England better equipped to win World Cup than in 2018, claims Gareth Southgate

Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer, Doha
Gareth Southgate believes England are better prepared for World Cup success than four years ago and says mentality will be key in Saturday’s blockbuster quarter-final clash against holders France.

Having comfortably topped their group and swatted aside Senegal with ease in the round of 16, millions across the land will be tuning into Saturday’s mouthwatering encounter at Al Bayt Stadium.

France are favourites to progress to Wednesday’s semi-final, but England are a different beast to 2018, when they surpassed expectations to reach the final four at a tournament where their aim was just to win a knockout match.

Southgate’s side went on to finish as European Championship runners-up last year and now they are looking to beat an elite nation in a knockout match on foreign soil for the first time, with another semi-final the reward.

“The biggest thing for me in the game is going to be our mentality,” the England manager said. “We’ll of course be tactically prepared.

“But on these nights you’ve got to have men that stand up and take on the challenge. That’s the bit that we’ve got to prove to people.

“We’ve had some outstanding nights and the next game is always the most important. It’s against a good level of opponent, one we’re ready for. One, if you’d asked me four years ago were we quite ready, I’m not sure.

“Now I feel differently about that, and that’s because we’ve got evidence over a long period of results.

England players dejected at the 2018 World Cup
England suffered semi-final defeat in Russia four years ago (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Historically we have always talked well, but the evidence wasn’t there. Now we’ve got more evidence and we’ve got to go and nail this type of game now.”

England are looking to reach the semi-final stage at a third successive major tournament in what Southgate this week called England’s “acid test” against the reigning champions.

He believes France are the “very best” in Qatar and staff stepped up preparations with a detailed presentation on their opponents at 9am on Monday – just six hours after getting back from the Senegal match.

External debate over selection and set-up has rumbled ever since the last-16 triumph, but the approach has long since been settled upon.

“We decided on Monday,” Southgate said. “We’d already watched by Monday night all the games of France, we’d already reviewed our game from Senegal.

England players during the Euro 2020 final penalty shoot-out
England lost the Euro 2020 final on penalties (Nick Potts/PA)

“So, we’re very clear on the right path because then you’ve got to deliver that through the week. We’re comfortable with where we’re at.”

Few understand representing England better than 57-cap former defender Southgate, who went to four senior tournaments as a player and is now coaching at his third.

Asked if he feels better prepared now, he said: “Well, I’d be an idiot if I hadn’t learnt over five years managing some of the biggest games in world football, managing some of the most high-profile players in Europe.

“Going through the experience of having one of the most high-profile jobs in the country, you learn quite a lot.

“You constantly improve as a coach. Another four-five years down the line I’ll be a better coach than I am now. Another hundred games, or whatever.

Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring against Senegal
England booked their place in the quarter-finals with a comfortable win against Senegal (Martin Rickett/PA)

“That, I think, is the challenge for every manager, every coach – you’ve got to constantly improve, you’ve got to find the new things that are happening that can improve the team.

“How does the team evolve over a period of time? In Russia, it was the right way to go to get the best players we had at that time on the pitch.

“I think we’ve constantly tried to evolve that, and I think we’ve done that during this tournament as well.

“I know people think I have a preference for a certain system, but if anything my preference has always been 4-3-3, but I don’t think it’s always been appropriate for us to play and get the best out of the team.

“The job is not just to have a philosophy, the job is to win football matches. And you can have a philosophy, but if you’re going home at the start of the tournament then the philosophy doesn’t wash, really.

“With the national team you’ve got to keep winning. Of course we want to win and score goals as we have this time, but the key is always getting the best out of the players you’ve got.”

