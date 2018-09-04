England decide not to call-up Alastair Cook’s replacement ahead of final Test against India despite calls for new blood

England have retained their same squad for the fifth Test against India, with no apparent replacement drafted in for opening batsman Alastair Cook as he prepares for his international swansong.

The 33-year-old announced on Monday that this Friday’s final Test against the world’s No 1 side will be his last, having amassed 161 appearances in the long format since making his debut in 2006 against the same opposition. He will end his England career as the highest run-scorer in his country’s history, as well as the leading century-maker with 32 100s to his name.

The England and Wales Cricket Board [ECB] elected to announce Cook’s decision on Monday to afford him an emotional farewell at the Oval, but while he is almost-certain to play, not everyone agrees with the idea of one last swansong.

Former England cricketer and current commentator David Lloyd claimed that the ECB should already be looking to find Cook’s replacement, and that the fifth Test of a series that England have already win provides the perfect chance to bring in new blood.

But the England selectors appear to have decided against that, with batsman Ollie Pope and all-rounder Chris Woakes added to the side that won the fourth Test in Southampton on Sunday.

Pope will not link up with the England squad until Thursday in order to play the first two days of Surrey’s County Championship division one clash against Essex.

The selection doesn’t offer any pointers over who will replace Cook once he retires, with Pope’s Surrey teammate Rory Burns among those pushing for selection yet omitted from the latest squad.

Jonny Bairstow is also among those who could replace Cook by moving up the order, although the bigger concern for England head coach Trevor Bayliss is whether Bairstow will have recovered from the broken finger that he suffered in the third Test. With Bairstow injured, Jos Buttler kept wicket during last week’s Test, though it’s not yet known who will fulfil the role this time around.

England squad

Joe Root (Yorkshire, capt), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jimmy Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Alastair Cook (Essex), Sam Curran (Surrey), Keaton Jennings (Lancashire), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).