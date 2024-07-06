England celebrations briefly interrupt Novak Djokovic’s progression at Wimbledon
Euro 2024 fever reached Wimbledon as Novak Djokovic won his shoot-out with Alexei Popyrin to reach the last 16.
With former England boss Roy Hodgson watching from the Royal Box, a huge cheer broke out around Centre Court as news of England’s win on penalties against Switzerland filtered through.
That prompted Djokovic to take an imaginary spot-kick, with Popyrin putting up his hands to mimic a save.
Centre Court erupts as the news that @England have won on penalties filters through 🏴#Wimbledon | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/OoKv7n1tVo
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2024
After a 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (3) victory, Djokovic said: “I assumed it was a penalty shoot-out between England and Switzerland. It felt like for a set and a half the crowd wanted to know the score. Did England win? Congrats!
“I took a penalty, I’m left-footed, but Alex saved it well.”
While England have laboured all the way to the semi-finals, Djokovic also looked underwhelming in the first set.
Popyrin broke the Serbian’s serve with a stunning forehand pass on the run, and then sealed the opening set with a booming ace.
But once the seven-time champion got into his stride Popyrin, who took Djokovic to four sets at his home slam in Australia in January, suffered the same fate.
“It was another tough match, I didn’t expect anything less,” said Djokovic, who mimed playing a violin as he celebrated.
“He was close to winning that match in Australia. He’s dangerous on any surface.
"Congrats to @England"@DjokerNole comments on the moment Centre Court reacted to England's penalties win at #EURO2024 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/0MaxHr9EYG
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2024
“A challenging match mentally as well, having to hang in there with no concentration lapses, and the tie-break was one of the best I’ve played this year.”
Djokovic, still wearing a protective knee support following surgery on a torn meniscus, added: “Each match is getting better, my confidence in my movement, reaching, sliding,
“I definitely felt better today than in my last match. Hopefully the trajectory continues in a positive way throughout the tournament.”