England cut loose in ruthless win over New Zealand

England wing Abby Dow set up player-of-the-match Jess Breach's second try of the game [Getty Images]

WXV - New Zealand v England

New Zealand (12) 31

Tries: Olsen-Baker, Leti-l'iga, Ponsonby, Roos, Vaipulu Cons: Holmes, King 2

England (22) 49

Tries: Dow 2, Breach 3, Kildunne 2, Hunt, Harrison Cons: Rowland 2

England produced a clinical attacking display in a nine-try win over New Zealand to move closer to retaining their WXV1 title in Canada.

Wing Jess Breach scored a hat-trick, with her back three team-mates Abby Dow and Ellie Kildunne grabbing two tries each in British Columbia.

The victory extends John Mitchell's side's winning run to 19 games and records a third straight triumph over the world champions in less than 12 months, with next year's home World Cup around the corner.

The Black Ferns scored first through number eight Kaipo Olsen-Baker, but could not contain England's ruthless attack from the off.

Following a try each from the Red Roses back three, wing Ayesha Leti-l'iga crossed in response.

Natasha Hunt scored early in the second half before Breach completed her hat-trick and Zoe Harrison got England's ninth, while tries by Georgia Ponsonby, Maia Roos and Maama Vaipulu managed to add some respectability to the scoreline for New Zealand.

England's last defeat came against the Black Ferns in a dramatic World Cup final in 2022, a match before which they had gone unbeaten for a record 30 Tests.

Mitchell's side face undefeated hosts Canada next Sunday (03:00 BST) in a decider for the WXV1 title.

Following a shock defeat against Ireland last weekend it is New Zealand's third straight loss, with a difficult game against France to come on Saturday.

Mitchell's attacking style clicks

Since beating England in a dramatic World Cup final in 2022, New Zealand have twice lost to Mitchell's side - most recently in a warm-up game before WXV at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium last month.

The world champions started that game fast but failed to convert any early momentum into points. That mistake did not repeat itself as Olsen-Baker bundled over Hunt to reward a positive decision to go for the scrum rather than taking the points in front of the posts.

Dow scored a brilliant solo try in that Allianz match in September and again showed the world champions why they cannot afford to give her space and time, fending off Renee Holmes to score in the corner.

One of the clear contrasts in the style of play from former coach Simon Middleton is an effort to play expansively, with the aim to get England’s lethal back three on the ball more.

"When the girls are on it, they are on it. They are a very special group and for large parts of that game they were on it," Mitchell said.

"We have a responsibility and standard around our last pass, so it was really good to see that executed today."

That contrast of styles continues to sharpen and after a routine finish in the corner for Breach the ball was quickly swung out to Kildunne, who got on the outside of the defence to race clear and extend her lead as the top try-scorer in Test rugby to 13.

During the Six Nations and the nine-try opening WXV1 victory over the United States the new attacking framework was clear, but handling errors prevented the style from properly taking off.

England were more clinical here, as slick hands released Dow down the right wing to score early in the second half, before she turned provider after again breaking clear to set up her wing partner Breach.

The hat-trick try for Breach all but put the game out of sight for New Zealand, and capped off a fine display for the winger.

"We are no longer just a forward pack or a backline, we leaked a few tries as well, but that wasn't through a lack of intent and we will just look to score more if people score against us," Mitchell said.

"It is up to the girls to back themselves to have a crack, there are times it won't come off. I like how the whole team took responsibility today, especially the back three with their last pass."

Black Ferns struggle before World Cup

Heading into their home World Cup in 2022, New Zealand were defeated four times in a row – twice by England and twice by France.

What followed was a 16-match winning run and a home World Cup triumph, with a similar pattern possibly emerging before next year's global showpiece.

And up against the Red Roses' brilliant second half, Allan Bunting's side did look a real danger themselves in parts, breaking the line regularly before lacking the same clinical edge.

Even without that edge, no side this year had previously scored more than 21 points against the world number ones.

"New Zealand will definitely improve, they always do between World Cups," Mitchell added.

"But I take my hat off to my group because two weeks ago we got a satisfying performance over them and we challenged ourselves on where we wanted to improve.

"Today is an outstanding example of improvement."

The next meeting could potentially be back in London in another World Cup final in 2025, where success for Mitchell's Red Roses is likely to be defined.

With the hosts of the tournament now able to match the world champions' free-flowing attack, a Black Ferns rethink as to how to retain the World Cup may be required.

Line-ups

New Zealand: Holmes; Leti-I'iga, Brunt, Demant (co-captain), Vahaakolo; King, Joseph; Viliko, Ponsonby, Kalounivale, Bremner, Roos, Mikaele-Tu'u, Tukuafu (co-captain), Olsen-Baker.

Replacements: Lolohea, Henwood, Rule, Vaipulu, Sae, Hohaia, Paul, Tui.

England: Kildunne; Dow, Rowland, Heard, Breach; Aitchison, Hunt; Botterman, Cokayne, Muir, Aldcroft, Ward, Talling, M Packer, Matthews.

Replacements: Atkin-Davies, Carson, Bern, Galligan, Feaunati, L Packer, Harrison, Scarratt.

Referee: Aurelie Groizeleau (Fra)