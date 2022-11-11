England’s best villages where house prices could still rise

surrey property - Bagshaw & Hardy Ltd

While villages recorded a steep rise in house prices in the pandemic, these rural markets have tended to underperform compared with towns and cities over the longer term. But there are exceptions.

Buying a home in what estate agents might call an established “prime” village – one with a shop or two, a pub, a lively community spirit, in pretty countryside and with good road or rail connections – will usually come at a premium.

Analysis by Savills has identified the up-and-­coming villages that are still relatively cheap despite growing demand. These are places where sales have significantly increased between March 2020 (ie. pre pandemic) to May 2022, yet where values remain within 25pc of their wider county average. This suggests an opportunity for further growth in the future.

Here The Telegraph looks at the top villages by region that are ripe for big price rises.

East

Rivenhall, Essex

Average price in Rivenhall £390,986, 6.7pc above the Essex average

Sales increase 141.7pc

Top of the list of up-and-­coming villages is a small settlement lying just north of the busy A12 in Essex, about halfway between Chelmsford and Colchester.

It’s home to Rivenhall Place, a Grade‑II listed house set in 70 acres of parkland that was laid out by Humphry Repton, as well as a primary school and a village hall that hosts various community activities including Scottish dancing and race nights.

Its proximity to the A12 affords residents easy access to nearby Witham, which has a direct train service to London.

Great Paxton, Cambridgeshire

Average price in Great Paxton £344,880, 12.4pc above the Cambridgeshire average

Sales increase 135.3pc

This village of just over 1,000 inhabitants by the River Great Ouse in Cambridgeshire between St Neots and Godmanchester is home to the only twin-­aisled Saxon church in Britain. It is rural yet well connected, which helps to explain its increased popularity, said Ed Meyer of Savills in Cambridge.

“Its proximity to the market town of St Neots, which offers a high-speed rail service into King’s Cross in just over an hour, is a big draw,” he said. “Equally, the connectivity to Cambridge is superb; its excellent schools, amenities and international corporations create a stable economic and employment platform.”

Story continues

Paul Ward has lived in Great Paxton for 32 years and now runs ad hoc history tours around the village. He said: “The village is really well positioned for access to London via the mainline station at St Neots and we are also close to the A1 and A14, yet it’s sufficiently out of the way to feel rural.”

Paul Ward of Great Paxton, Cambs, runs history tours around the village - David Rose

East Midlands

Binbrook, Lincs

Average price in Binbrook £232,041, 6.3pc above the Leicestershire average

Sales increase 90pc

Military historians know this village deep in the Lincolnshire Wolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty for being home to an RAF airbase that opened in June 1940 (and closed in 1992). The ­village lies about eight miles from Market Rasen and 10 miles from Louth but has a good selection of services including a shop and post office.

North East

Chollerton, Northumberland

Average price in Chollerton £277,739, 20.8pc above the Northumberland average

Sales increase 130pc

A rural village on the River Tyne about six miles north of Hexham and set in picturesque countryside with Hadrian’s Wall and Kielder Water close by.

“The spectacular Northumberland coast can be reached within an hour and there are excellent restaurants in the area, including two with Michelin stars,” said Ryan Eve of Finest Properties. “Hexham has a wide range of retail and services together with a hospital, while Newcastle is within easy reach.”

Easington Village, Co Durham

Average price in Easington £172,615, 11pc above the Co Durham average

Sales increase 64.4pc

Flanked by the A19 on its ­eastern edge and the Durham Heritage coast to the west, this village was used as the main location in the 2000 ­coming-of-age film Billy Elliot (many scenes were also filmed in the neighbouring Easington Colliery).

North West

Irthington, Cumbria

Average price in Irthington £255,700, 20.4pc above the Cumbria average

Sales increase 123.1pc

This small settlement lies at the eastern end of the (currently closed) Carlisle Lake District airport. “It’s a peaceful ­village between Carlisle and the desirable market town of Brampton with a primary school, pub and golf course,” said Mr Eve.

