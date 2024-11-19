England call up Murley with Feyi-Waboso still out

England A won 38-17 in a meeting with Australia A at Bristol's Ashton Gate in the latest outing for the relaunched second-string side [Getty Images]

Autumn Nations Series: England v Japan

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Twickenham Date: Sunday, 24 November Kick-off: 16:10 GMT

Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds, follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Harlequins wing Cadan Murley has been named in England's 36-strong squad to prepare for Sunday's Test against Japan after scoring two tries in England A’s win over Australia last weekend.

The uncapped 25-year-old comes in after an injury to Elliot Daly. Fellow wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is still recovering from a concussion he sustained in the 42-37 defeat by Australia on 9 November.

However, flanker Tom Curry - who was concussed in the same match - has passed his return-to-play protocol and is in the squad at the expense of Bath's Charlie Ewels.

Both Curry and Feyi-Waboso were absent for the 29-20 loss to South Africa on Saturday.

Sale prop Asher Opoku-Fordjour, who trained with the senior squad last week before dropping back into the second-string set-up and starting for England A against their Australian counterparts, is included once again.

Murley was part of head coach Steve Borthwick's training squad before last year's Rugby World Cup, but failed to make the final cut.

He has impressed on England A duty, also scoring a hat-trick in an emphatic win over Portugal in February.

England have lost all three of their autumn internationals so far, with defeats against New Zealand, Australia and South Africa extending an unwanted streak to five successive matches.

However, England have won all five of their previous meetings with Japan, most recently enjoying a 52-17 victory in Tokyo in June.

England squad to prepare for Japan

Forwards

Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Alex Coles (Northampton Saints), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Theo Dan (Saracens), Trevor Davison (Northampton Saints), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Ben Earl (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens), Ted Hill (Bath Rugby), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

Backs

George Ford (Sale Sharks), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Cadan Murley (Harlequins), Luke Northmore (Harlequins), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints), Fin Smith (Northampton Saints), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers)