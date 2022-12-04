England beat Senegal to set up World Cup quarter-final against holders France

Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer, Al Khor
·5 min read

England set up a mouthwatering World Cup quarter-final against reigning champions France as Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka struck against Senegal.

Playing in their first knockout match on the world stage since the agonising extra-time 2018 semi-final loss to Croatia, Gareth Southgate’s men showed their quality to progress in Qatar.

Kane became England’s highest ever scorer at major tournaments after Henderson opened the scoring, with Saka superbly wrapping up a comfortable 3-0 win against Senegal in Sunday’s last-16 contest at Al Bayt Stadium.

The reward is a return to Al Khor for a crunch clash against France next Saturday as last year’s European Championship runners-up take on the World Cup holders.

Southgate’s side will need to take their performance up a level given some of the problems Africa Cup of Nations winners Senegal were able to cause in a first half that ended with a quickfire England double.

Henderson was the unlikely man to open the scoring when coolly directing in the cutback from Jude Bellingham, who played a key role as England also scored with the final kick of the first half.

The 19-year-old led a brilliant breakaway that ended with Phil Foden playing on to 2018 Golden Boot winner Kane, who slammed home his first goal in Qatar to become the side’s eighth different goalscorer.

The England goalscoring record of Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney
The England goalscoring record of Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney

That strike also left the prolific Tottenham striker on 52 England goals, one behind the all-time record set by Wayne Rooney.

Saka then joined Marcus Rashford – the man he replaced in the starting line-up on Sunday – on three goals at this World Cup and ended the contest when he delicately clipped the ball over Edouard Mendy early in the second half.

England were in cruise control from that point and Southgate rang the changes with progress assured to consecutive World Cup quarter-finals – something the national team last managed in 2002 and 2006.

Southgate had earlier lost the services of Raheem Sterling, who was absent from the last-16 clash due to a family matter on Sunday, while Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse overcame illness to take his place on the touchline.

Senegal’s superb support backed their team with relentless, rhythmic drumming in Al Khor, where England began with patience and composure.

Mendy flapped at a Bellingham cross before Kane fizzed over another ball from the left that Saka could not reach, with John Stones bundling off target.

Senegal settled and were proving an increasing threat, going agonisingly close in the 22nd minute.

Harry Maguire’s pass out was picked off by Krepin Diatta, who sent over a cross from the right that Boulaye Dia met with a volley that Stones took the sting out of before Ismaila Sarr lashed over the loose ball.

England v Senegal – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Round of 16 – Al Bayt Stadium
Senegal had their chances before England took the lead (Nick Potts/PA)

Handball appeals against Stones followed but a VAR check came to nothing.

England continued sloppily and were soon breathing another sigh of relief. Saka gave the ball away in a poor area and Sarr smartly slipped in Dia to get away a fizzing shot that Jordan Pickford stopped with a strong arm.

Senegal were looking confident and most likely to score, only for England to step up a gear and land the first blow.

Quick play down the left ended with Kane putting through Bellingham, with the teenager cutting back for Henderson to turn a low left-footed strike past Mendy in the 38th minute.

England v Senegal – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Round of 16 – Al Bayt Stadium
Jordan Henderson put England ahead (Mike Egerton/PA)

Cisse told Senegal’s players to focus and keep their cool as England pushed for a second before the break.

Saka centred for Kane but the skipper lifted over and Declan Rice saw a cross cut out, before England added another goal in stoppage time.

Bellingham collected the ball, burst forward and held off a challenger before playing left to Foden, whose first-time pass took a slight touch but still found Kane.

The skipper continued forward to rifle past Mendy and send the travelling England supporters wild.

England v Senegal – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Round of 16 – Al Bayt Stadium
Bukayo Saka wrapped up England’s win in the second half (Martin Rickett/PA)

England returned from the break with a spring in their step. Saka struck wide and a Kane pot shot was unconvincingly saved by Mendy, who would be beaten again in the 57th minute.

Luke Shaw won the ball and England quickly worked down the left, with Foden riding a challenge and crossing through Kalidou Koulibaly’s legs to Saka, who casually clipped over Mendy from 10 yards out.

Rashford and Jack Grealish replaced Saka and Foden as England flexed their strength in depth, with Mason Mount and Eric Dier joining them after Pape Matar Sarr tried to catch out Pickford from a free-kick.

Koulibaly was booked for a foul on Kane, who could not quite stretch enough to reach a Rashford cross after shaking off that knock.

Henderson made way for Kalvin Phillips and Rashford fired into the side-netting in stoppage time, with ‘Sweet Caroline’ echoing around the ground at full-time.

Latest Stories

  • Qatar World Cup 2022 stadiums: Your guide to the eight venues

    There were almost 10,000 seats officially empty at Morocco's dour draw with Croatia – the worst attended match of the 2022 Qatar World Cup match so far.

  • Who has been eliminated from World Cup 2022 and who has qualified for the knockout stage?

    The teams through to the round of 16 at the Qatar World Cup - and those going home

  • England reaches World Cup quarterfinals, beats Senegal 3-0

    AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — England captain Harry Kane scored his first goal of this year’s World Cup, helping his team beat Senegal 3-0 Sunday and setting up a match against France in the quarterfinals. Kane scored for the 52nd time for his country to move within one of Wayne Rooney’s England record. He also overtook Gary Lineker as his country’s leading scorer in major tournaments with 11 goals. Jordan Henderson and Bukayo Saka also scored at Al Bayt Stadium while Jude Bellingham played a key role i

  • England stroll into World Cup quarter-finals on night where previous sides may have buckled

    <strong>England 3-0 Senegal</strong>: As Gareth Southgate’s side set up a blockbuster clash with France, the Three Lions manager has made reaching the latter stages of major tournaments remarkably straightforward

  • France star Kylian Mbappe breaks his silence and plays down Golden Boot talk

    The forward has five goals at this World Cup after his double against Poland – but he is only interested in team glory.

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Canada's game vs. Morocco at World Cup means 'conflicting emotions' for this N.W.T. man

    Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Tkachuk gets mixed reception in return to Saddledome as a Florida Panther

    CALGARY — Boos and cheers greeted Matthew Tkachuk in his first game in Calgary as a Florida Panther, although there was more of the former whenever the puck was on his stick. A standout player for Calgary in his first six NHL seasons, Tkachuk was unlikely to get a neutral reaction at the Saddledome showing up in enemy colours after telling the Flames in the summer he didn't want to be part of the team in the future. The Flames dumped the visitors 6-2 for a second win over the Panthers in less th

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • It's a bad year to be an NHL goaltender

    In this week's 10 insights and observations, we look at the goaltending dip, breakout seasons and an extremely early playoff picture.

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • Senators, Alex Formenton fail to reach contract agreement before RFA deadline

    The Ottawa Senators failed to agree to a contract extension with forward Alex Formenton ahead of the NHL's Dec. 1 deadline for unsigned restricted free agents.

  • Ovechkin scores twice, makes history as Capitals down Canucks 5-1

    VANCOUVER — Alex Ovechkin scored twice — and made history in the process — as the Washington Capitals topped the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Tuesday. He now has 403 road goals, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. Anthony Mantha added a goal and an assist for the Capitals (10-11-3), while John Carlson and Martin Fehervary also scored. Nils Hoglander replied for the Canucks (9-11-3), who saw their three-game win streak snapped. Washington's Dary Kuemper stopped 31-of-32 shots and Spenc

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin