England to boycott Russia fixtures in solidarity with Ukraine after invasion

(AFP via Getty Images)

England will not play Russia in any international football fixture for the “foreseeable future” in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Football Association announced the decision in a statement on Sunday evening, with the boycott covering men’s, women’s, age-group and para football.

An FA statement read: “Out of solidarity with the Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership, the FA can confirm that we won’t play against Russia in any international fixtures for the foreseeable future.”

Gareth Southgate’s senior men’s side are not currently scheduled to play against Russia and have not done so since the group stage of Euro 2016.

However, Russia’s women have qualified for this summer’s European Championships in England, though they are not drawn in the same group as Sarina Wiegman’s team.

Uefa are yet to announce a decision on whether Russia will be allowed to play in the tournament but have already stripped St Petersburg of the right to host this season’s men’s Champions League final.

The announcement comes after the FAs of Sweden, Poland and the Czech Republic confirmed they will refuse to play against Russia in World Cup qualifying next month, regardless of where the matches are held.

The three nations are drawn in the same playoff pathway as Russia, but have now left Fifa facing a major decision. Russia hosted the last World Cup in 2018 but there have been calls to expel them from this year’s tournament, for which they have not yet qualified.

Earlier on Sunday, the president of the French Football Federation said the defending champions would support Russia’s expulsion.