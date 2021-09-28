New England Classic Car Tour Hits The Road

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Over the weekend, the display of cars rolled out, keeping going through until next weekend.

On last Friday September 24th, the New England Classic Car Tour group gathered together to set off on a trip across the country to span from one weekend to the next. The tour kicks off in Springfield and will end the day in Sturbridge, MA.

The first day is regarded as a settle in day with people arriving in the area and joining in for a welcome dinner after checkin. Saturday is the first real day on the road, with the crew leaving Sturbridge and rolling through historic Route 20 towards Concord Fuel to gas up, before heading out the Boston.

A 30 mile first leg of the drive stops at the Colonial Inn for lunch. The stop is in Historic Concord Massachusetts, or the Start of the American Revolution. A short second leg is 15 miles into Downtown Boston.

Day two on the road, or three of the event, or as some simply refer to as, Sunday, takes the group tp Plymouth and then to Cape Cod.

Sunday is the day to head out of Boston after the group attends the Boston Cup Show, and then begins a longer leg, approximately four hours and 95 miles, from Boston to Chatham. The drive includes one stop at Plymouth Rock and ends in an evening dinner that overlooks the beach and ocean.



The first leg of Monday takes the group 31 miles to the Heritage Museum and Gardens to visit the amazing Lilly Family car collection. Then it’s onto the second 24 mile leg, and taking a ferry to Martha’s Vineyard. Tuesday is an exploration day of the island, and we'll track the group as they roll on!

