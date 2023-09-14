How England cricket nurtured Andrew Flintoff’s return to public life

Andrew Flintoff was pictured in public for the first time since his crash as he helped England's one-day team in their match with New Zealand in Cardiff last week - Popperfoto/Philip Brown

It just happened that Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff’s only training session as an England assistant coach came at the Oval on September 12: the same site and date, 18 years on, of the final day of his finest hour, the 2005 Ashes.

It was that series – and the legendary Downing Street-bound night out that followed – that propelled Flintoff instantly into household name status and towards the genuinely A-List superstardom that would follow. Now, nearly two decades later, cricket was helping him get back on his feet after the horrendous crash he suffered last year filming Top Gear, by getting him to help a group of players who idolise him.

It is little surprise that it is in cricket that Flintoff made his return to public life. The game is his first love and, although he has drifted away regularly since retiring, he has always been drawn back to its warm embrace, whether as a player (for Lancashire and in Australia in 2014-15), commentator, documentary-maker and now father: his second child Rocky is considered an especially bright prospect by Lancashire.

Flintoff talks with young England batsman Harry Brook in Cardiff - Popperfoto/Philip Brown

Flintoff also helped coach England in their third ODI with New Zealand at the Oval this week - PA/John Walton

And it is even less of a surprise that the return comes with the England men’s first team. He is close with two of the three most powerful men at the ECB. Rob Key, the director of men’s cricket, has been among his closest friends and confidantes for almost 25 years. And Richard Thompson, the ECB chairman, is his long-time agent in his other role as chair of talent management company M&C Saatchi Merlin. Assistant coach Marcus Trescothick is another 2005 Ashes winner and even Jos Buttler, the England captain, who would have had sign-off on Flintoff’s involvement, is actually a former team-mate of the legendary all-rounder, too. When Flintoff made a T20 comeback with Lancashire in 2014, reaching the Blast final, Buttler was also in the side.

Flintoff’s emergence on the outfield at Cardiff in England training kit – which is not complete without a bucket hat these days – last Friday went unnoticed at first, and caught many by surprise. But his first appearance in public had been weeks in the making, which had also gone unnoticed.

Flintoff had been popping up at England’s Tests throughout the summer, starting against Ireland at Lord’s, and through the Ashes. Key, not one for a corporate box, likes to watch his team in the most discreet spot possible, which sometimes means a back office on the TV, rather than with a view of the pitch itself. Flintoff would join him, and they would chat about the game and more. At Old Trafford, their position was a little more conspicuous: an empty box in the media centre that Key made his own for a week. They went largely unnoticed, or at least undisturbed. In the course of the series, a select few old friends and team-mates joined the pair, and caught up with Flintoff.

Since the Ashes, he has been involved with England U19s coaching, but he would not have been ready to be in public on such a big stage until recently. Steve Harmison, the third amigo in Key and Flintoff’s little gang, told TalkSport that six weeks ago he saw his old friend when their sons were playing against each other for Lancashire and Northumberland. As recently as that, according to Harmison, Flintoff “covered his face up when he walked around and believe it or not, he was training a guide dog”. For most of the first six months after the accident at Dunsfold Park aerodrome in December, Flintoff was a hermit at home, watching Netflix. It is step by step.

Flintoff celebrates a wicket in the fifth Test of the legendary 2005 Ashes series which made him a household name - Getty Images/Hamish Blair

Flintoff’s recovery, both in terms of work on his physical appearance and his mental state, is ongoing, and clearly improving. He has settled into the England set-up quickly, both as a hands-on coach, and an enthusiastic motivator and sounding board for players; given everything he has been through, as a cricketer and man, he is surely able to provide some perspective. After the win at the Oval on Wednesday, Flintoff was given the task of addressing the group, and was said to have “spoken brilliantly”. He also earned immediate selection as a lock forward in Sam Curran’s imaginary England cricketing rugby team to face Japan on Sunday.

In training, he has not tended to throw balls in the nets at batsmen (sensible, as he recovers from injury), but has “mitted” – essentially acting as the wicketkeeper wearing a baseball glove – for England’s fast bowlers. One bowler pointed out how cleanly he caught, what a natural he was at the job, before being reminded that he was, after all, one of England’s greatest slip catchers not so long ago.

Flintoff’s presence was enthralling for England’s squad, almost all of whom were impressionable youths in 2005, and just too young to have played with or against him. “Surreal” is the word that keeps popping up.

“It’s been great to have him with us,” said David Willey this week. “It’s fantastic, he’s a legend of the game, I grew up watching him play and to have him here with us, just his presence and everything he’s done in the game, is fantastic. It’s quite surreal receiving compliments from Freddie so just to be able to pick his brain and talk to him about the game and having him around the group is fantastic.”

Flintoff’s little secondment – which he is understood not to have wanted payment for – ends on Friday, with the final ODI against New Zealand. What next? For now, it is one day at a time. But it is not hard to see him working with England cricketers – whether the senior team or those in the pathway – again over the next few months. While a trip to the World Cup seems a long shot, perhaps he could travel with the Lions to the UAE or the full team to the Caribbean in December.

But even if it lasts just this one week, it has proved a mutually beneficial exercise.

