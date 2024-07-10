England’s biggest change? Elite catching and banishing sloppiness in the field

England had plenty to celebrate in the field on day one against the West Indies at Lord's - Getty Images/Andy Kearns

“As good a display of catching from England as I can remember,” was the verdict of the great captain Michael Vaughan.

England were only in the field for 41.4 overs in bowling out the West Indies for 121, but they were unusually clinical and tidy in every aspect of their work. For two years under Ben Stokes, they have been a consistently entertaining and unpredictable team, but they have not always been accurate.

Think back to last summer’s Ashes, when Stuart Broad took a wicket with a no-ball in the first Test, a series of key drops dogged them throughout the summer, and they frittered away reviews with emotional abandon. They have had the feel of a team who need to create 11 chances to take 10 wickets. Not so here.

A good fielding performance invariably begins with the wicketkeeper, and this was no different. Jamie Smith, on debut, made no mistakes.

Smith was always going to be closely watched, because of the excellence of the man he was replacing. No one, not even Smith’s biggest fan, would claim he is a better keeper than Ben Foakes. But Smith remains a very able keeper, even if he does not do the job for Surrey, the county he shares with Foakes. He has been selected because he is a better all-round batsman than Foakes, but he is a very solid wicketkeeper, despite his broad-shouldered, 6ft 2in frame.

Jamie Smith enjoyed an assured debut with the gloves - Getty Images/Alex Davidson

Those who are working with Smith for the first time this week have been struck by his quiet confidence. The word that keeps coming up is unflustered. He has been so unflustered by the hullabaloo of a Test debut that he opted not to train on the eve of the match. He is low maintenance, and knows that an uncluttered mind is vital on the biggest stage.

Smith has played just two first-class matches at Lord’s, and kept in neither of them. The slope can make Lord’s an awkward place for inexperienced wicketkeepers, but he did not show it. Shoaib Bashir went unused, so Smith only kept to seamers, but there were no byes, no untidiness, and he snaffled the only chance that came in his way. It was a good catch, too, amid a chaotic passage of play, as Gus Atkinson found Joshua da Silva’s inside edge and the ball flew fast to Smith’s left.

If Smith’s quiet excellence set the tone, it was catches by Harry Brook and Ollie Pope that lit up the day.

Mikyle Louis, the first man from St Kitts to play Test cricket for the West Indies (Joey Benjamin was born there and played for England), had been immovable early on, but a thick edge flew low to Brook’s right at third slip, and he took a brilliant diving catch. The bowler was Stokes, who would have been proud of that catch himself. Brook is leaner since the two-month break from the game around the death of his grandmother and at the T20 World Cup he looked a fielder transformed. This was more of the same.

What a catch from Harry Brook 😱



Ben Stokes picks up the wicket of Mikyle Louis 💪 pic.twitter.com/QKyyYfONay — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 10, 2024

Brook was part of a slip cordon that looked at ease. There were also solid takes from Joe Root and Zak Crawley, and another from Brook, all off the excellent Atkinson.

The other outstanding catch came from Pope, fielding an unusual position at a short point. Chris Woakes bowled short and wide of Kavem Hodge, who climbed into his cut shot. Almost everyone at Lord’s expected the ball to fly to the fence, but Pope plucked it from the air to give Woakes his 150th Test wicket.

Chris Woakes takes his 150th Test wicket 🔥



What a catch from Ollie Pope to dismiss Kavem Hodge 😱 pic.twitter.com/uxj2UGuHVe — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 10, 2024

When Stokes took the wicket of Louis, by the way, he was early in an eight-over spell to lunch that added to the sense that England look well-drilled, fit and organised. There were none of the no-balls that have often shown his ring-rust, or wild deliveries begging to be hit for four.

Stokes was clinical and organised as captain, but did provide England’s one little error in the field. Atkinson had started with three maidens, when Alick Athanaze cut towards Stokes at point. He misfielded, allowing Athanaze to scamper two, the only runs taken from Atkinson’s opening spell. If that is a team’s only error, a coach would be hard-pushed to complain. England’s team looks younger and refreshed; they have set their standards in the field.