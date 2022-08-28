England’s ‘benchmark’ win was built on pragmatism and flexibility

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ali Martin
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ben Stokes
    Ben Stokes
    Cricketer (born 1991)
  • Joe Root
    Joe Root
    England cricketer
  • Kagiso Rabada
    Kagiso Rabada
    South African cricketer

There was a collective dustiness in Manchester on Sunday, with revellers from the city’s vibrant Pride parade and its bumper sporting weekend blinking in the sunshine as they sought solutions to various self-inflicted ailments.

After levelling the series against South Africa through three days of dominance, England’s players began their Saturday evening celebrations on the outfield at Old Trafford; a wholesome game of cricket with some of the squad’s younger family members was staged as a salmon sky developed overhead.

Related: Ben Stokes praises England’s ‘amazing team performance’ against South Africa

Joe Root was among the combatants, plopping a catch to some safe hands at mid-on and jokingly recoiling in horror as he did three days earlier when Kagiso Rabada had his number for nine. That failure, it turned out, was significant in its insignificance, England winning their first Test without their premier batter firing for two years.

Scores of 228, 186, 218, 121, 115*, 175, 86*, 142* from Root had powered all eight of England’s victories during this period of 28 fixtures. And so while any self-respecting Yorkshireman would likely have preferred otherwise, breaking this run of reliance on his output can be added to the list of satisfying outcomes from what felt England’s most impressive win of this resurgent summer.

The string of run chases against New Zealand and India were thrilling, while this was as one-sided as South Africa’s triumph at Lord’s. But it was built on some earthy, pragmatic cricket at times, dispelling any notion of an inflexible, hell-raising approach under the captaincy of Ben Stokes and their new gum-chewing head coach, Brendon McCullum.

They rolled the tourists for 151 and 179 in contrasting conditions. The first was a case of cashing in on early cloud cover after a good toss to lose, and the second, under brighter skies on a surface that had become unyielding, achieved by boxing in their opponents, harnessing reverse swing when it transpired and deftly juggling resources with a view to seizing on the second new ball.

And though their solitary innings of 415 for nine declared ended up coming at nearly four runs per over, pressure needed absorbing at times. Zak Crawley (38 from 101 balls) and Jonny Bairstow (49 from 63) had to lock down England’s dominance at the end of day one, likewise Stokes and Ben Foakes, the two centurions, built their game-breaking 173-run stand in a calculated manner.

Stokes called it a “benchmark” performance and felt Foakes should have been player of the match. After a week of dominating the headlines, delivering a pivotal 103 with the bat and defying his angry left knee to prise out four vital wickets across the two innings, this attempt by Stokes to shift the spotlight was amusingly optimistic.

He had also captained in sync with the shifting conditions, moving away from extravagant slip cordons or the plans to bounce the tail that previously felt so prescriptive. England remain far from being the complete package but from his five wins in six Tests this summer, Stokes is already meeting predictions that his qualities as captain will go well beyond simply leading by totemic example.

Not that he didn’t have a point about Foakes, with Surrey’s matinee idol becoming just the third England wicketkeeper to score a century and claim seven dismissals in the same Test. Bairstow, 140 and nine versus Sri Lanka at Headingley in 2016, and Matt Prior, 118 and seven versus Australia at Sydney in 2011, were the others.

Related: James Anderson the master sends his theatre into raptures once again | Tanya Aldred

Foakes played South Africa’s spin twins so adeptly during his unbeaten 113 — perhaps no surprise given his prowess behind the stumps — and grew in confidence against the quicks. Though the desire for loyalty in selection did not suggest a berth genuinely under pressure, this still felt like a statement performance from a player who is yet to win an England central contract.

This will surely change this autumn, while Ollie Robinson may be able to breathe easy over his prospects of a renewal. England have a seriously skilful bowler here, one who has finessed 44 Test wickets at under 22 apiece and looks physically hardier than before. Stokes, who gave Robinson the stick of demanding greater commitment to conditioning during his absence, but also the carrot of praise, gets another tick here.

It was also instructive that Robinson shared the new ball with the impeccable Jimmy Anderson, relegating Stuart Broad to first change despite 199 Test innings opening proceedings with his old mucker. That this transition was seemingly achieved with no obvious angst is credit to the buy-in Stokes and McCullum have fostered since the start of their alliance.

That said, when injuries among the fast bowling ranks abate down the line it may be that Stokes desire a greater point of difference to his seam attack and the conversation with Broad becomes trickier. There are 10 days in which to ponder selection before the decider at the Oval but one fancies England will look to be unchanged.

South Africa, knocked off the top of the World Test Championship ladder, certainly won’t be, with Rassie van der Dussen ruled out because of a broken finger and Aiden Markram a second middle-order problem amid flatlining returns. The chance of a dustbowl in SE11 notwithstanding, Marco Jansen, such a handful at Lord’s, must also surely return.

And so while there were headaches aplenty in Manchester on Sunday morning, it may be that South Africa’s linger a fraction longer.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Zaretsky has best reason to be late for university enrolment - an LPGA Tour event

    OTTAWA — Most freshmen spend their first week of university buying books and meeting new people. Lauren Zaretsky is playing in her first LPGA Tour event. The 18-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., delayed her arrival at Texas Tech by a week so she could play at the CP Women's Open. Betting on herself has paid dividends as Zaretsky is the only Canadian amateur to make the cut at the national women's golf championship. "It just brings good momentum coming in," said Zaretsky of playing the LPGA event be

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • 'I've been able to dream big': 62-year-old Canadian becomes oldest woman to summit K2 in Pakistan

    An Oakville, Ont., woman became the oldest female to climb the second highest mountain in the world at the age of 62, after picking up Alpine climbing at 50. Liliya Ianovskaia, not only managed to successfully summit Mount Everest in Nepal, she went on to climb two more mountains above 8,000 metres just weeks after. Despite Mount Everest being the highest mountain on earth at 8,849 metres, K2 in Pakistan, the second highest peak, is known to be one of the most dangerous and difficult treks due t

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Canadian golf legend Lorie Kane shoots for good time at final CP Women's Open

    Satisfied with her range session, the right-handed Lorie Kane grabbed a wedge, turned around and hit a few balls from the left side. She duffed one and shanked another. Then, after a quick regroup, she went at it again, finally making solid contact on a couple more. With that, Kane exited range left to applause from a group of fans watching. "Pardon the expression, but come hell or high water, I'm going to have fun," Kane said at a press conference on Wednesday. Kane, the 57-year-old four-time L

  • Timbers down Sounders 2-1 to win Cascadia Cup

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sebastian Blanco scored the go-ahead goal early in the second half and the Portland Timbers won the Cascadia Cup with a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Friday night. The Cascadia Cup is a three-way competition between the Timbers, Sounders and the Vancouver Whitecaps. It was created by supporters of all three clubs before they joined MLS. The Timbers needed a win or draw to claim the title for the first time since 2017. Dairon Asprilla converted a penalty kick for

  • Scheffler clings to 1-shot lead as Tour Championship delayed

    ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Thomas was a tap-in away from polishing off a 7-under 63. And then the horn sounded Saturday signaling a stop in play because of storms near the Tour Championship. He had to wait until Sunday to not only finish, but to figure out where it left him in pursuit of the FedEx Cup and its $18 million prize. Scottie Scheffler was still in the lead, barely. Xander Schauffele was still on his heels, even tying him ever so briefly. They were on the 13th hole and among 10 players who