England cricketers in pay row ahead of World Cup

England are heading to the World Cup in good form but off-field matters could become a distraction - AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

A pay dispute with the England team could overshadow next month’s World Cup bid after protracted talks stalled on new central contracts.

It had been hoped that new deals, including the first raft of multi-year central contracts, would be put before the players last week but initial offers were rejected leading to further talks.

The England management are now braced for some players to turn down multi-year deals (instead preferring to sign year-by-year) because they do not want to tie themselves to a national contract in a fast changing cricket landscape with so many T20 leagues offering lucrative salaries beyond what can be offered by the ECB.

The talks are complicated by budget constraints at the ECB as it allocates more money to meeting targets set down by the recent report into discrimination in cricket.

The recent decision to equalise England match fees for the men and women is expected to cost an extra £1.5 million next year. The huge pay rise for the women’s team was totally unexpected and changed the direction of talks over men’s salaries.

The women have seen their match fees rise from a budget of around £300,000 a year to £1.8 million based on them playing a similar number of fixtures in 2024 as in recent years.

The ECB also announced an extra £2 million of funding for five charities last week working with black and south Asian communities and state-educated children, and there just is not the money to meet all demands on the board at this time. Further announcements are expected at the end of the month, the deadline for responding to the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, which laid down 44 recommendations to address equality and diversity issues. The extra call on resources also coincides with ECB reserves having been run down over the years due to the setting up of the Hundred.

The squeeze on budgets coincides with a generation of England players recognising their market value. They have more options than their predecessors, making them more likely to turn down multi-year central contracts that are to be offered for the first time.

Match fees for the men’s team were expected to increase to prevent players turning down white-ball tours in order to make more money on the franchise circuit. However, the first offer from the ECB did not include an increase in match fees. Negotiations between the ECB and the Team England Player Partnership that represents the England men’s players were expected to conclude last week but the players are still waiting to hear what they will be offered.

The likes of Nat Sciver-Brunt will earn significantly more when playing for England than ever before - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

England play two World Cup warm-ups in Guwahati starting on Sept 30 and it had been hoped the biggest change to central contracts in two decades would be over by the time they reached India. Insiders now fear it could drag on into the World Cup, potentially distracting the players as they look to defend the crown they won in 2019.

It is in the men’s game that England face unprecedented competition for talent. In an interview with Telegraph Sport, Mark Wood warned he could turn down an England deal to cash in on offers from T20 leagues and he is not the only one.

Telegraph Sport revealed in July that Jos Buttler will be offered a multi-year deal by the Rajasthan Royals after the World Cup that will dwarf his England earnings and Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and white-ball players such as Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran are also likely to be targeted by Indian Premier League franchises, who now have teams in various other leagues around the world.

Several England players missed a white-ball tour to Bangladesh in March to play franchise cricket. Those not on central contracts can make more money from those leagues than England match and tour fees. It is why an increase in match fees had been discussed as a way of preventing a talent drain on white-ball tours.

David Willey said this week: “I don’t have a central contract, I haven’t had one and the leagues are paying a lot of money. Very often when I’m with England, I’m running the drinks. I love playing cricket. So you know, these are all things that come into consideration.”

Rob Key, the England director of cricket, is pragmatic and willing to accept players have other options. It will not be held against them if they turn down multi-year deals. He believes the days of offering set contracts are over, with bespoke contracts that fit with the modern game now a reality.

Signing an England contract also does not prevent playing in a T20 tournament. Players will still be able to appear in the IPL, which has its own unofficial window, but will have to make themselves available for England games ahead of other leagues.

For young players new to the England set-up a longer term central contract is attractive. It gives them security and a chance to put themselves in the shop window. England are also loyal employers, paying players when they are injured or out of form whereas franchises are more ruthless.

Wood is expected to be offered a three-year contract worth around £800,000 a year giving him security at the age of 33 but he could still earn more on the franchise circuit having signed one deal with the Dubai Capitals for £500,000, which would rule him out of the first three Tests of England’s tour to India in February.

It is balancing the books that is the problem and the increase in women’s salaries changed the course of talks with the men’s team as the board looks to fund the new demands on its resources.

The women’s game costs the ECB around £30 million a year, but brings in about £10 million in revenue. It is increasing its footprint in the market and the ECB sees the rise in salaries as an investment in the future, with Sky set to pay more for rights to women’s cricket from 2025.