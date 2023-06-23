England call up Rehan Ahmed for Lord's Ashes Test

Rehan Ahmed, who took five for 48 on debut in Karachi last winter, has been called up to the England squad as cover for Moeen Ali - AP Photo/Fareed Khan

England have shown their adventurous streak once more by adding Rehan Ahmed to their squad for the second Ashes Test at Lord’s as cover for Moeen Ali.

Moeen made his return to Test cricket after almost two years away in the series opener at Edgbaston, following a stress fracture of the back for Jack Leach, England’s first-choice spinner for the first 13 matches of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum’s time in charge.

Moeen did what was asked of him, creating chances (he took three wickets and saw two more go begging through a missed stumping and dropped catch by Jonny Bairstow), but almost immediately suffered a recurrence of a long-standing injury. His spinning finger, as it did on the Ashes tour of 2017/18, ripped open due to a spike in his workload, causing a nasty blister. His inability to bowl many overs in helpful conditions on the final day was a contributing factor to an England defeat in an epic Test.

Moeen remains in the squad and, after the game coach McCullum said he would play at Lord’s if fit. England have monitored his fitness all week before deciding reinforcements are required.

Moeen Ali's sore index finger makes him a doubt after his Test comeback at Edgbaston - Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Ahmed, the 18-year-old Leicestershire leg-spinner, has beaten all-rounders Will Jacks and Liam Dawson to a place in the squad.

Ahmed took a memorable five-wicket haul on Test debut in Pakistan in December, in a winter where he became England’s youngest men’s player in all three international formats. He is fearless, and his ability to spin the ball both ways may have come into the conversation due to Australia’s split of right- and left-handed batsmen.

The performance of Joe Root at Edgbaston may have also come into consideration. Root bowled a solid spell on the final day (before eventually being hit for a pair of game-changing sixes by Pat Cummins), showing that he can be used to hold up an end, with Ahmed utilised as a more attacking, mysterious option.

Ahmed has been the listed concussion sub for both Leach and Moeen so far this summer, so has remained in England’s thoughts while he plays for Leicestershire. In Division Two of the Championship, he has taken just six wickets at 67.7 this season, but has scored four half-centuries.

Jacks remains a raw spinner, while Dawson is an experienced, reliable operator who would represent a similar option to Leach.

After the Lord’s Test, England head to Headingley for the third Test. They will name a new squad for that game; it is likely that it will come too soon for paceman Olly Stone, who is set to make his comeback from a hamstring injury in a T20 game for Nottinghamshire, rather than the County Championship match that begins on Sunday.

