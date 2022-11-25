England booed after goalless United States draw puts World Cup progress on hold

Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer, Al Khor
·4 min read

Boos greeted the final whistle as England blew their chance to qualify for the World Cup knockout phase with a match to spare in a turgid 0-0 draw with the United States.

Monday’s 6-2 thumping of Iran represented their best start to a major tournament, but Friday’s loose and lacklustre performance brought Gareth Southgate’s side back down to earth.

The US maintained their unbeaten record against England on the world stage and went close to winning Friday’s Group B clash in Al Khor, where Christian Pulisic rattled the crossbar in an ultimately scoreless encounter.

Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar (Martin Rickett/PA)

Progress to the last 16 remains in England’s hands, but this match is a wake-up call that increases the pressure heading into Tuesday’s eagerly-anticipated clash with neighbours Wales.

Southgate publicly warned his side to up their game in the immediate afterglow of the Iran thrashing but did not get the desired response from his unchanged team.

The US should have punished a passive first-half performance at the imposing Al Bayt Stadium, where Pulisic hit the bar with a wicked strike as Gregg Berhalter’s Americans played at full throttle.

Flat, uninspired England created little across the 90 minutes.

Harry Kane, available after an injury scare, saw an early shot blocked and sent a stoppage-time header wide as Southgate’s men floundered under the Friday night lights.

Harry Kane
Harry Kane had an early opportunity for England (Nick Potts/PA)

There was none of the swagger seen when England swatted aside Iran, but things could have been different had Walker Zimmerman not been alert in the 10th minute.

Jude Bellingham played on to overlapping Bukayo Saka, with Monday’s man of the match cutting back for Kane to hit a strike that the US defender met with an important block.

Harry Maguire – serenaded by the travelling fans on his 50th appearance – danced into the box after the resulting corner was cleared, but the US soon grew into the game.

England were all too easily played around when Haji Wright headed Weston McKennie’s cross wide, and bigger chances followed.

Smart build-up ended up with Timothy Weah sending over a whipped cross that well-placed McKennie lifted over in the 26th minute.

It was a warning shot that England failed to heed and Southgate’s side were breathing a sigh of relief seven minutes later.

England fans
England were booed by their fans in Qatar (Adam Davy/PA)

Former England youth international Yunus Musah played across to Pulisic, with the Chelsea man jinking onto his left foot and unleashing a rasping drive that smashed the crossbar.

“It’s called soccer” chanted America’s confident fans as England continued to toil.

Sergino Dest saw a shot blocked and Pulisic headed off target before their opponents belatedly showed flickers of life late in the first half.

A nice bit of skill from Luke Shaw led to a cross turned over by Saka, and Raheem Sterling put Mason Mount in to get away a stoppage-time strike that Matt Turner pushed wide.

The second half continued in a similar pattern.

Maguire was playing impressively and did well to head away a corner that unmarked Zimmerman looked bound to power home from close range as the US continued to cause problems.

Gareth Southgate
Gareth Southgate’s attention will now turn to Tuesday’s clash with Wales (Mike Egerton/PA)

Southgate’s lack of changes was surprising given Plan A was not working against increasingly confident opponents, with backpedalling Jordan Pickford flapping at a Pulisic corner.

Jack Grealish and Jordan Henderson replaced Sterling and Bellingham as the England boss eventually looked to change the dynamics with a quarter of the match remaining.

There was a slight improvement, but things were still not really clicking. Marcus Rashford replaced Saka as the US made changes of their own and jeers met England’s patient play around the back.

Still, play remained ponderous. Rashford saw a hopeful effort stopped and Maguire was unable to get a clean connection on a Kieran Trippier corner.

Grealish won a stoppage-time free-kick that Shaw crossed in only for Kane to header wide. Loud boos echoed around the ground at full-time as attention turned Wales – a match in which avoiding a 4-0 defeat will be enough to progress.

Latest Stories

  • England vs USA: Harry Maguire revival continues, Tyler Adams thrives and 5 things we learned

    The Three Lions played out a goalless draw at the Al Bayt Stadium to move to the brink of qualification from Group B

  • Kane relief and could history repeat? – talking points as England tackle USA

    England can seal their place in the knockout stages with victory on Friday night.

  • US frustrates England again at a World Cup in 0-0 draw

    England’s fans were not happy. The United States had frustrated them yet again at a World Cup. Coach Gareth Southgate had reminded his players of that record beforehand, with the U.S. famously winning 1-0 in 1950 and playing out a 1-1 draw in 2010.

