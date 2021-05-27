England to take conservative approach to Jofra Archer return from elbow injury, says Ashley Giles

(AFP via Getty Images)

England will take a “conservative” approach and settle for life without Jofra Archer this summer if it means he is back from his long-standing elbow injury for the winter’s big challenges: the T20 World Cup and Ashes.

Archer underwent surgery on his right elbow last week and has begun what the ECB describe as “intensive rehabilitation”.

Writing in the Daily Mail on Thursday, Archer described the surgery as “career-defining” and said that if the rehab did not go to plan, he will not be able to play “any cricket… period”. He has had problems with his right elbow for 18 months.

Ashley Giles, England’s Managing Director of Cricket, said England would not “put deadlines” on his return, but that he would return to a state where he could let the “shackles” off.

“Not yet but I think we have to be conservative, got to make sure he’s right because every match has something on it, every match is important,” said Giles, when asked if England had written off Archer’s involvement this summer.

“I’ve talked a lot about our objectives in the T20 World Cup and the Ashes and we need to make sure he is best prepared for that. If it went swimmingly, we may see him earlier but we’re not going to put any deadlines on it.

“I’m very confident with the medical team we have and the surgery he’s had, which has gone very well, that Jof will be back and firing. Any of us who’ve had surgeries of those sorts in the past, they definitely make you edgy and nervous. But we’ve definitely confident he’ll be back and ready to go at some point later in the year.

“I’m very confident we’ll get him back and get him back as we’ve seen Jofra in the past. Every player is different. I think the thing that has been holding Jofra back is that he’s had two different injuries in that elbow and it stops him doing what he does incredibly well - which is bowl quick. That must be frustrating for him.”

Giles added that Archer could undergo some of his rehabilitation in Barbados, where he grew up.

“The most important thing is that we look after and care for his injury and him. So his well-being is very important. The world is ever-changing and something we have to consider if there was an opportunity to go back at some point [to Barbados], perhaps we should support. But the most important thing for him and us is to make sure he has the right care and rehabilitation on that elbow.”

