Joe Root batting in the first Test in New Zealand - England will be a better team with the old Joe Root back - Andrew Cornaga/AP

Joe Root has 10,700 Test runs to his name and 28 hundreds but is having an identity crisis as he struggles to adapt to England’s new way of playing.

Root recognises the loyalty Ben Stokes showed to him during his five years as England captain and is doing his best to fit his batting into the Bazball style.

He averages 50.66 since Brendon McCullum took over, but numbers never tell the full story. He admits his three hundreds in the first four Tests of the new regime was a bounce partly down to being liberated from the captaincy.

A more accurate reflection of his state of form is that from the start of the South Africa series in August he has averaged 22 with two fifties in 11 innings as he has tried to expand his game to match the express pace of England’s batting.

Root was always a quick scorer with a career strike rate of 55 but during his current low run he has batted at a rate of 81.2 to fit in with the rest. He has added reverse scoops to his batting and at one stage took guard left handed in Pakistan.

The reverse scoop was his downfall in the first innings in Mount Maunganui when he guided a wide ball from Neil Wagner to Daryl Mitchell at first slip who anticipated the shot and moved into position to take a catch if Root miscued, which he did.

Root was encouraged by McCullum in the dressing room that evening to keep playing the shot and he has said he will stick with it, believing it is a safe stroke to play.

But England will be a stronger team if Root can revert back to the batsman who was the best in the world for the 18 months before he gave up the captaincy, a period in which he took his career average back above 50.

He has nothing to prove, he is the only player in the side who is a better batsman than McCullum was and is respected by all his team-mates.

“For me I’ve just got to find out what sits best and it’s going to take some time. There was the initial relief of coming out of the captaincy and then now I’m just trying to find out what my role is within this team. It sounds silly having the experience I have but you want to be involved and want to be a part of it, you want to heavily contribute and I felt like I’ve not been able to do that the last few Test matches,” he said. “In the recent past it's a case of...the rhythms of the game, I've maybe got a bit caught up in it. But I'm not too far away from what's given me success.”

Story continues

A fifty in the second innings of the first Test was an encouraging sign as Root played a 50 over style white ball innings, rotating the strike and not trying to force the big shot.

Joe Root celebrates reaching 50 in New Zealand - England will be a better team with the old Joe Root back - Marty Melville/AFP

Root practiced the reverse scoop in the nets last week and was hitting it successfully. He played one for four shortly before he got out to Wagner. He hit Tim Southee for six last summer at Trent Bridge the first time he tried it out in the middle and recently told a Wisden magazine it was a safe shot for him.

“It was calculated, it was to get them to bowl both sides of the wicket, change their plans and in that middle session, force the game. You take calculated risks. I've got where I've got to by trusting my gut. It just didn't quite work out, I just sort of middled the edge of it,” he said. “It's not going to stop me playing it, maybe just be smarter about playing it, having played it once, maybe look at my movements. It's now part of my Test game and I'll continue to utilise it when it's the right time.”

Root played the innings that launched the McCullum-Stokes era when he scored 115 not out at Lord’s to coolly master a run chase in their first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s. That day he played as if in white ball mode, controlling the rate and pace of play.

He recently played in the UAE T20 league and has his first IPL deal in May and the worry with Root is that his last run of poor form in Test cricket - around 2019-2020 - coincided with when he was trying to force his way back into England’s T20 side and attract an IPL buyer.

He lost his rhythm in Test cricket and it was only when he sat down to re-evaluate his batting by watching videos of the likes of Kane Williamson just before he embarked on a career defining 2021 for his captaincy that he looked like his old self.

“I've not performed for a little while, so I had the bit between my teeth in the second innings and it's given me a little sharpener, a kick up the backside, that this is how I need to play my cricket...how I can be consistently useful in this group,” he said.