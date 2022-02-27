England to boycott all matches against Russia over Ukraine invasion - ACTION IMAGES VIA REUTERS

England will boycott all football matches against Russia over the "atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership", the Football Association has announced.

A statement from the governing body on Sunday evening announced that due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, all games against Russia across senior, age group and para football will not be played.

Gareth Southgate’s side do not have any fixtures planned against Russia, but the announcement could force Uefa to take action ahead of the Women’s European Championship this summer, which is due to be held in England.

With the Lionesses placed in Group A and Russia in Group C, the two nations could feasibly meet in the quarter-finals, but the FA announced on Sunday that for the foreseeable future they will refuse to play against Russia because of the invasion launched by Vladimir Putin.

An FA statement read: “Out of solidarity with Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership, the FA can confirm that we won’t play against Russia in any international fixtures for the foreseeable future. This includes any potential match at any level of senior, age group or para football.”

The FA’s change in position followed an earlier announcement on Sunday, in which the Czech Republic followed Sweden and Poland in confirming they would not play Russia in the play-offs to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Poland were due to meet Russia in a World Cup qualifying play-off next month, with the winner advancing to face either Sweden or the Czechs.

The refusal of the three nations to play the fixtures effectively leaves world governing body FIFA to decide whether to grant Russia clear passage to the World Cup finals or bar the nation entirely.