  • NZ's Fonterra plans to implement new capital structure by late March

    The dairy firm's farmer shareholders in December last year gave the go-ahead for the capital restructuring that aims to claw back domestic market share and retain existing farmers by reducing the minimum supply requirement for farmer owners. "We believe late March is the best date for implementation because it avoids our share trading black-out period associated with the Co-op's interim results," Fonterra Chairman Peter McBride said. "It also gives shareholders time to fully digest the detailed information we will be sending through ahead of the implementation date, and to seek advice from their financial advisors."

  • Russia passes law banning 'LGBT propaganda'

    STORY: Russia has approved a bill that widens a ban on so-called "LGBT propaganda" and restricts the "demonstration" of LGBT behavior. The rules make any expression of an LGBT lifestyle almost impossible.Any action or information that is considered an attempt to promote homosexuality - whether in public, online, or in films, books or advertising - could now incur a heavy fine.Previously, the law had only outlawed promotion of LGBT lifestyles aimed at children.Lawmakers say they are defending traditional values of the "Russian world" against a liberal West that they say is determined to destroy them.But critics see the move as an attempt to further intimidate and oppress sexual minorities in Russia.Here's lawyer from Russian LGBTQ support organization "Coming Out", Ksenia Mikhailova."This is a signal that all types of violence against LGBT people are allowed by the state - as it already happened in 2013 when there was a wave of hate crimes against LGBT (people). Now it will be a tsunami."The fine will be up to $6,600 for individuals and up to $82,100 for legal entities. Foreigners could face 15 days of arrest and subsequent expulsion from the country.In Russia, authorities have already used existing laws to stop gay pride marches and detain gay rights activists.Political scientist Ekaterina Schulmann says the aim of the widened legislation is two fold: To present Russia as the saviour of traditional values, and to allow Russian authorities wider oversight of the internet and 'informational sphere' across the country."....the most interesting part is the passage that leads to (media regulator) Roskomnadzor - the Russian federal service for watching over the internet of the informational sphere in general - new authority and responsibility to monitor all sorts of information in search of this 'harmful propaganda'."Human rights groups say the new law is intended to drive so-called "non-traditional" LGBT lifestyles...practiced by lesbians, gay men, bisexuals and transgender people out of public life altogether.Video-sharing app TikTok was even fined 3 million roubles last month for promoting "videos with LGBT themes."While Russia's media regulator asked publishing houses to look at withdrawing all books containing "LGBT propaganda" from sale.The bill will need the approval of the upper house of parliament and President Vladimir Putin before coming into force.

  • Dach returns to Chicago, helps Montreal win 3-2 in shootout

    CHICAGO (AP) — Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday. Suzuki and Joel Edmondson scored in regulation for Montreal, which got its third win in four games. Chicago dropped its season-high sixth straight game. Traded from Chicago before the NHL draft, Dach beat goaltender Arvid Soderblom with a wrist shot, then held his right hand to his ear as the crowd booed. Chicago carried the play in t

  • The Idaho Way: Racist Boise captain’s words show we are still far from rooting out racism

    The Idaho Way is a weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region brought to you by the opinion editor of the Idaho Statesman.

  • Tage Thompson is making the power forward cool again

    In this week's 10 NHL Insights and Observations, we take a look at Tage Thompson's meteoric rise, the Predators' new defensive prospect and more.

  • NASCAR Drivers Used A Banned 1969 Dodge Daytona To Set Speed Records

    They didn’t do it on a track…

  • Man who was in critical condition after Moncton arrest has died

    A man who went into medical distress four hours after being arrested on Sunday has died. The man was arrested on Sunday night in Moncton, RCMP have said, then went into "medical distress" four hours later. Police said he was in critical condition on Monday. RCMP announced the man's death Friday, but did not say what day he died. Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the actions of the officers involved. SIRT's mandate is to investigate serious incidents that stem from pol

  • ‘I don’t know why’: Kevin De Bruyne mocks man of the match award in Belgium win over Canada

    De Bruyne struggled to make an impact as part of a disjointed Belgian attack in their World Cup opener and was baffled to walk away with the best player’s trophy

  • It's not just you. Disney's CEO reportedly thinks its theme parks have gotten too expensive.

