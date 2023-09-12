England denied chance at ODI series win over Sri Lanka by rain in Northampton

England were all over Sri Lanka before the weather intervened - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

England’s hopes of sealing a One-Day International series victory against Sri Lanka were thwarted by the weather in Northampton, despite a comprehensive bowling performance from the hosts.

Heather Knight’s side, who won the toss and opted to bowl given the ominous conditions, had been in cruise control on a greying day after extracting nine wickets before play was stopped just after 3pm.

Three days after being bowled out for 106 at Chester-le-Street, Sri Lanka were 106 for nine when the action was curtailed, having been unable to muster a response to England’s dominant bowling display.

Charlie Dean, England’s young off-spinner, played a prominent part throughout, after dismissing Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka’s captain and taliswoman, for 34 at a run a ball.

Fresh from hitting a century for South East Stars in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy last Sunday, Alice Davidson-Richards also took two wickets of her own after being called up to England’s squad just five days ago to provide cover for Lauren Bell, who was ruled out through illness. Despite not featuring for her country all summer, the all-rounder marked her return to international cricket in emphatic fashion.

“I got the call on Friday while I was out on a bike ride, it’s been a fun few days,” said Davidson-Richards, admitting her recent form had been inspired by watching a local club match in Tunbridge Wells last Saturday.

“I watched mates who I used to play with when I was 15. Seeing them playing just for fun, it really helped calm my brain down and not let Alice get in the way of Alice. I didn’t feel like I bowled the best that I have recently, but I kept it nice and simple.”

When asked if her two-wicket haul would be good enough to be picked for England’s final - and series-deciding - ODI this Thursday in Leicester, the 29-year-old joked: “I’m looking no further than some ice cream tomorrow.”

Having won the T20 leg of the series, Sri Lanka have underlined their improvement on the world stage, but their frailties, notably their flimsy middle order, were once again exposed in the longer format.

Dean’s intervention was timely. She struck in the last over of the powerplay and allowed England to relax into the afternoon under murky skies in Northampton.

From there it went downhill for Sri Lanka, who were powerless to put up any sort of resistance and were staring down the barrel of another ODI defeat, before being spared by the forecast.

They lost four batters to a duck in between dribs and drabs of rain before the heavens opened as 22-year-old Dean, two years after being fast-tracked into England’s ODI squad, showed why she has such an exciting future ahead.

Chalking up three maidens, she returned figures of two for 12, while her dismissal of Kavisha Dilhari for a duck proved pivotal, given how it accelerated Sri Lanka’s lower-order collapse on a day when England epitomised the depth in their squad.

“The best teams come from environments where there’s a lot of competition for places. You don’t want the same people every single time,” said Davidson-Richards.

“I’m doing my job if they’re making it difficult to pick an eleven. Charlie Dean is doing the same. The more people we can get onto that level, the more we can keep pushing each other on.”

