Steve Borthwick insists England are not in crisis and that he has support of RFU

Steve Borthwick has won just four of his 11 games this year, and lost the past five - PA/Mike Egerton

Steve Borthwick insists that he retains the full backing of the Rugby Football Union despite England slumping to a fifth successive loss for the first time since 2018 after South Africa triumphed 29-20 at Twickenham.

England’s third defeat of the autumn left Borthwick answering questions about whether he had received any long-term guarantees about his future from the RFU and if he thought England are in crisis.

“I’m not going to talk about private conversations but what’s more important is the feeling that I get, and the feeling that I get from the RFU is absolute support and absolute belief that this team is going in the right direction,” Borthwick insisted.

Borthwick’s comments followed the former England international Ugo Monye suggesting that the losing run was “not far off a crisis”.

“We’re going to end up this Autumn Nations one [win] out of four. That’s awful,” Monye said on TNT Sports. “When we look at the end of this year, we’d have won four out of 10 matches. For a team that wants to win a World Cup, that was in a World Cup semi-final, that was in a World Cup final the one before – this is so sub-standard from where we expect our team to be.”

Monye also suggested that England were “not getting enough out of our players” based on recent performances.

“You look through the teamsheet, I’m looking at a huge amount of talented players, and for some reason we aren’t getting the maximum potential out of our players. We’re just not,” Monye added.

“We’re seeing players who are tearing it up for their clubs come into camp with great form – and of course international rugby is very different to domestic rugby – but for whatever reason we’re not able to reach the potential ceiling that we would expect from this team. It has to be fixed before then [the 2025 Six Nations]. We talk about non-negotiables so often – one [win] from four is not acceptable for English rugby. What other option do we have other than going back to the clubs and getting the players to perform well.”

George: We created a lot of opportunities

England have now won four of their 11 Tests matches so far this year – against Italy, Wales, Ireland and Japan – ahead of welcoming Eddie Jones’ Japan to Twickenham next Sunday. Asked if he felt the team was going in the right direction, the England captain Jamie George spoke positively. “I was really proud of the team in terms of the way they fronted up physically. I think we created a lot of opportunities against a world-class team and back-to-back world champions for a reason. You speak to [South Africa] in the changing room then and they were saying they felt really under pressure there, they felt the physicality of the game and I think that’s a sign of a good team.”

England led narrowly on 51 minutes through a Marcus Smith penalty but failed to score again in a final half hour, when their game fell apart through errors and ill-discipline while the Springboks moved clear thanks to a second try by player of the match Cheslin Kolbe.

🤩 You just can't keep him out of the game!



👏 Superstar Cheslin Kolbe works his magic against England once more. The @Springboks are now 9️⃣ points ahead!#AutumnNationsSeries pic.twitter.com/bz2znWOpHN — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 16, 2024

“It’s incredibly frustrating,” Borthwick conceded. “I feel the frustration of the players, the disappointment of the supporters. As much as there is to feel proud and positive about, we want to win games. We put ourselves in a position to win games but we’re not converting. These are challenging days right now, development days for us. It’s painful, we will work through this and make sure we are a better team coming out of it.”

Erasmus: We knew they’d pick Steward

One of Borthwick’s selections included the return of Freddie Steward at full-back, a decision which Rassie Erasmus, the South Africa head coach, suggested he had seen coming at the start of the week given the pressure on Borthwick with England’s losing run.

“I think people say [Borthwick] is under pressure, and I want to say that we have all been there. What you normally then do is fall back on what you know works as a coach,” Erasmus said. “We had a good feeling that he would probably go back to Freddie Steward and he is just fantastic in the air, we tried not to kick to him. The way Cheslin and Kurt-Lee [Arendse] and the boys contested in the air wasn’t as good as [Steward], but for those small guys to get up there and catch the ball, we rested them last week with this in mind. They have been focused on England since Thursday last week and on specific players and all you can really do is either tackle [Steward] or kick to the side of the field where he is not [there].

“This England team have had three southern hemisphere teams now and took them close to the last 10 minutes. I think if they keep doing what they’re doing... we found them tough to break down today.”

South Africa, as was the case the previous Sunday against Scotland, were not at their best but still had enough moments of quality through two excellent tries by Kolbe to put England away, while their bench also had a far greater impact than England’s replacements who failed to lift the side.

Addressing the run England are on, South Africa captain Siya Kolisi was sympathetic, with his words potentially offering England supporters concerned about the team’s direction some form of solace.

Kolisi said: “We have been through this kind of period as well. If you give up, you are never going to make it out of it. You have to keep on going. It’s tough, it’s really tough, but it really helped to pull us together as a group.”