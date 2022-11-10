England beat India at T20 World Cup 2022: Hales and Buttler smash England into final

England beat India at T20 World Cup 2022 live: Hales and Buttler smash England into final - Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

11:29 AM

Report

England enjoy a perfect day

Jos Buttler of England celebrates victory - Darrian Traynor/ICC via Getty Images

England, Jos Buttler was adamant, had yet to play their perfect game in the 2022 T20 World Cup. As he locked in embrace with Alex Hales after this 10-wicket victory over India’s galacticos, Buttler might have been minded to revise his opinion; he will just hope it has not come one game too soon.

All day long the streets in Adelaide were pregnant with expectation. The throngs of Indian supporters did see the effervescent performance that they craved – only, it came from England. As the crowd were silenced by an evisceration for their home-town favourites in the World Cup semi-final, it did not seem outlandish to see shades of Germany’s 7-1 victory over Brazil in the 2014 Football World Cup semi-finals in England’s triumph in Adelaide.

A year to the day ago in Abu Dhabi, England failed to defend 166 to reach the World Cup final. Now, they were confronted with a chase of 169. But Buttler and Hales made India’s total look as puny as one of Adelaide’s fruit flies, reaching their target with 24 balls to spare. Long before the final throes of this game, India’s supporters had begun to leave this magnificent ground, their hopes of a Melbourne showdown with Pakistan dashed.

“We're an incredibly dangerous side, huge confidence in the group, we haven't at points played as well as we could do in the tournament yet still find ourselves in the semi-final of a World Cup and saved our best performance so far for today," Buttler said. “We got off to a really great start, kept the pressure on them."

Games of T20 cricket can be maddeningly complex, hingeing on microscopic details. Not this time. The reason for England’s victory was simple: their overwhelming superiority across the two Powerplays.

Despite a few dazzling shots from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India approached the Powerplay as if they had just signed a non-aggression pact. By the end of the first six overs, India had reached 38-1: a start utterly in keeping with their batting approach, based on building up to a denouement.

Story continues

England had designs on something altogether grander, resolving to exploit the opportunity offered by the limit of two fielders outside the 30-yard circle. It took England just 3.2 overs to match India’s Powerplay haul; by the time the six overs were up, England had soared to 63-0. This was a tussle between two profoundly contrasting T20 philosophies - and vindication for England’s buccaneering approach.

Alex Hales of England bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Semi Final match between India and England at Adelaide Oval on November 10, 2022 in Adelaide, Australia. - Darrian Traynor - ICC/ICC via Getty Images

As he smote three sixes – the first two over long off – during the Powerplay alone, it was remarkable to reflect that Hales needed Jonny Bairstow to suffer a freak golf accident to end his three year exile from the England side. As the World Cup has advanced, so Hales has advanced with it, following 52 and 47 in the must-win pool matches against New Zealand and Sri Lanka with 86 not out here.

In the last two games, Hales took the early impetus. This time, Buttler got there first, punching two of his first three balls for four through point and then ending Bhuvneshwar Kumar's opening over with a flick to the midwicket boundary. So much for worries about Buttler’s poor previous head-to-head record over Kumar. Over the course of the over, India’s wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant stood back, came up to the stumps to stop Buttler advanced and then, after Buttler had taken advantage of extra width, reverted to standing back: such was the disorientating impact of England’s assault.

Hales, in particular, doubled down once the Powerplay was done. In the first over after the fielding restrictions he slog swept Ravichandran Ashwin for six; in the next, a pull from Axar Patel cleared the ropes.

England have coming flying out of the blocks in the chase! 💪#T20WorldCup semi-final on Sky Sports Cricket. pic.twitter.com/tBHhzhB4b9 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) November 10, 2022

This was clinical, calculated aggression - targeting the short square boundaries - emboldened by a batting line-up so deep that Chris Jordan was carded at number 10. It amounted to Exhibit A for England’s mantra – that no batting is wasted, because the knowledge of the prowess to come liberates those at the crease to attack. "It was an incredibly long batting line-up which allows you to just keep going and play with so much freedom," Buttler explained.

Hales crunched seven sixes; he briefly had designs on a century, only for Buttler to continue the plunder. India tried swing and seam; spin in and spin away; pace on and pace off. All the while, England continued apace, waltzing to the second-highest successful chase of the World Cup.

Naturally, Buttler sealed it with a six, lofting Mohammed Shami over long on and then being engulfed by Hales, now just a game away from securing the World Cup medal that was nearly his in 2019. Buttler and Hales have now combined for three consecutive 50 stands in must-win games; this alliance was the highest partnership by any nation in T20 World Cup history. The debate about who should replace the injured Dawid Malan proved moot; Phil Salt did not even face a ball.

Jordan, the other addition to England’s 11 – Mark Wood was ruled out with a right hip injury – could be content with his return to the side. Figures of 3-43 are unflattering, but Jordan bowled three of the last five overs; in his solitary earlier over, he snared Rohit Sharma, who was becalmed in making 27 from 28 balls. Adil Rashid, player of the match against Sri Lanka, was England’s standout bowler once again, yielding just 20 from his four overs and snaring Suryakumar Yadav, the number one ranked T20 batsman in the world, slicing a slow leg break. While Hardik Pandya’s final flourish, including what was best described as an upper cut for six over deep extra cover, was spectacular, England’s ambitions extended altogether greater than feasting at the death.

Hardik Pandya - Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

India's 168-6 felt around par. England, who had chosen to chase – Buttler said they "weren't sure exactly what would be a good score", and would have been aware of India's comparative struggles when setting targets – would soon put it in a completely different light.

England’s victory was all the more remarkable for coming with five first-choice players – Bairstow, Malan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Reece Topley – all injured. For all the changes to England’s personnel this year, the continuities – in ethos – have been as important. A second World Cup victory of this age, following the ODI World Cup win in 2019, would strengthen England’s claims to being one of the greatest white-ball international sides of all time. No men’s side has ever held the ODI and T20 World Cups simultaneously; win against Pakistan on Sunday, and England will become the first.

For India, defeat bore an uncomfortable resemblance to their 2016 World Cup semi-final against West Indies in Mumbai. Just like then, India batted first, built steadily and their innings essentially panned out exactly as envisaged. And, just like then, the realities of their total were exposed by an opponent that looked upon the notion of early batting caution with disdain. And so a curiosity continues: India’s only T20 World Cup crown came before the inception of the Indian Premier League.

11:20 AM

Jos Buttler speaks

Feels like the perfect way to play against such a great team. We always want to start as fast as we can and having such depth means we can. Adil Rashid, coming in at 11! That allows us to do that. It gives us freedom to come out aggressive. It's a brilliant performance. We can refleet on it and enjoy it but there's one big dance to go. A special word for Chris Jordan. He came in having not played so far and I asked him to bowl three off the spin at Hardik playing fantastically at the death. I thought he handled that really well.

11:17 AM

Rohit speaks

We were not good enough with the ball. It was not a wicket where teams should chase that down in 16 overs. We didn't turn up with the ball. At knockout stages it's all about handling pressure. It's about individuals. These guys play high pressure games in IPL. Some of them can handle the pressure. It swung a little bit but not in the right areas. But you have to give credit to Buttler and Hales. It's all about executing, If you don't execute you're always going to be in trouble.

11:13 AM

Adil Rashid speaks

It was lovely. We haven't got there yet. One match to go. I was vey happy with the way I bowled. Lengths have to be a bit fuller. There was turn and spin but we had to bowl well. We let Livi do it his way, he's so clever. He bowled very well. You've got to be able to bowl in the first six. It's something I practise a lot in the nets so I can be ready when the captain calls me. Jos and Alex played magnificent. When they're in that mood, no one can stop them. Everyone knows their rile. There's no chat. It's: 'Boys, do you're thing.' We're not there yet. One more win.

11:10 AM

Alex Hales is man of the match

It was a big occasion and I'm really happy with the way I went. It's one of the best grounds in the world to bat on, short boundaries which give you great great value. I have good memories here. I never thought I'd play in the World Cup again and to get the chance in a country I love playing in is unbelievable, a special feeling. Jos was unbelievable out there today.

11:07 AM

England paly Pakistan at the MCG in Sunday

After a truly extraordinary victory. a triumph for the new thinking against the hidebound traditionalists of India, a team of IPL superstars, still pootling along in the early overs as if contractually bound to set the stage for MS Dhoni. Those days have gone.

11:02 AM

OVER 16: ENG 170/0 (Buttler 80 Hales 86) chasing 169

Buttler backs away to slice a drive over cover for two but misses out with his late cut off Shami's slower ball, through his stroke too soon.

Buttler drives for a single, putting Hales on strike and he cuts the cross-seam slower ball over cover for four. After Hales skelps a single down to fine leg, Buttler is back on strike and finishes the match with a towering six over long on.

England win by 10 wickets with 24 balls to spare.

10:57 AM

OVER 15: ENG 156/0 (Buttler 71 Hales 81) chasing 169

Axar comes back for the last knockings. Fancy not picking a wrist-spinner, leaving Chahal on the sidelines.

Hales has a swipe at a full one and inside edges it into his pad. Pant makes a good diving stop. Juts two singles off the over as Patel restores control, too little, too late.

10:55 AM

OVER 14: ENG 154/0 (Buttler 70 Hales 80) chasing 169

Rohit makes a fine stop at cover, stinging his hands to save four off Buttler's blistering cover drive. The England captain plays his hockey shot, all wrists, to smack Shami over cover for four. Rohit smiles ruefully. They didn't get enough runs to defend because they continue to be hidebound.

Buttler seems keen to head over to Melbourne, whacking a length ball for a steepling straight six. And when he does it again, clothing it, Sky Yadav runs back to try to catch it, running backwards. He drops it and parries it into the rope for four.

This is now England's record T20 World Cup partnership.

10:49 AM

OVER 13: ENG 140/0 (Buttler 56 Hales 80) chasing 169

Buttler withdraws to leg and thumps two off the back foot through cover. He chops a single down to third, Hales lofts a drive off Pandya for three over mid-on and Buttler brings back the funk with a scoop for four and then a withering pull for six to bring up his fifty off 36 balls.

England need 29 off 42.

Will's verdict, below, was submitted before Jos got his skates on in this over.

Will Macpherson writes

Amazing, really, that after whacking three fours in the first over, Buttler has reduced himself to just knocking it about while Hales dominates. Jos Buttler! Just excellent. Batting so far.

10:45 AM

OVER 12: ENG 123/0 (Buttler 42 Hales 77) chasing 169

Ashwin returns to try to apply the brakes. England go a-milkin', driving and clipping the ball for singles and a two until Hales climbs into the off-break, slog sweeping it into the long pasture for six!

The final ball is pitched up outside off and Hales leans back to thump it through cover for four. This looks a lot like the end for Messrs Ashwin, Bhuvi, Rohit and even Virat in this format at international level.

Nick Hoult writes

We have seen two approaches tonight. India’s caution and reliance on late hitting and England’s foot to the floor aggression. India remind me of England at the 2015 World Cup, playing themselves in; batting from a different era. They may still win of course but you expect more from players exposed to so much IPL cricket. Is there a fear of challenging the orthodoxy with powerful figures like Kohli and Rohit? Feels like it.

10:41 AM

OVER 11: ENG 108/0 (Buttler 38 Hales 66) chasing 169

Pandya likes to bowl the ball into the pitch and Hales, knowing this, hangs back to wait for it and pulls his first delivery for six over midwicket.

Hales whisks the next delivery between midwicket and long on, his placement earning him two, then digs out the yorker for a single to square leg.

Buttler, who has faced 10 balls fewer than Hales, takes a single off the inside edge into the pad to point and Hales ends the over ducking the bouncer.

10:37 AM

OVER 10: ENG 98/0 (Buttler 37 Hales 57) chasing 169

England's mantra for the last seven years: "Never let up. Go harder." And there it is in practice, Hales stepping away to punch four off Arshdeep's first ball, smearing it off the back foot, giving the cover sweeper no chance.

Arshdeep comes round the wicket, trying to tuck Hales up but the right-hander flicks it off his pad for a single. The non-striker's stumps, demolished by Buttler's straight drive, save four. The crowd yells in hope that Arshdeep got his toe on it and hence ran out Hales backing up but, alas for them, he didn't touch it.

Buttler pulls the slow bouncer for a single and Hales ends the over with a drive through mid-off.

England have coming flying out of the blocks in the chase! 💪#T20WorldCup semi-final on Sky Sports Cricket. pic.twitter.com/tBHhzhB4b9 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) November 10, 2022

10:31 AM

During the drinks break

Rohit read his team the riot act. One of Elvis Costello's best songs goes by that name.

10:28 AM

OVER 9: ENG 91/0 (Buttler 36 Hales 51) chasing 169

A rare sight indeed as Buttler completes an all-run four. He had scooped the ball over his shoulder off Pandya. Shami ran to collect it and then tossed it for the relay throw but lobbed it over his colleague's shoulder. What should have been two is doubled. Pandya gives Shami the death-ray stare, as does his captain.

Buttler reaches over to steer two off the wide line through point. But for the preposterous misfield Pandya would have got out of that over with the damage a mere five. But instead it costs him seven.

Pant needs treatment on what looks like a sore lower back. Looks like they'll take drinks an over early.

Scyld Berry writes

Using those long and strong levers, Alex Hales has hit five sixes in the first 8 overs, whereas India could manage only seven sixes in all.

10:23 AM

OVER 8: ENG 84/0 (Buttler 30 Hales 50) chasing 169

Make that five sixes for Hales. Hanging on the back foot, he flays Axar Patel over long on then, a single later, brings up his fifty off 28 balls with an orthodox on-drive for one.

10:21 AM

OVER 7: ENG 75/0 (Buttler 29 Hales 42) chasing 169

Good start from Ashwin, overspin bringing dip and turn. The off-break spits up at Buttler and hits the top of the pad. Pant takes the catch, the crowd goes wild but there was no bat and the umpire shakes his head.

England steal a single off a wide and Hales, playing so judiciously, waits for the error and feasts when Ashwin goes too full, sweeping him for his fourth six.

Alex Hales - BRENTON EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images

10:17 AM

OVER 6: ENG 63/0 (Buttler 28 Hales 33) chasing 169

Pandya, back on, is trying to gee the crowd up after it falls silent when Hales sweeps Patel for six. He walked across to the offside to collar it and sent it into orbit.

Hales plays tip and run to midwicket and Buttler ends the over and the Powerplay after a couple of dot balls, following which Virat joined in the cheerleading with Hardik, by gorging on the drag down and pulling it for four.

Rohit wants to bring Pandya on but he can't bowl for another minute following his absence at the start of the innings. So Ashwin takes the ball.

10:13 AM

Nick Hoult on Buttler's South Australia return

Buttler had a shocker in Adelaide last year, dropping two catches on the opening day of the pink ball Test and nothing kills the mood for a team more than the keeper missing sitters. Now he is a different player, leading the way with Morganesque coolness in the field and five fours off his first seven balls. Hard to think it is the same man.

10:11 AM

OVER 5: ENG 52/0 (Buttler 24 Hales 26) chasing 169

Hales steps away to give himself room and thrashes a drive over long-off for six. The contrast between India's approach – play cautiously and then tee off – and England's – go hard in the Powerplay – has never looked so stark.

Shami is canny, adjusts his length to earn two dot balls. Hales, still backing away to open up the offside, then throws everything but the kitchen sink at a drive, stretching from his withdrawn position, to thick edge it over slip for four.

10:07 AM

OVER 4: ENG 41/0 (Buttler 24 Hales 15) chasing 169

Rohit turns to Axar in the Powerplay the left-arm spinner. Buttler wiggles his shoulder, walks across and launches a drive for a one-bounce four. But Patel drags it back with a fuller length and restricts them to four clipped or nurdled singles off his last five balls.

Time for Mohammed Shami.

10:03 AM

Will Macpherson writes

Superb start from Buttler and now Hales. Adelaide Oval sounds very quiet, doesn't it?

10:03 AM

OVER 3: ENG 33/0 (Buttler 18 Hales 13) chasing 169

Kumar is kept on for a second Powerplay over. Hales drives a single to the cover boundary patrolman, Buttler does the same, though off the back foot.

Hales swipes two over midwicket and, a ball after Harsha Bhogle was praising his 'long levers', he steps out and launches Bhuvneshwar's knuckle ball over long off for six.

09:59 AM

OVER 2: ENG 21/0 (Buttler 17 Hales 2) chasing 169

Arshdeep shares new ball duties. Swing for the left-armer, too. Hales tries to work to leg but it takes the leading edge and squirts through cover for a single. Buttler silences the crowd again with his fourth four off his seventh ball, leaning over to steer the wide, full one past point.

Too much swing for Arshdeep as the ball hoops down the legside and adds another extra. He adjusts his line, swings it in and Buttler can't beat square leg with his flick. Arshdeep's slower ball is bunted back for a single. Looked like an off-spinner.

Hales pinches the strike with a drive to the cover sweeper.

Pandya is off the field with a sore left hand. They need him to bowl. He has more tape than flesh on that left hand.

09:53 AM

OVER 1: ENG 13/0 (Buttler 12 Hales 0) chasing 169

Swing for Bhuvneshwar, too much and the first ball will have to be bowled again. After the wide, Buttler steers a drive through point for four. The next ball is the inswinger and Buttler gets tangled up a touch in defence but then smears a drive for four more uppishly through cover.

Third man comes up and a sweeper goes out to cover. Bhuvi beats Buttler with a ripper that pitches on middle and off, squares him up and whistles past the edge but then strays on to the pads and England's captain whisks him for his third four of the over.

09:40 AM

The fab four's verdicts:

Will Macpherson writes

Well, that's gone a bit pear-shaped for England at the death, with Curran's 19th over especially expensive, but the game is on. England will be very grateful Hardik has trodden on his stumps there! England's batting order will be interesting. Bhuvneshwar has an outstanding record against Buttler, but surely England won't hide him. Salt is playing his first game of the tournament so you want him in the action, but Ben Stokes feels so much better at No3 than No4. The middle order have all felt a bit low. So maybe Salt floats? Tricky, especially as England have looked so uncertain chasing this year, and especially this tournament.

Tim Wigmore reports from Adelaide Oval

68 from India's last 5 overs, with some wondrous hitting from Hardik Pandya. A classic Indian batting display, building and then plundering runs at the death. But on this pitch, 168 only feels around par. England are still in a reasonable position - especially with Chris Jordan at number 10.

Nick Hoult writes

Such smart cricket under huge pressure from Pandya on the run out in the last over. He knew he would be on strike if he crossed with Pant (not the case if it had been a catch after recent law change) and called him through for the run. Pant sacrificed himself to give Pandya strike for the last three balls. Result? Six, four, hit wicket. Target 169. A nipper beckons.

Scyld Berry writes

Who is going to win? Afraid I can't tell you that, but I can tell you who is very likely to win. In more than two-thirds of T20 internationals, the team that hits more sixes wins the game, rising to 71% in this calendar year. India have hit seven sixes, five of them to Hardik Pandya. England have to go some if they are going to hit more sixes.

09:37 AM

OVER 20: IND 168/6 (Ashwin 0)

Jordan with the final over. Pant smears the attempted yorker to point for a single and Hardik drives one through cover. After Pant does a far, far better thing, Hardik uses his long levers to smash a towering six over long on. the longest boundary and it went miles back.

Jordan tries the yorker, doesn't land it and Pandya pulls the full toss for six more. That's 168, par, with a ball to go.

And he's out off the final ball.

09:37 AM

Wicket!!

Pandya hit wicket b Jordan 63 Treads on his stumps when trying to whip the last ball of the innings through square leg from masochistically deep in his crease. FOW 168/6

09:33 AM

Wicket!!

Pant run out 6 Tried to burgle a bye after missing the wide yorker and sacrificed himself as Buttler rolled it to the non-striker's to get Pandya on strike. FOW 158/5

09:31 AM

OVER 19: IND 156/4 (Pandya 52 Pant 5)

Pandya is at the party. The silence that fell like a hatchet on a block when Kohli was out has been replaced by a maelstrom after Pant smashes the wide yorker over point for four and, after he chisels out the middle-stump yorker, Hardik lurks in his crease to smack the wide yorker past backward point far four. Curran opts to pull back his length and Hardik pulls, swatting it high for six.

The final delivery is another yorker, Hardik whips it away with his Pinball Wizard wrists and Stokes is beaten by the spin of the ball on the rope. He tries valiantly to slide and recover but he can't drag it back from the rope, That's his fifty off 29 balls.

09:25 AM

Nick Hoult on CJ

Scyld is right on the spinners and their potentially match-winning hand but Chris Jordan may well be the one to really have made the difference. He was under so much pressure in the 18th over, belted for two sixes from his first two balls after so little match practice by Pandya. But great comeback. Quick bouncer at Pandya, wide yorker for a single, drive from Kohli for two for his fifty but then sliced wide yorker to short third man. Held his nerve.

09:25 AM

OVER 18: IND 136/4 (Pandya 37 Pant 0)

Chris Jordan takes a pasting, dropping short and Pandya windmills a pull for six and follows it next ball with a helicopter flick off his pads for six more, pure MS.

Jordan responds with the bouncer, pace on, and Pandya has a swing and a miss. Fine leg comes up. No more short stuff with three to go in the over.

