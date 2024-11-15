England win series against West Indies with two matches to spare

England moved into an unassailable 3-0 lead in their five-match T20 series against the West Indies with a nervy three-wicket win in St Lucia.

Saqib Mahmood’s three for 17 took his tally to nine wickets in three T20s – eight in the powerplay – as to reduce the West Indies to 37 for five before they recovered to post 145 for eight.

Jamie Overton claimed three for 20, including Rovman Powell for 54 off 41 balls, but England slipped to 37 for three in reply as left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein tied them in knots, finishing with four for 22.

Sam Curran was promoted one spot and contributed 41 off 26 balls on a slow pitch and Liam Livingstone was put down three times en route to 39 off 28 deliveries as England sealed victory in the final over.

England has now snapped a streak of five successive series losses in the Caribbean and while this match went to the wire, it continued a trend on this tour of the team who wins the toss winning the match.

Powell sported a wry grin after Jos Buttler called correctly when the coin came down following a 50-minute delay for a wet outfield and rain. The Windies shot themselves in the foot immediately when Shai Hope was sent back by Evin Lewis attempting a quick single and run out by Jacob Bethell’s direct hit.

Lewis compounded his error with a wild swing off Mahmood, succeeding only in getting a leading edge to Jofra Archer, who knocked back the middle stump with an 89mph delivery when Nicholas Pooran missed an airy heave.

Mahmood induced false shots from Roston Chase and Shimron Hetmyer as none of the Windies top-five reached double figures and it was left to Powell and Shepherd to rebuild the innings.

Dan Mousley (left) and Liam Livingstone knocked gloves during their partnership in the third T20 at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

The pair wisely chose their moments to go on the offensive under lights, with Powell overcoming a cagey start to blaze three fours and four sixes before Overton ended their charge.

Shepherd was deceived by a dipping off-cutter and lbw for 30, while Powell holed out in the next over. In-between Gudakesh Motie slapped to cover as Overton took three wickets in seven balls.

England seemed in the boxseat at halfway but Akeal Hosein snared their heroes in the first and second T20s as Phil Salt was bowled via his pads and Jos Buttler spooned to opposite number Powell, while Jacob Bethell nicked off after the returning Alzarri Joseph angle one across him.

Curran took three off-side fours off his first six deliveries after being offered width but, despite the evening dew descending, the Windies spinners strangled England and the pressure told on Will Jacks, who backed away and thumped to Powell in the ring to depart for 32.

Livingstone ended a run of 29 balls without a boundary by depositing Joseph over deep midwicket but was dropped by Pooran on six and eight in successive overs.

England took the singles on a sluggish outfield but with the asking rate climbing, Curran belted Motie’s final ball for a straight six.

England’s Liam Livingstone made use of his let-offs to blaze 16 in an over off Alzarri Joseph, including two fours and a six (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

Curran was caught on the rope off Terrance Hinds but he sent down a nine-ball over and saw his last delivery thumped for six over the head of Hetmyer, who gave Livingstone a third life on 21 before holding on to account for Mousley.

Livingstone made use of his let-offs to blaze 16 in an over off Joseph, including two fours and a six, before bludgeoning to long-on to give Hosein a fourth wicket with England still needing four runs.

But Rehan Ahmed, in for the rested Adil Rashid, launched the second ball off Hinds over the infield to get to their target.