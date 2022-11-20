England defender Eric Dier calls for football to be ‘cherished and looked after’

Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer, Al Wakrah
·4 min read

England defender Eric Dier believes it is essential football is “cherished and looked after in the right way” after saying it would be wrong to ignore off-field matters in Qatar despite it dampening players’ World Cup excitement.

The Gulf nation’s human rights record, treatment of migrant workers and oppressive LGBTQ+ laws have dominated the build-up to the 22nd edition of the tournament.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino took aim at European critics of Qatar on the eve of the World Cup in an extraordinary press conference that finished just before defender Dier spoke to the media.

Eric Dier playing darts during his media access
Eric Dier playing darts during his media access (Martin Rickett/PA)

Like his England team-mates and other players at this World Cup, the 28-year-old faced questions about issues in the host country beyond the football itself.

Dier found a lot of things in the build-up to the tournament “very disappointing” and said the deaths during stadium construction are a “terrible situation”, while also highlighting that players are not politicians.

Asked whether questions on such matters take away from the World Cup excitement, Dier said: “Of course it’s taking away, because we’re sitting here talking about it instead of talking about football.

“So, of course it’s taking a lot of that away for us but we can’t hide from it. It’s here, so it would be wrong to ignore it. And at the same time, we’re here to play football.

“I’m a footballer. I’m definitely not smart enough to be anything other than that.

“At the same time I’m so excited to play football but all of those things will obviously be present at the same time.”

Well-spoken Dier is the grandson of former Football Association chairman Ted Croker and laughed off suggestions he could follow the path to a similar executive position one day.

The defender pointed to his age and time left in the game, while also making a pertinent point about the way the sport he loves is run.

Gianni Infantino gave an extraordinary press conference
Gianni Infantino gave an extraordinary press conference (Nick Potts/PA)

“I am not really into politics too much,” Dier said. “I don’t know if I have the right thing for it.

“For me, it’s really important that football is in the right hands and that it’s taken care of and cherished and looked after in the right way because it means so much to so many people.

“It is the biggest sport in the world and the one that everyone loves the most. For me, it’s extremely important.

“I don’t know if I would be the right person. It is crazy talk. I am 28. I have no idea what the future holds.

Eric Dier up against John Stones during an England training session
Eric Dier up against John Stones during an England training session (Nick Potts/PA)

“I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, but it is extremely important that we take care of football in the right way. That’s essential.”

Dier spoke eloquently on everything from Qatar’s last-minute beer ban to England’s tactical set-up against Iran on Monday, and his timely return to the international fold to criticism aimed at Southgate.

The 28-year-old is proud at the way he fought his way back into the squad after 22-months in the international wilderness, which meant the defender watched Euro 2020 from afar.

Dier has no complaints about Southgate’s decision given his Tottenham form and instead takes umbrage with the treatment his manager has faced during a run of six winless matches in the Nations League.

Booed by sections of his own fanbase and facing increasing external pressure, Dier – a veteran of wretched Euro 2016 and run to the 2018 World Cup semi-final – finds such talk hard to comprehend.

England suffered an embarrassing defeat to Iceland in 2016
England suffered an embarrassing defeat to Iceland in 2016 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I think it’s crazy talk because what he’s done the last two tournaments, people lose… their perception changes so quickly,” he said. “You’ve got to remember what England were doing before.

“He has taken England to the semi-final of a World Cup and the final of a Euros and at that point we are talking about small margins that change the outcome of those results. It is just the world we live in.

“The criticism is crazy after a small run of results considering how England have performed at the last two tournaments and he was at the forefront of that. That conversation is crazy.

“People ask me if I was upset that I didn’t go to the Euros and I say ‘well, it was obviously the right decision because they got to the final!’

“So, you have got to keep things in perspective. It’s difficult nowadays because everything is now, now, now but you’ve got to remember 2016 and where we are now.”

Latest Stories

  • Qatar prohibits beer sales outside of World Cup stadiums

    By Scott Kanowsky

  • Phillips bids to repay faith shown in him after England call for Qatar

    Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips’ injury-restricted season cast doubts on his availability for the World Cup but Gareth Southgate underlined his faith in him

  • Ben Davies welcomes Wales’ chance to do ‘something special’ at World Cup

    The Tottenham defender played at both the Euro 2016 and Euro 2020 tournaments.

  • Wales striker Kieffer Moore studies Zlatan Ibrahimovic in bid to down England

    The 6ft 5in forward has the same physical build as the Swedish great and is hoping he can use it to eliminate England from the World Cup.

  • Harry Kane still set to wear ‘OneLove’ armband despite FIFA’s late intervention

    FIFA has launched a new series of social campaigns in a partnership with United Nations agencies.

  • France star Karim Benzema out for World Cup with leg injury

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — One month after raising the Ballon d’Or in triumph to crown his remarkable rise, Karim Benzema’s dream of winning the World Cup is over before he has even played a game in Qatar. Defending champion France’s World Cup hopes took a huge blow with the news that its star striker Benzema is out of the tournament after tearing a muscle in his left thigh during training on Saturday. “Karim Benzema is out of the World Cup,” the French soccer federation (FFF) said. "After hurting the q

  • 2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck," Lee said in a social media post. "But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, becam

  • Argos quarterback Bethel-Thompson looks to cap breakout season with Grey Cup win

    REGINA — McLeod Bethel-Thompson has had a meandering journey through professional football, but he’s not about to get caught up what a Grey Cup championship would mean to his career. The 34-year-old Toronto Argonauts quarterback joined the professional ranks in 2011, playing in the Arena Football League with the San Jose Saber Cats and the United Football League with the Sacramento Mountain Lions before bouncing around the NFL on the practice rosters of the San Francisco 49ers (three times), Mia

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Grizzlies beat Thunder, but Morant leaves with ankle injury

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 25 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks and Memphis beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-110 on Friday night in a game where Grizzlies star Ja Morant left late with an ankle injury. Morant and John Konchar added 19 each for Memphis, with Morant finishing with 11 assists and Konchar grabbing 10 rebounds. There was no immediate word on the extent of Morant’s injury. Josh Giddy led Oklahoma City with 20 points and 11 assists. Jalen Williams had 16 points, s

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Mayfield has urgency to perform well in return for Panthers

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is running out of time to make a good impression as the Carolina Panthers' quarterback. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 needs to stack some quality performances together to offset his poor play earlier this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in March. Mayfield returns to the starting lineup Sunday against an old nemesis, the Baltimore Ravens. Acquired in a trade with Cleveland, Mayfield began the season as the Panthers' starter, but Carolina st

  • Andersson, Flames top Tkachuk, Panthers in OT 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored in the fifth round of the shootout to lead the Calgary Flames over the Florida Panthers 5-4 Saturday night in a matchup of teams that made a major trade last summer. Adam Ruzicka had two goals and an assist for Calgary. Nikita Zadorov and Blake Coleman also scored. Florida got goals from Colin White, Sam Reinhart, Eetu Luostarinen and Matthew Tkachuk. Tkachuk spent six seasons with the Flames before going to Florida in a trade for Jonathan Huberdeau a

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France

    MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league's wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Beyond Germany, which could also get additional

  • Nick Nurse offers updates on several injured Raptors

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the status of a few injured players, the battle for rotation minutes and O.G.'s evolving offensive skills.