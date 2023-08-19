England are on the cusp of a truly monumental feat, one that could resonate for generations

Sarina Weigman (left) and Millie Bright can secure sporting immortality if they beat Spain on Sunday - Getty Images/Charlotte Wilson

Under a Sydney sky of deep cobalt blue, the Lionesses’ disciples converge for an occasion like no other. A couple of hundred bearing the St George’s Cross cluster on the steps of the Opera House. A similar number hover outside Cheers bar on George Street to watch Alex Scott film Football Focus. It feels disconcertingly polite for the eve of England’s first appearance in a World Cup final since 1966. No sozzled hordes, nobody looking to do something heinous with a flare. All is convivial, mirroring the mood of a team fixated less on hype than on history.

But do not let the calm deceive you. England are on the cusp here of a truly monumental feat, one that could resonate for generations. For 57 years, the nation’s World Cup story has been framed only in terms of hurt. Today, Sarina Wiegman’s side have redrawn the paradigm, to the point where there is not just hope but a palpable expectation of beating Spain at Stadium Australia. It is quite the psychological shift. Fatalism has given way to fearlessness.

On Sunday morning, a travelling supporters’ group, the Free Lionesses, will gather on Manly beach ahead of one last ferry journey across Sydney Harbour, anticipating a glorious conclusion. Demand for tickets far outstrips the stadium’s 80,000 capacity, and with good reason, given that few can tell when this chance will come again. After all, England appearances in World Cup finals come around only slightly more regularly than sightings of Halley’s Comet. The day is crying out to be seized.

You sense the significance from the speed with which politicians of all stripes are hitching their wagon to England’s quest. First it was Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, offering a painfully staged photo op with a pint of lager. For what says love for the Lionesses quite like taking your own photographer to the pub? Now it is Lucy Frazer, the Culture Secretary, making a last-gasp dash to Sydney. All recognise the capital that flows from aligning themselves with a winning cause.

Story continues

Ed Davey (centre) shared a photo of himself on social media celebrating England's World Cup semi-final victory at the pub

The tournament pedigree of this team is beyond dispute. In little over a year, England have become European champions and World Cup finalists, mocking the received wisdom that these adventures always culminate in rancour and pain. The question of why it has taken women to flip the narrative is intriguing. The most persuasive answer is that the Lionesses are simply less angst-ridden, less encumbered by the recollection of past failures. Where the men can play as if weighed down by a ghastly inheritance once the heat is turned up, their female counterparts look only at scripting their own ending, on their own terms.

Millie Bright, the captain, admitted it was the game of their lives. But she did so brightly, breezily, without any air of dread. It is this eerie self-assurance that explains why the commercial value of this team is not so much hot as molten. Latest estimates suggest that their brand value will almost triple in the wake of this World Cup, from £94 million to £235 million, with sponsors multiplying by the month. The bolt of electricity they brought through their Euros triumph is now an unprecedented power surge.

There is little public appetite for hearing how it is nothing like ’66, or how the Brazil team lost 3-1 to the Queensland Under-15 boys in a warm-up game last month. Women’s football is in clover, demanding to be judged by a fairer standard, not by the chauvinism of old. Just this weekend, a betting company well-known for its guerrilla tactics has put out an advert that thinks nothing of alienating a large part of its demographic, declaring: “Bored ladies are waiting for your opinions on women’s football.”

It no longer seems adequate to scoff that no one cares, when a vast community so clearly does. In towns and cities across England, almost every open-air ticket for watching this final on giant screens has already been taken. Councils are begging for pubs to be allowed to open at 10am, to enable an hour’s drinking before kick-off. The London Eye is lit up in red and white. This does not suggest a culture of indifference but an audience ready to be swept along by a rapid cultural transformation. It took until 2007 for the Women’s World Cup to be broadcast live on terrestrial television. In 2023, it is a national obsession.

Such is the magnitude, there is a case for arguing that Rishi Sunak should be in Sydney to represent the country. The same applies to the Prince of Wales, in his role as the president of the Football Association. Both would surely have travelled had the men made the final. Their absence is doubly glaring for the fact that Queen Letizia of Spain will be in attendance, with her daughter Sofia. If the goal truly is equality between the men’s and women’s games – and Fifa president Gianni Infantino indicates, albeit in his usual ham-fisted way, that it is – then there also needs to be parity of patronage.

Wiegman struggles sometimes with English idioms. At this World Cup she has been perplexed at being asked about a “sliding doors moment” or about whether “the cat was out of the bag”. But she had no trouble here expressing what the women’s game had to do next. “What you see, you can be. You need to have a philosophy, a vision. You need to perform at the highest level, and to make it visible. This team has inspired the nation so much.”

Sometimes, talk of inspiration can come across as glib sloganising. But in this case it is aptly chosen, reflecting the sea change that has taken women’s football from a neglected niche to a must-see spectacle, expected to draw a TV audience of over 10 million on a Sunday morning.

On this day, all roads lead to Sydney. Those who trust in celestial forces might be tempted to see a certain karmic symmetry in how this was the city where England achieved another great global success, at the 2003 Rugby World Cup. The prevailing atmosphere is one of serenity.

There is no agitation, no fretting about missing players, no agonising about whether the Spanish are technically superior. It is as far removed from the time-honoured pattern of English World Cup dysfunction as you could conceive. Such is the joy of the Lionesses: the refusal to adhere to stereotype.

With any other side, you would worry about the tag of favourites tempting fate. For these young women, it is a badge of honour, on which they are determined to deliver in the most stirring possible style.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.