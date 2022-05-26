England bowler Ollie Robinson suffers latest fitness setback before New Zealand tour match

Sussex and England bowler Ollie Robinson has been plagued by injury so far this year (PA)

Ollie Robinson suffered another fitness setback today when he was ruled out of playing a tour match against New Zealand with back stiffness.

Robinson’s year has been badly disrupted by injury. He has missed four of England’s five Tests in 2022 and pulled up in the one he did play, the final Ashes rubber in Hobart.

He was not considered ready for the first two Tests against New Zealand, starting next week, because of an awkward start to the summer in which dental issues and a lack of fitness meant he has played just two Championship games for Sussex.

He played for Sussex against New Zealand last week, and was handed another chance to prove his fitness in this game. He felt stiffness in his back in the warm-up and was withdrawn as a precaution, with Middlesex’s Ethan Bamber replacing him.

Robinson was due to be one of two Test players in the team, along with Dom Sibley, who captains the side.