Jordan lands the yorker and Pandya digs it out for a single to square leg. Kohli has been starved of the strike but finally brings up his fourth half-century of the tournament with a cover drive for two off his 39th ball. He won't want to remember the 40th ball, though, as he departs, chipping it to Rashid.

After 12 off the first two balls, one for three off the last four is a worthy comeback for Jordan who has 3-0-31-2. Will he bowl a third in succession?

09:21 AM

Wicket!!

Kohli c Rashid b Jordan 50 Tried to steer the wide yorker behind point and chips it to short third where Rashid takes a fine, diving catch. FOW 136/4

09:17 AM

Scyld on the spinners

That was pretty brilliant, and potentially matchwinning, legspin by England's specialist Adil Rashid and part-timer Liam Livingstone: seven overs for only 41 runs and the major wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. Classical legspin too: full of length and flighted, to make the batsmen drive, nothing short to pull to the square boundaries.

09:16 AM

OVER 17: IND 121/3 (Kohli 48 Pandya 24)

Curran slants a short ball across Pandya, bowling it into the pitch and Pandya uppercuts it square for six over the shortest boundary. The next ball is short again. This time Pandya swivels to pull. Hales saves two on the rope. Time to go full and pushing it up earns Curran a dot ball as Moeen stops the drive at cover.

Pandya then jabs out the yorker for two down the ground. As Sunil Gavaskar says, neither of these right-handers plays the ramp so going full with yorkers is the way to go.

Eleven an over at this stage – England would take that.

Will Macpherson writes:

Chris Jordan has put Virat Kohli on his backside. Extremely unfortunate to not get the wicket, but he's got the dot ball, kept the review, and made Kohli look a bit silly, which takes some doing.

09:11 AM

OVER 16: IND 110/3 (Kohli 48 Pandya 13)

Par score at the Adelaide Oval is 168 and India need to get their foot down. Superb yorker from Jordan leaves Kohli eating the pitch but because the umpire went with the batsman, England's review was unsuccessful.

Jordan goes for length, delivers a half-volley and Kohli butchers it past extra-cover for four then pats the slower ball for a single. Pandya splices a pull over mid on and the ball spins on landing, diddling Livingstone, turning one into two.

09:08 AM

Not out

Umpire's call. Just brushing leg stump.

09:07 AM

England review

Kohli lbw b Jordan Hit him on the boot, knocking him off his feet. No bat. Was it sliding down?

09:05 AM

OVER 15: IND 100/3 (Kohli 43 Pandya 9)

Kohli works a single through midwicket. Harsha Bhogle says India have no choice but to tee off now and Hardik gives it a go off Livingstone, stepping away to the onside to give him the room to lamp a drive over mid-off for four. The next ball is fuller and Hardik drags it down to long on with the big chisel. After going for merely six off five balls, Livingstone serves up a half-volley and Kohli crashes his drive past a diving Jordan at long-off for four.

That might be the end of Livingstone but that last ball notwithstanding, 3-0-21-0 is a good contribution against batsmen of this calibre.

09:01 AM

OVER 14: IND 90/3 (Kohli 38 Pandya 4)

The spinners have really put the brakes on but they cannot risk Moeen against two right-handers so Woakes come back. Kohli works a single down to long on and then, after Hardik whips one through midwicket, cuts for four. Rashid made a good effort at a diving stop at short third but the ball carromed away from him.

Woakes tests Hardik on the bouncer which flies under his armpit. Much to his disgust, the umpire calls it wide. Buttler had tried to persuade him not to with a half-hearted appeal for caught behind.

Nick Hoult writes:

Great bowling from Rashid, using his experience of the Oval from when he played for the Adelaide Strikers in the BBL. But India are so, so cautious. England have lost their most potent bowler and arguably most consistent T20 batsman but it looks as though India are the team that has had to rejig at the last minute.

08:56 AM

OVER 13: IND 80/3 (Kohli 31 Pandya 2)

Livingstone replaces Salt and he too gives them nothing to swing at. Twice Pandya goes for it and edges it just in front of short third man.

08:53 AM

OVER 12: IND 77/3 (Kohli 29 Pandya 1)

Rashid completes his spell with one for 20 and eight dot balls. Cometh the hour ... Rashid has bowled slower here than he did during his man of the match performance at the SCG.

08:49 AM

Wicket!!!

