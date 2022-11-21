England celebrate victory in their World Cup opener – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 21.

Football

England celebrated an impressive start to their World Cup campaign.

Off to a great start. Few thoughts on the World Cup opening game win 🦁🦁🦁💪 pic.twitter.com/COyhEO4Oak — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 21, 2022

What A Feeling 🤩 pic.twitter.com/uHJmdWlSF4 — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) November 21, 2022

Words can’t express my happiness in scoring at the World Cup. Great performance from the team see you guys on Friday ⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/tgHb58bhZJ — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) November 21, 2022

Starting in Style 🔥🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/SVc62JMRFp — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) November 21, 2022

Great start to the tournament. More to come. 👌🏼🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @England pic.twitter.com/I92r7li3xi — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) November 21, 2022

Fantastic way to open our World Cup campaign with 3 points. Now we train hard and look forward to Friday nights game 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @England pic.twitter.com/KCs5WoTTCY — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) November 21, 2022

And their performance against Iran drew plenty of plaudits.

Story continues

Perfect start 🦁🦁🦁 What a performance and special mention to @bukayosaka. Proud 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/xWFNNEtTvB — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) November 21, 2022

England off to a great start, just what we needed 👏🏾🤘🏾 Jude Bellingham 👀🔥 — Ashley Young (@youngy18) November 21, 2022

What a start from the lads !!! some lovely play and great goals 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 var shambles already 😔 — Aaron Lennon (@AaronLennon12) November 21, 2022

It’s funny when I hear people say “show @BukayoSaka87 on his right foot”. It’s easy to say it but stopping a sharp player doing it is another thing. When he starts doing the chop onto his right foot more often too and shoots more with it he’ll score even more. Top player. 👏🏾 — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) November 21, 2022

sakaaaaa 🥹🐐 — Emile Smith Rowe (@emilesmithrowe) November 21, 2022

Bellingham just running the show in midfield 🥵 & What a finish from Sterling 👏🏿 — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) November 21, 2022

Well that went all right didn't it! Always so vital to get a strong 1st match result. Jude Bellingham in his 1st ever #FIFAWorldCup at 19 plays like that….Phenomenal!! 👏 #England pic.twitter.com/4F0ok5cd7H — Faye White (@faye_white) November 21, 2022

Perfect start to the tournament for @England Goals, controlled performance and everybody getting a big shot of confidence. Expect the team to exit the group easily and who knows on knockout football. 🤞🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆 — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) November 21, 2022

And Bristol Rovers got cheeky.

SIX!? Heads up Iran FA, @ntfc might complain if @England score any more… 😂 — Bristol Rovers (@Official_BRFC) November 21, 2022

Let’s not get too carried away but…It’s Coming Home for Christmas!

Jack Grealish delivered on a promise to his biggest fan.

For you Finlay ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BomJEA0oy6 — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) November 21, 2022

Antony was preparing with Brazil.

But Roberto Firmino was getting away from it all.

Cricket

A reunion for some of England’s World Cup winners.

Tennis

Another trophy for Novak Djokovic.

Formula One

Daniel Ricciardo said goodbye to McLaren.

Lando Norris sent the Three Lions a message in Qatar.

Mick Schumacher vowed to come back stronger.

I don’t know yet what next year will bring but I know I’ll work harder than ever to come back stronger and be the best version of myself. Thank you! 3/3 pic.twitter.com/bZkDbUGmFa — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) November 21, 2022

Gymnastics

Simone Biles had a photoshoot with her fiancé Jonathan Owens.

THE future Owens 🤍 pic.twitter.com/833IaubRRP — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 21, 2022

Golf

Ian Poulter was enjoying some family time.