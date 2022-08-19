England beaten inside three days as impressive South Africa claim series lead

George Sessions, PA
England once again had no answer to South Africa’s impressive bowling attack and suffered an embarrassing defeat by an innings and 12 runs in the first Test at Lord’s inside three days.

It handed the new red-ball regime of captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum a first loss since they took over earlier in the summer with the so-called ‘Bazball’ philosophy put to the sword by Dean Elgar’s tourists, who were efficient and outclassed their opponents from ball one.

A strong start to day three by the hosts saw England dismiss South Africa for 326 – a lead of 161 – but that total would prove too many for the hosts after they collapsed from 81 for three to 149 all out in quick fashion to bring proceedings to an end with seven sessions left in the match.

Here, the PA news agency wraps up the best of the action on the third and final day of the first Test.

Tweet of the day

Moment of the day (for England!)

Stat of the day

Captain’s view

What’s next?

England, South Africa and the spectators scheduled to be at Lord’s for this weekend now have a Saturday and Sunday without Test cricket. The hosts will have to quickly turn their focus to bouncing back at Emirates Old Trafford and how they handle South Africa’s excellent bowling unit.

If it was not Kagiso Rabada causing problems with a probing line and length, Anrich Nortje was hitting well above 90mph while Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen also played their part before Keshav Maharaj made his mark on day three.

Stokes and McCullum look set to keep the faith in struggling opener Zak Crawley but a change in bowling may occur with Ollie Robinson and Craig Overton chomping at the bit after fine displays for England Lions last week.

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat