

Scyld Berry writes: “We can relax now, can’t we? Or as near as anyone can relax while England are batting against Australia. England 150 ahead, Stokes and Root embedding, the sun shining, the Oval flattening out, tra la, tra la...”

02:37 PM BST

OVER 36: ENG 189/2 (Stokes 37* Root 31*)

Not sure whether the Marsh experiment was always going to be one over, or if it was felt not to be working, but in any event, he’s been given the hook and Murphy is coming on for a bowl.

England, I’m sure, will be looking to get after the spinner and not let Cummins have the luxury of tying up one end and rotating the pacers from the other.

Stokes tries a switch hit off the last ball of the over and hasn’t connected with that.

Just three off the over, which should give Murphy some heart.

02:34 PM BST

OVER 35: ENG 186/2 (Stokes 36* Root 29*)

Starc comes on, an over of his trademark full and zippy stuff, not seen a lot of swing for him in that opening bid.

02:30 PM BST

OVER 34: ENG 182/2 (Stokes 34* Root 27*)

Mitch Marsh is on for a bowl.

Joe Root’s got his reverse ramper out! What a talent this guy is, outrageous stuff in a Test match, switches the hands early and pings it over the slips for six!

No doubt rattled by that - where the hell are you supposed to bowl it? - Marsh over-corrects next ball with a legside full bunger that Root gets enough of a touch on to pick up another four down to fine leg.

02:23 PM BST

OVER 33: ENG 170/2 (Stokes 33* Root 16*)

Stokes with a couple of momentary, although not fatal, lapses of concentration. Has a wild swing and a miss at Cummins. Now he connects with the inside edge. Root calls for a single, but Stokes is back on his heels and he has to hustle. Cummo gathers the ball athletically, and throws down the stumps at the non-striker’s end. Stokes, fortunately, has got home in time.

02:19 PM BST

OVER 32: ENG 163/2 (Stokes 29* Root 14*)

Root with the shot of the day! Pure class, just strolls down the wicket like a man toddling through a meadow and clips the ball with flawless timing through the legside.

02:15 PM BST

OVER 31: ENG 158/2 (Stokes 28* Root 10*)

Cummins digging the ball into Stokes and Root this over, back of a length, looking to tickle some ribs. Stokes gets a pull away for a single, and Root now cracks another boundary with the selfsame shot. That rattled fine for four.

02:08 PM BST

OVER 30: ENG 152/2 (Stokes 27* Root 5*)

Australia take their time to call for it but we are having a player review for LBW. Hazlewood the bowler, Root the batter. He’s been pinned in front all right, but it’s given not out.

It’s umpire’s call - that hit him fractionally outside the line. Would have gone on to hit off.

Some grousing from the Aussies but not sure what they are moaning about. They didn’t look entirely convinced. And Root justly survives.

He then flaps at a short ball and is relieved to see it land safe.

02:03 PM BST

OVER 29: ENG 150/2 (Stokes 26* Root 4*)

A good duel shaping up between Root and Cummins.

Cummins gets one to climb nastily and thump Root in the hip/midriff area. Root grins cheekily, a very Rootian response. Also in character: a crisp, perfectly struck swivel pull to get him off the mark with a four. Nice.

02:00 PM BST

OVER 28: ENG 145/2 (Stokes 25* Root 0*)

Stokes crunches Hazlewood through the covers for four.

01:57 PM BST

OVER 27: ENG 140/2 (Stokes 20* Root 0*)

So England’s two best players are now at the crease, can they drive the hosts forward to a commanding position?

Root is watchful in defence to these first three deliveries from Cummins.

01:54 PM BST

Here comes Joe Root

Cummins has bowled well at him traditionally.

01:49 PM BST

WICKET! Crawley c Smith b Cummins 71

Nicely bowled. Taken a while for the Aussies to cotton on, but that’s where you bowl to Zac Crawley. Fifth or sixth stump, Crawley aims a big loose drive at it, chunky edge and the reliable Smith makes no mistake at second. FOW 140/2

Good grab that from Smith.

Zak Crawley was smartly caught by Steve Smith - Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

01:48 PM BST

OVER 26: ENG 138/1 (Crawley 71* Stokes 20*)

Stokes tucks the second ball of the session away for two. The following ball, a decent bouncer from Josh H, Stokes has a go at it and he’s got the top edge.... Mitchell Starc is there on the rope.... Mitch has dropped it on the boundary! He was right on the rope there, his foot looked like it was in fact touching the rope, and so even if he had caught it, I don’t think that would have counted. The unfortunate Aussie made sure of it by shelling the chance. To be fair to Starc, I reckon he was very conscious that he was going to go out of bounds. Six to Stokes is the result.

01:45 PM BST

Players are out for the afternoon session

Some slightly uneasy sunshine as Josh Hazlewood takes the ball under a dark grey cloud, Ben Stokes on strike.

Justin Langer writes: “Incredible first session by England again. They are not taking the pressure off Australia. Crawley’s wicket after lunch may stem the flow, but I still believe the ‘time’ England bat, could be as important as how many they make. Never underestimate the recovery of 24 hours off their feet for the bowlers. The pitch is looking better with the clearer skies as and England are capitalising on it.”

01:29 PM BST

Weather in the capital

It is overcast and quite close in London. We’ve had some warm sunshine earlier this morning but there are showers forecast and the weather boffins seem to think those will come sooner rather than later if they do arrive.

The forecast for tomorrow is significantly worse: heavy rain and a moderate breeze, with 12 noon said to be the kick off tine for the heavens to open. I guess we will have to see, won’t we...

01:22 PM BST

Can England crack on?

Afternoon, Tyers here for the rest of the day. I’m sure England and their fans enjoyed that morning, they will be hoping for more of the same for the rest of the day.

England will resume after lunch on 130/1 off 25.0 overs (Z Crawley 71* BA Stokes 12*)

01:18 PM BST

Lunch: England lead by 118

I’m going to hand over to Alan Tyers for the rest of the day. Thanks for your company, see you tomorrow.

01:07 PM BST

From Will at the Oval

A slightly bleak session for Australia. Just the one maiden, and 130 runs for England, who lead by 118. Crawley has been magnificent, but some curious fields have helped England. Murphy was loose there, too.

01:04 PM BST

Lunch

That was an almost perfect morning session for England. Ben Duckett went off like a pacemaker, hitting six boundaries in the first five overs of the innings. When he fell for 42, Zak Crawley went through the gears to make 71 not out. That included a thrilling calculated assault on Todd Murphy, who disappeared for 29 in four overs. England lead by 118.

01:02 PM BST

OVER 25: ENG 130/1 (Crawley 71 Stokes 12)

Stokes is England’s fourth No3 of the series, the most they’ve had in an Ashes series since 1989: Kim Barnett, David Gower, Tim Robinson and Mike Atherton. He certainly has the temperament, tempo and technique for the role, and he has started the innings with his usual calm authority. Stokes deals with Starc’s final over before lunch, leaving everything outside off stump and then flicking the last ball for a single. That’s lunch.

12:58 PM BST

OVER 24: ENG 129/1 (Crawley 71 Stokes 11)

This is just brilliant batting from Zak Crawley, a calculated assault on the spinner. He sweeps Murphy for consecutive boundaries to bring up the fifty partnership in 41 balls, and Pat Cummins’ frown suggests he is starting to get flashbacks to Old Trafford.

When Murphy came on, Crawley was 33 from 49 balls; since then he’s belted 38 from 24.

Zak Crawley sweeps Todd Murphy for another boundary. - John Walton/PA

12:54 PM BST

OVER 23: ENG 120/1 (Crawley 63 Stokes 10)

Crawley has a strike rate of 88 in this series. Only two players have ever scored 200+ runs against Australia at a higher strike rate: Ross Taylor in 2009-10 and Lord Beefy in 1981. If you raise the bar to 400 runs, Crawley is top of the list.

He moves into the sixties with a cracking swivel pull for four off Starc, then times a nice clip off the pads for two. It took a while but he’s racing along now. If he is still batting at tea, Australia will be in big trouble.

12:49 PM BST

OVER 22: ENG 112/1 (Crawley 57 Stokes 9)

Crawley continues to go after Murphy. A reverse sweep scuttles away for two - they were given as runs, though he didn’t hit it and Australia enquired about the LBW - and then he launches a drive over cover for four. He was beaten in the flight but went through with the shot and sliced it over the top. Murphy’s first three overs have gone for 20, and he hasn’t bowled badly. England lead by 100.

One of the fruits of Bazball? Fielding errors by the harassed opposition. Pat Cummins, fraying at last at midoff, and Todd Murphy have misfielded in consecutive overs.

12:46 PM BST

OVER 21: ENG 105/1 (Crawley 50 Stokes 9)

Crawley drives Starc through mid-off for three, helped by a slight misfield from Cummins, to reach an important, if slightly laboured, half-century. Imagine being so talented that you can struggle to time the ball and still score 50 off 61 against the world champions.

Stokes gets his first boundary with a sweetly timed clip through midwicket, with Murphy misjudging his dive on the boundary. Starc responds with a fine outswinger that beats the edge. The ball has swung more as the session has progressed.

Ben Stokes came in at No3. - Adrian Dennis/AFP

12:42 PM BST

OVER 20: ENG 98/1 (Crawley 47 Stokes 5)

Crawley hit Travis Head out of the attack at Old Trafford and you can see he wants to do the same to Murphy. He dances down the track to drive imperiously to the left of mid-off for four, then works a single to keep strike. Just as at Old Trafford, he is starting to motor after making a relatively sluggish start.

12:38 PM BST

OVER 19: ENG 92/1 (Crawley 42 Stokes 4)

The Duckett wicket was Starc’s 20th of the series, which puts him top of the list alongside Stuart Broad. Starc has played one Test fewer, though their averages are about the same: 27 from Starc, 28 for Broad.

Stokes, who was cleaned up by Starc in the first innings, thick edges a good delivery for a single, one of six from the over. This is the second time he has batted at No3 in a Test - he also did it at Pallekele during England’s forgotten 3-0 win in Sri Lanka five years ago.

Australia celebrate the wicket of Ben Duckett. - Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

12:31 PM BST

OVER 18: ENG 86/1 (Crawley 39 Stokes 1)

Stokes almost goes first ball! He pushed at the offspinner Todd Murphy, who has just come into the attack, and got a thick edge just short of Labuschagne at leg slip.

The pitch looks dry so England won’t want to allow Murphy to settle. With that in mind, Crawley plonks his front leg down and sweeps emphatically for four. England lead by 74.

12:28 PM BST

OVER 17: ENG 79/1 (Crawley 33 Stokes 0)

England’s new No3, Benjamin Stokes, walks out to a standing ovation. Duckett played well there, particularly in the first few overs, and made 42 from 55 balls. He ends a promising first Ashes series with 321 at an average of 36.

What an ovation for Ben Stokes! As if this was his last innings... for the sake of Test cricket let us hope that, knees willing, it is not.

12:27 PM BST

Wicket!!!

Duckett c Carey b Starc 42 Mitchell Starc is back. His first spell was brief and wretched, with England hitting him for five boundaries in two overs. He makes a much better start here, with a tight line to Duckett and consecutive deliveries that go past the outside edge.

Hang on, Australia think the second one took the edge. Duckett tried to drive a full ball that shaped away and ended in the gloves of Alex Carey. It was given not out on the field but Cummins reviewed - a little reluctantly - and replays showed the thinnest of edges. FOW: 79/1

BREAKTHROUGH for Australia! 💥



12:20 PM BST

OVER 16: ENG 79/0 (Crawley 33 Duckett 42)

We know that as soon as Australia take a wicket they will be all over England, but at the moment they look really flat. Crawley slices a drive off Marsh for two runs. He has struggled with his timing this morning, though that was also the case at Old Trafford until he went ballistic after lunch.

The indications are that Ben Stokes will bat No 3, not Joe Root. I think even if these two batted the 45 minutes required to allow Moeen to bat No 3 in the afternoon session, I’m not sure he would. Is it worth risking aggravating the injury, given an extra bowling option would be handy in the fourth innings?

12:15 PM BST

OVER 15: ENG 76/0 (Crawley 30 Duckett 41)

Duckett pushes Cummins into the off side for a tight single, with Labuschagne’s throw just missing the stumps. He would have been safe anyway.

Crawley adds to Cummins’ frustration, thick edging along the ground for four. England are 24 runs away from their first century opening stand in an Ashes Test since... December 2010. That’s a minor scandal of a statistic.

12:10 PM BST

OVER 14: ENG 68/0 (Crawley 24 Duckett 40)

Marsh continues after drinks. With the exception of Cummins, Australia’s bowlers look like they are waiting for a wicket rather than actively seeking one. That’s kind of understandable, given England’s approach, but at the moment Crawley and Duckett are able to collect singles with ease.

Mitch Marsh in action at the Oval. - Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

12:03 PM BST

OVER 13: ENG 66/0 (Crawley 23 Duckett 38)

It was at this point in the first innings that England suffered a mini-collapse of three for 11. Crawley edges just short of gully, which prompts Cummins to bring up his deep point, so Crawley works one off the hip instead. Cummins will be annoyed by that.

Duckett is beaten outside off and then waves a single to deep point. Crawley pushes down the wrong line to end a superb over from Cummins. His figures are a minor travesty: 5-0-22-0. That’s drinks.

The runs are flowing this morning 🤩



11:58 AM BST

OVER 12: ENG 64/0 (Crawley 22 Duckett 38)

There’s been only one boundary in the last seven overs, though England seem happy to get ‘em in singles for a while. There are three more in Marsh’s second over, plus a no-ball and a nice push through the covers for two by Duckett.

It is a very good debating point: whether the back foot drive is in decline because of T20, where the batsman is forever looking to get forward into the power position. But Zak Crawley just gave us an example v Mitchell Marsh.

11:53 AM BST

OVER 11: ENG 58/0 (Crawley 20 Duckett 35)

Three singles from Cummins’ fourth over, sensibly played by England. He feels like the biggest threat at the moment.

Duckett has had a decent series, with 313 runs at an average of 39. Joe Root and Steve Smith have scored a similar number of runs (321 and 319), though they have one innings remaining. Mind you, so does Duckett.

11:49 AM BST

OVER 10: ENG 55/0 (Crawley 18 Duckett 34)

Mitch Marsh replaces Hazlewood, who bowled a decent first spell of 4-0-11-0. He’s dismissed Crawley a couple of times in this series and has him in his sights again. After a few defensive strokes, Crawley forces a slightly awkward back-foot shot past gully for three. Those runs make him the leading runscorer in the series once again: Crawley 425 (strike-rate 87), Usman Khawaja 424 (s/r 38).

Mitchell Marsh on now. In some ways it’s an admission of defeat form Australia, but given Zak Crawley’s curious preference for higher pace and Marsh getting him out twice at Leeds, it also makes sense. The whole mood of the game has been changed in 45 minutes - not for the first time with Crawley and Ben Duckett together.

11:44 AM BST

OVER 9: ENG 52/0 (Crawley 15 Duckett 34)

Cummins also goes round the wicket to Duckett, who is beaten on the drive. It was a lovely delivery that moved late.

A top-edged hook for four brings up the fifty partnership from just 52 balls. Cummins is having no luck; his next ball also beats Duckett outside off stump. England might need to absorb the pressure for the next 15-20 minutes, because Cummins looks really menacing.

Australia have gone from two square-legs to two gullies (and no square-legs) for Ben Duckett. They have tightened up a touch in the last 15 minutes, since Cummins came on.

11:38 AM BST

OVER 8: ENG 48/0 (Crawley 15 Duckett 30)

Hazlewood goes round the wicket to Duckett, who tries to cut a ball that is too close and almost chops on. Three low-risk singles keep the scoreboard moving. England lead by 36.

11:34 AM BST

OVER 7: ENG 45/0 (Crawley 14 Duckett 28)

Crawley works Cummins off the hip for a couple, then belts an off-drive that is half stopped. Two more. No England batsman has come close to playing Cummins as well as Crawley in this series. Their head-to-head average this summer is something like 120, though Cummins almost halves it with a beauty that beats the outside edge.

Cummins has restored order, as he did in the first innings, and a good over ends with Crawley spooning a drive not far short of extra cover.

Pat Cummins brought himself on for the fifth over. - Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

11:30 AM BST

OVER 6: ENG 41/0 (Crawley 10 Duckett 28)

England’s average opening partnership in this series is a fraction above 40, with a run-rate of 4.95 per over. That’s their fastest in an Ashes series since at least 1932-33.

During Bodyline Australia’s captain Bill Woodfull said that there is only team out there playing cricket. You might say now that there is only one team out there playing Test cricket...while England are intent on T20-plus.

11:25 AM BST

OVER 5: ENG 40/0 (Crawley 9 Duckett 28)

Yep, Cummins replaces Starc. This is his 177th over of the summer, all in the last seven weeks; only Stuart Broad has bowled more.

Duckett flicks his fifth leg-side boundary of the morning, somehow bisecting the men at square leg and backward square leg. In the Sky commentary box, Ricky Ponting’s blood pressure is accelerating with every boundary.

Though Australia haven’t been great, Duckett is batting beautifully. He opens the face to steer Cummins wide of gully for four more; that’s his sixth boundary and he has vroomed to 28 from 19 balls.

11:21 AM BST

OVER 4: ENG 30/0 (Crawley 9 Duckett 19)

Too straight from Hazlewood, and Duckett puts him away through midwicket. That’s his fourth boundary, all on the leg side. “If you’ve got a deep point, you can’t them bowl straight,” fumes Ricky Ponting on Sky. “They don’t have protection out there.”

Australia haven’t started well, and Pat Cummins - who bowled sensationally in the first innings - is already getting loose. Don’t be surprised if he’s on next over.

Hazlewood finds his line by the end of the over: Crawley edges short of slip and is beaten outside off.

Australia have kept their square-leg up to Ben Duckett, and seen the good and bad of that ploy. It’s stopped a few singles, but he’s also drilled two boundaries just past the man. How long until they get defensive again?

11:16 AM BST

OVER 3: ENG 25/0 (Crawley 9 Duckett 14)

Starc has started poorly here. Another loose ball is flicked for four by Duckett, who then survives a big LBW appeal after being hit in front by a very full delivery. I was going to say an inside-edge saved him, but replays show he middled it onto his pad.

The over ends with another boundary, Crawley slicing a kitchen-sink drive over the slips. Not even a Richie Benaud voice can redeem Starc’s figures: 2-0-22-0.

Mitchell Starc was hit for five boundaries in his first two overs. - Alex Davidson/Getty Images

11:10 AM BST

OVER 2: ENG 16/0 (Crawley 5 Duckett 9)

Hazlewood starts with a no-ball. With fewer fielders out, it will be harder for England to rotate strike this morning. Duckett works a couple off the hip, shots that would have brought a run in the rest of the series, and then finds a gap on the off side. Decent over from Hazlewood.

11:06 AM BST

The game is on a knife edge - again

England’s biggest challenge today will be batting the full day. I don’t expect them to bat anything but aggressively BUT a day off their feet for England’s bowlers could be crucial to the final result of this test match. The game is on a knife edge. Not dissimilar to the whole series. Great cricket continues.

11:05 AM BST

OVER 1: ENG 13/0 (Crawley 5 Duckett 8)

England are off to a flyer. Starc’s first delivery is full, wide and spanked to the cover boundary by Crawley, another to add to portfolio of statements of intent.

His opening partner Duckett also gets going with a boundary, pushing Starc classily through mid-on, and he ends the over with a clip through midwicket for four more. A very loose over from Starc, not that England will care. They lead by one run.

It looks like Ben Stokes is padded up, though apparently Joe Root also had his pads on when the players came onto the field the rendition of Jerusalem.

11:01 AM BST

England's second innings is about to begin

It’ll be Mitchell Starc to Zak Crawley, with two slips, a leg slip and a kind of fourth slip/gully. And there’s no deep point.

10:59 AM BST

ECB teams up with Alzheimer's Society

Both sets of players line up for a rendition of Jerusalem, performed by the Singing for the Brain choir, all wearing blue Alzheimer’s Society T-shirts.

The England team are wearing the wrong shirts - Jonny Bairstow has Ben Stokes’ name on his back, and so on - to highlight the confusion experienced by people living with dementia. There’s nothing much to add about this most noble of causes.

10:49 AM BST

The best batting day of the Test

Greetings from the Oval, where the sun is currently beating the patchy clouds. It should be the best batting day of the Test, today, with fewer clouds and the pitch having slowed up since a zippy opening day when Australia created 15 chances. On Moeen, I suspect he will bat, but he can only go in at No 3 if the openers bat until lunch. He needs to be off the field for 120 minutes, or until the fall of the fifth wicket – whichever comes first! Some speculation on who might bat No 3 in his absence. Chris Woakes is an option, as are Joe Root and Ben Stokes.

