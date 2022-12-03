England bonds over cards ahead of Senegal World Cup clash

  • England's Phil Foden waves towards the fans after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
    England's Phil Foden waves towards the fans after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
  • England's Marcus Rashford, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. England won 3-0. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    England's Marcus Rashford, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. England won 3-0. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
  • England's Phil Foden, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
    England's Phil Foden, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
  • England's Raheem Sterling, right, celebrates with England's Harry Kane after scoring his side's third goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    England's Raheem Sterling, right, celebrates with England's Harry Kane after scoring his side's third goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
  • England's Phil Foden celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
    England's Phil Foden celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
  • England's head coach Gareth Southgate sits at the bench prior the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    England's head coach Gareth Southgate sits at the bench prior the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
  • Senegal players celebrate scoring their side's second goal during the World Cup group A soccer match between Ecuador and Senegal, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
    Senegal players celebrate scoring their side's second goal during the World Cup group A soccer match between Ecuador and Senegal, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
  • Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly, right, celebrates with teammates scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup group A soccer match between Ecuador and Senegal, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
    Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly, right, celebrates with teammates scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup group A soccer match between Ecuador and Senegal, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
JAMES ROBSON
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — For a nation that has frequently flattered to deceive at soccer’s major tournaments, a card game that relies on the art of deception is strengthening the bond among England’s players ahead of their match against Senegal in the World Cup round of 16.

Werewolf, a game of roleplay and deduction, has become a popular pastime for the squad between games.

“It’s about being the best liar,” said midfielder Declan Rice. “The villagers have got to snuff out the wolves and the wolves have got to lie and tell everyone why they are not a wolf. There is a lot of teamwork, ganging up.”

Whatever England is doing at its base in Qatar, it’s working so far.

It plays Senegal on Sunday after topping Group B and tying Spain as leading scorers in the tournament so far with nine goals.

No other team picked up more than the seven points England recorded on its way to the knockout round and it is only one of three still undefeated.

Yet the message from coach Gareth Southgate and captain Harry Kane this week has been about maintaining focus and standards.

Belgium and Germany were high-profile departures from the group stage, while defending champion France, along with Argentina, Spain, Brazil and Portugal have all been on the wrong end of upsets.

And to think England’s 0-0 draw with the United States was considered enough of a shock that it prompted loud jeers from Three Lions fans after that match last week.

“I think it’s always difficult when you see big teams or big players in teams that don’t have the success that you want or don’t live up to the expectation of a nation or where they see themselves,” said defender John Stones. “We don’t ever want to fall into that category. I think that is great motivation for us as a reminder — you never want to take anything for granted or who you are playing against.”

England may be considered a major soccer nation, but its only tournament success came when it hosted and won the World Cup in 1966.

The years since have been pitted with disappointment and underachievement.

There has been an upturn under Southgate, who led the team to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia in 2018 and to the final of last year’s European Championship, which it lost on penalties to Italy.

The bond he has developed among the players is seen as a key factor in England's improvement.

Southgate is also meticulous about his planning, from psychological help to deal the pressure of taking penalties to even the most minor details.

At a team meeting this week, players were reminded about leaving their socks out the “right way” for the kitmen to collect after training.

“We get on each other for things like that because we have created those standards,” said Stones. “If you start getting sloppy with the little things, the bigger things start to get sloppy very easily. Any one percent or two percent of things that we can do to get better … obviously those are small things, but they matter to us.”

So there should be no danger of England taking Senegal lightly.

The African Cup of Nations winner finished second in Group A behind the Netherlands. That was despite suffering the pre-tournament disappointment of star striker Sadio Mane being ruled out.

“They’re knockout games now: if you win, you get to stay here; if you lose, you go home,” said Senegal coach Aliou Cissé. “There’s no need to overthink things, every team is at the same level.

“Our squad is experienced today, they’ve gone through a lot together and they know how to prepare for this type of game now, in competitions like this one,” he added.

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

