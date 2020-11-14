England captain Harry Kane’s £100,000 Range Rover ‘stolen’ in east London

England captain Harry Kane’s Range Rover has been stolen from outside an address in east London, according to reports.

Thieves used an electronic device to open the Tottenham striker’s £100,000 car in Chingford before making off with it, The Sun newspaper said.

The Metropolitan Police said it received a report of a theft of a vehicle from outside a residential property in the Chingford area on October 25.

“Officers contacted the victim and carried out inquiries. No suspects were identified,” a statement from the force said.

The Met said the investigation had been closed, adding: “If any further investigative or evidential opportunities are established this will be reviewed.”

Kane, 27, is said to have called the police and got hold of CCTV showing a car driving past the luxury motor several times.

Sources close to Kane, expecting his third child with wife Kate Goodland, 27, told The Sun police warned the stolen car is unlikely to be recovered.

He is the third Spurs player to be targeted by criminals in recent months.

Jan Vertonghen, 33, and his family were robbed at knifepoint in March. In May, Dele Alli, 24, was punched in the mouth and held at knifepoint in a raid at his north London home.