10:45 AM BST

10:44 AM BST

Woakes to bat at No3?

Potential no 3 for England today? Chris Woakes. Technically correct, could hold an end for a while and protect those further down. Less likely to be bounced with the newer ball than if he comes in later and he spent a long time this morning in the nets with batting coach Marcus Trescothick. Moeen Ali cannot come in until the fall of the fifth wicket or two hours after the innings has started. Bring on the Wizard.

10:40 AM BST

'England have a great opportunity but must not bat gung-ho'

For the last time in this Ashes series, though definitely not the first, Sir Geoffrey pleads with England to bat sensibly.

10:25 AM BST

Vote for your Ashes player of the series

Stokes? Cummins? Wood? Read our writers’ choices, and then make your own.

Ben Stokes and Pat Cummins have been two of the stars of the series. - Gareth Copley/ECB

10:22 AM BST

Smith avoids his Gary Pratt moment

Initially, Smith thought he was out, and set off for the boundary as England’s fielders congratulated George Ealham, whose involvement drew comparisons with another famous Ashes sub fielder.

Read more...

Nasser, Wardy and DK take a closer look at the Steve Smith run out incident yesterday 🔍🤔 pic.twitter.com/TdxqudMIZT — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 29, 2023

10:19 AM BST

Perhaps Moeen will bat today

He’s been in the nets this morning, though there’s no official word on his prospects.

Moeen Ali bats in the nets at the Oval. - Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

10:13 AM BST

Australia may have dug their own graves

This was not the opposite extreme of Bazball; it was not traditional Test cricket; it was simply bad batting. Australia’s top order surrendered the initiative to England by ignoring two of the basics: looking for singles and rotating the strike.

Read more...

Marnus Labuschagne made 9 from 82 balls on the second day. - AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

10:06 AM BST

10:04 AM BST

Australia furious over Broad mind game

Marnus Labuschagne was furious after his dismissal in the fifth Ashes Test thanks to an unusual move executed by Stuart Broad.

While it was Mark Wood who dismissed Labuschagne, courtesy of a phenomenal catch from Joe Root diving to his left at first slip, Broad will take a share of the credit too.

The ball before Labuschagne edged Wood, Broad, in a surprise move, came up to the stumps and switched the batsman’s bails around – moving the left bail to the right-hand side, and the right bail to the left-hand side.

Read more...

10:02 AM BST

Read Nick Hoult's day two report

The urn is not at stake but two cricketing dogmas are battling for supremacy with both teams taking to extremes their different approaches to Test cricket. It is like watching Piers Morgan argue with himself. Neither side is backing down and acknowledging the other may have a point.

Read more...

Stuart Broad adjusts Marnus Labuschagne's furniture. - Screengrab/ECB.co.uk

09:47 AM BST

Good day

So, the 2023 Ashes will end as it began: with a one-innings shootout. In the first Test at Edgbaston, England had a first-innings lead of seven. At the Oval, after yet another topsy-turvy day in this brain-scrambler of a series, Australia are ahead by 12.

It means a different challenge for England, who prefer to settle a game in the fourth innings than set it up in the third, though they have done the latter pretty well under Ben Stokes. You’d imagine they’ll want to set Australia at least 250, ideally 300, though it’s very hard to know the price of milk in this series.

Given how dry the pitch is, the injury to Moeen Ali is a blow. It’s a problem today as well. England will need to find a new No3, with Joe Root and Chris Woakes the favourites. But whoever fills in, England will miss Moeen’s willingness to bat time. If ever there was a case for the batsmen to concentrate on overs as much as runs, this is it. Their four seamers – combined age 144 – looked shattered last night and could with a full day in the comfy chair.

Unless it rains, and there might be a couple of light showers, they are unlikely to get it. England will go hard, as they have all summer. No team has ever scored at four runs an over across an entire Test series against Australia; England are going at 4.73. In the last Ashes series, since you asked, England hobbled along at 2.81 per over.

Even if they fall in a heap this morning, we should be immensely proud of them. And if all goes to plan, they will produce one last festival of Bazball to set up the scoreline this marvellous series deserves: 2-2.