    Bob Iger is back as Disney's CEO. He thinks his predecessor was too eager to raise prices at Disney's parks, the Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Moment Ukrainian soldiers blow up Russian tank using American Javelin anti-tank guided missile

    This is the moment Ukrainian soldiers blow up a Russian tank using an American Javelin anti-tank guided missile system.The footage shows the Russian tank through the sights of the anti-tank guided missile system near a treeline. An explosion that appears to be an artillery shell occurs right next to the tank before the missile can be heard firing.The images then show the Javelin missile hitting the tank and causing an explosion as other explosions can be heard in the background amid what appears to be intense fighting.The video was obtained from the 30th Prince Konstanty Ostrogski Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Sunday, November 20, along with a statement saying: 'It's burning! ... The tank of the Russian invaders. They brazenly tried to attack the positions of 30th Mechanized Brigade, but received a powerful response. Just look at how efficiently and effectively our guys work with the Javelin ATGM [anti-tank guided missile].'The Javelin is an American-made portable anti-tank missile system that has been in use and repeatedly upgraded since 1996. The US has said that it has provided Ukraine with thousands of the weapons since the beginning of the Russian invasion.Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin is still calling a 'special military operation'. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that between February 24 and November 21, Russia had lost about 84,600 personnel, 2,892 tanks, 5,822 armoured combat vehicles, 1,870 artillery units, 393 multiple launch rocket systems, 209 air defence systems, 278 warplanes, 261 helicopters, 1,537 drones, 480 cruise missiles, 16 warships, 4,378 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, and 161 units of special equipment.Russia has claimed that its casualties have been much lower but provides infrequent updates on its latest figures.Russian forces launched nearly 400 strikes in eastern Ukraine as part of a new artillery offensive on Sunday, according to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.Zelensky said: 'The fiercest battles, as before, are in the Donetsk region. Although there were fewer attacks today due to worsening weather, the amount of Russian shelling unfortunately remains extremely high.'Zelensky added: 'In the Luhansk region, we are slowly moving forward while fighting. As of now, there have been almost 400 artillery attacks in the east since the start of the day.'Russia has reassigned troops that were in Kherson in southern Ukraine to the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions.The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, is set on Monday to assess potential damage to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant – Europe's largest – after renewed shelling.The head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, said that the forces responsible for the shelling were 'playing with fire'.Germany has offered Poland Patriot missile defence systems to help protect its airspace after a missile hit the NATO member last week.Christine Lambrecht, Germany's Minister of Defence, said: 'We have offered Poland support in securing airspace – with our Eurofighters and with Patriot air defence systems.'Mykhaylo Podolyak, a key adviser to the Ukrainian president, has said that negotiations with Russia would amount to 'capitulation'.Podolyak labelled Western attempts to urge Ukraine to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin as 'bizarre' as Ukrainian forces have recently won a number of victories on the battlefield.He said it would be like saying that the country 'that recovers its territories must capitulate to the country that is losing'.

  • 'Amazing' Welsh Choir Impresses at World Cup

    Welsh sports fans are known for their singing ability, but a youth choir has been impressing even by those high standards during the World Cup, as video of them on their way to Wales’s second game shows.Video by Evan Ream shows impressed passengers on the Doha metro on November 25 as some female members of the Urdd Youth Choir sing a gorgeous version of Calon Lan, or A Pure Heart.The choir have been seen singing around Doha during the tournament. Credit: Evan Ream via Storyful

  • Valerie Bertinelli and Son Wolfgang Van Halen Celebrate Her First Thanksgiving Since Her Divorce

    Bertinelli spent Thanksgiving surrounded by loved ones, including her son, Wolfgang Van Halen

  • Cardi B Is 'Grateful' for Family as She and Offset Spend Quality Time with Kids on Thanksgiving

    Cardi B and Offset spent their Thanksgiving with son Wave and daughter Kulture, as well as other family members

  • Brawl at CTrain station spurs some city councillors to call for access changes

    Warning: This story contains an image that some might find disturbing. Several members of city council say they'll ask administration to consider closing access to non-paying customers at certain CTrain stations after a brawl at a northeast station last week. Ward 10 Coun. Andre Chabot said he watched a video of an incident in which a man's jacket caught on fire after another individual appeared to fire a flare gun twice. Chabot called it a very troubling situation. "Myself, and [Coun. Sonya] Sh

  • World Cup 2022: USMNT-England ends 0-0 as Americans' inspired play goes for naught

    The performance was emphatic, resplendent, inspiring and authoritative — and just what the USMNT had promised it would be.

  • Kanye ‘Ye’ West Launches 2024 Presidential Run With Campaign Ad Featuring Tucker Carlson (Video)

    A clip from "Tucker Carlson Tonight" leads the ad's narrative of victimhood

  • Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Are 'Thankful' as They Celebrate Son Legendary Love's First Thanksgiving

    Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi share son Legendary Love, 4 months