England captain Owen Farrell says team 'did a job' on Italy despite imperfect performance

England's fly-half Owen Farrell (C) reacts with team players during to the Six Nations rugby union tournament match between Italy and England at the stadio Olimpico stadium, - AFP

It may have been laboured at times but England “did a job” on Italy, according to victorious captain Owen Farrell.

Coming into the match off the back of a seven-month break because of coronavirus – and seemingly suffering from the cancellation of their warm-up match against the Barbarians last weekend – England struggled to consistently find top gear, and led by just five points at half-time.

But they were rewarded for their renewed intensity after the break, running up the points and extending their winning run over Italy in the Six Nations to 21 meetings. “We started the game well, at the start, I thought we went at them,” Farrell reflected. “There was a large chunk of the first half where we didn’t manage to get hands on the ball or bring our game to the field. “But that’s international rugby, we had a challenge at half-time, we came out and did a job.”

With such a hold over their opponents in the winning stakes coming into the game, the end result always seemed to be one that would go England’s way.

And while eventually making it seven games in a row in which they have beaten the Italians by at least 20 points, Ben Youngs also admitted the team knew they would be made to work hard for the points.

“We spoke about it before, we always thought it was going to be a grinding down process,” said Youngs, who scored his 15th and 16th tries for England in the match and now has four against the Italians, twice as many as against any other nation.

“We got a bit out-enthused in the first half, we camped on our own line for a long time. We couldn’t quite get out and maybe with that yellow card, we couldn’t shake that off.

“But whatever it may be, we knew that if we stuck to it we’d get there in the end and that was the most important thing that we did.”

Prior to the game getting under way, however, there appeared to have been confusion among the England team over whether, and also when, to take a knee in recognition of rugby union’s stand against racism.

In the build-up to the match, it had been said that England’s players would be left to decide whether to make the gesture, with an allocated time slot to be given prior to the national anthems at the Stadio Olimpico.

Television footage beamed back from Rome initially showed the players lined up with an on-screen message stating “Six Nations Against Racism”.

However on the pitch, the players seemed uncertain of their own window of opportunity, with a mixed response of players standing and others kneeling before the England national anthem then began and those kneeling hastily stood up.

Once action got under way it was fittingly Youngs, England’s centurion, who got the game’s opening try.

The scrum-half is just the second player, after Jason Leonard, to reach 100 caps for England. However, with Leonard holding the record for 114 caps – and Eddie Jones predicting that the 31-year-old will one day reach 150 caps – Youngs was not ruling anything out.

“I did not want to build it up too much through the week. The most important thing was doing a job but I will celebrate it with the boys. I am very proud,” he said. “I will reflect on it now and absorb what an achievement it is.

“The most important thing was for me to play a part for this team. It’s a nice milestone. I’ve got the desire to kick on with all these young boys, it’s an exciting thing to be a part of it.”

Farrell was equally complimentary of England’s milestone maker.

“To be the age that he is, still so young and get 100 caps, only the second ever, that’s a massive achievement, he should be really proud,” he said.