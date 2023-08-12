England captain Harry Kane says he is leaving Tottenham ahead of expected move to Bayern Munich

MUNICH (AP) — England captain Harry Kane has confirmed he is leaving Tottenham, ahead of an expected move to Bayern Munich.

He didn't say in his video message on Twitter which club he was joining but it is widely expected to be Bayern for a reported fee which could hit more than 100 million pounds ($110 million).

He flew to Munich on Friday to undergo a medical examination.

“It's not a goodbye because you never know how things pan out in the future,” Kane said in the video, “but it's a thank you and I'll see you soon.”

Kane leaves Tottenham after 19 years at the club, where he became the second highest-scoring player in Premier League history but never won a major trophy.

The reported fee for Kane would easily break the Bundesliga transfer record set when Bayern signed French defender Lucas Hernández from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