The M6 is close by, providing easy access north to Scotland and south to the Midlands; Newcastle airport is less than 50 miles away.

Dodleston, Cheshire

Average price in Dodleston £301,464, 5.4pc above the Cheshire average

Sales increase 93.3pc

Just east of the ­England-Wales border and a few miles south-west of Chester, this lively village has a post office and store, the dog-­friendly Red Lion pub, primary school and cricket club. There is an art gallery, Gorstella ­Gallery at Tudor Farm, and a moated castle where Sir William Brereton was based during the siege of Chester between 1644 and 1646.

surrey property - Bagshaw & Hardy Ltd

South East

Alfold, Surrey

Average price in Alfold £675,341, 9.8pc above the Surrey average

Sales increase 169.2pc

A classic chocolate-box village straddling the Surrey and West Sussex ­border, it has a church, post office, vet and pub, The Sir Roger Tichborne. It also hosts a rock and blues festival on the Springbok Estate at the end of June.

“The village might have once been regarded as being a little too far to ­commute,” said James Grillo of Knight Frank. “But in these post-Covid flexible commuting days it has prime unspoilt charm and is massively desirable.”

South West

Whitstone, Cornwall

Average price in Whitstone £381,740, 16.2pc above the Cornwall average

Sales increase 154.5pc

This small village in east Cornwall lies between Bude and Launceston and three miles from the coast at Widemouth. It is set on a hill surrounded by rolling fields and from the higher points of the village it is possible to see Dartmoor and Bodmin Moor. There is a village shop and a hall that has coffee mornings and fetes. The village hosts an annual carnival in July.

Portesham, Dorset

Average price in Portesham £391,504, 2.8pc above the Dorset average

Sales increase 150pc

This beautiful west Dorset village lies just a few miles from Chesil beach and the spectacular South West Coastal path. Local services are found in ­Weymouth, Dorchester and Bridport, while the village itself has a GPs’ surgery, a ­family-­friendly pub, farm shop and cafe.

There are plenty of community activities including a social club, bridge club, race nights and an arts club with events taking place at St Peter’s Church.

West Midlands

Leintwardine, Herts property - Nock Deighton

Hopton, Staffordshire

Average price in Hopton £284,114, 23.9pc above the Staffordshire average

Sales increase 178.3pc

Just a few miles north-east of the centre of Stafford, parts of this picturesque village lie in the path of the second phase of HS2, which, should the plan go ahead, will link Fradley in the West Midlands to Crewe in Cheshire.

Shops and the railway station in Stafford are ­easily accessible. Among a small selection of services within Hopton there is a fine garden centre, Greenheart Plants.

Leintwardine, Herefordshire

Average price in Leintwardine £365,558, 17.3pc above the Herefordshire average

Sales increase 114.3pc

Leintwardine lies about 10 miles west of Ludlow and is, according to Lucy ­Middleton-­Foster of Jackson Property, a local estate agency, “an absolute gem of a village with a fantastic community, nestled amid the stunning ­Herefordshire countryside.”

The village lies on the banks of the River Teme, with footpaths allowing access to the river, which is a popular spot during the summer.

Yorkshire and the Humber

Bewerley, North Yorkshire

Average price in Bewerley £324,538, 20.7pc above the North Yorkshire average

Sales increase 160pc

Bewerley is a charming hamlet that benefits from being surrounded by the beautiful countryside of the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding ­Natural Beauty.

It also lies close to the small market town of Pateley Bridge, which offers many amenities, said Tony Wright of estate agents Carter Jonas in Harrogate. He said: “It’s a traditional village with little development that holds great appeal for buyers.”

Bewerley North Yorkshire property - Savills

Sproatley, East Riding of Yorkshire

Average price in Sproatley £249,779, 24.9pc above the East Riding of Yorkshire average

Sales increase 70.8pc

Situated seven miles north-east of Hull city centre in Holderness, ­Sproatley has a village shop that doubles as a post office, two pubs and a community orchard. Large playing fields offer plenty of opportunity for village sports for children from seven years up to 18 and beyond, as well as a ­tennis club.