Yadav c Salt b Rashid 14 The people who keep writing Rashid off ... Fantastic from England's leg-spinner, a leg-break with dip, quite short slower, deliberately. Yadav can't swing properly and holes out as the ball turned away to the cover sweeper. FOW 75/3

08:48 AM

OVER 11: IND 74/2 (Kohli 27 Yadav 14)

After the pink drinks, Stokes resumes. Yadav has looked a bit scratchy so far and has been given no opportunity to free his arms. Shane Watson thinks he might have semi-final nerves but England have bowled very well to him so far. Stokes beats him outside off, forces him to play a leg glance for just a single but, with men out on the hook, eventually he is given the bouncer and Mr 360, top-edges it very fine for six. The ground erupts. And with one bound he was free. Stokes overpitches with his final ball and Sky Yadav lamps it over cover for four. Spoke too soon?

08:43 AM

Sam Curran catches Rohit Sharma

Curran takes a diving catch - AP Photo/James Elsby

08:42 AM

OVER 10: IND 57/2 (Kohli 26 Yadav 4)

Moeen is at slip for Rashid and he rattles through his over, causing problems for both batsman with his flight, dip and turn. Again, only five comes off it as he makes Sky Yadav look human, popping a defensive off a leading edge, mistiming a sweep and poking uppishly to cover.

Time for drinks.

08:39 AM

Nick Hoult reports

Typically nervy semi final so far from both teams. Crowd seems quiet too, you could hear the odd high pitched scream from a panicked fan when Rohit was dropped at point by Brook, and the India players are feeling that tension in the middle. India have their method, build slowly and attack at the end. That suits England and their attack with Curran and Jordan death specialists. Massive wicket for Jordan. I’ve not met many calmer cricketers than Chris Jordan but he had a poor semi-final last year against Australia and is playing his first game of the tournament here. Jordan will be judged on his death bowling, but this should lift him. India missed a trick. Should have gone after him harder. Yadav in. Game on

08:38 AM

OVER 9: IND 57/2 (Kohli 23 Yadav 1)

Chris Jordan comes on, doesn't land the yorker and Rohit throws his hands through the line to clout it over extra-cover for four. But in another good comeback, he hits a good length and is foiled in a caught and bowled effort only by the Rohit's loss of grip took the power off sufficiently for the ball to fall short of his dive. And the dot balls build the tension, Curran taking a fine diving catch, running in from the cow corner fence.

08:35 AM

Wicket!!!

Rohit c Curran b Jordan 27 Caught at midwicket, the bat wobbling in his hand as he went for a hack across the line having been frustrated by two dot balls. FOW 56/2

08:33 AM

OVER 8: IND 51/1 (Rohit 23 Kohli 22)

Terrific over from Rashid, bowling top-spinners and sliders, well pitched up, only five singles come off it as Rashid causes problems with his turn and dip. Rohit did try a massive mow, bringing the bat around the clock dial from 10 o'clock to noon, but toes it over the keeper for one of the five singles.

08:30 AM

OVER 7: IND 46/1 (Rohit 21 Kohli 19)

Spin at both ends after the Poweplay. Liam Livingstone with his Bertie Bassetts. It's getting very noisy in the crowd, peals of screams as Kohli plays a lofted on-drive, all wrists and forearm power, for four, and then drives two down to the cover sweeper. But two singles and two dot balls complete the over as Livingstone flirts with the wide line and manages to kiss it. The India fans want Kumar Dharmasena to call it wide but he's an off-spinner and there is a code in the brotherhood.

Will Macpherson on the Poweplay:

England will probably take that powerplay, but it's even-stevens I reckon. India starting to motor, and SKY not in yet. Pitch looks a belter: set for a high scoring thriller?

08:27 AM

OVER 6: IND 38/1 (Rohit 20 Kohli 12)

Rohit plays a premeditated slog sweep to Rashid's first ball and it comes off perfectly, carting it for four. But after that boundary Rashid weaves his spell and good fielding keeps them down to three singles, the last of which was battered in the air past Rashid. He dived to his left to try to grasp it at ankle-height but it was hit too hard.

Scyld Berry's early verdict

One of the guiding principles of T20 internationals is that if you take three wickets in the powerplay, you usually win. In fact, if you take three or more, you win more than 70 per cent of your matches: that has been a constant almost since this format began in 2005. In this powerplay England have taken only one wicket, when they would have expected more after Chris Woakes dismissed KL Rahul with one that bounced. Therefore Round One to India: they are building their traditional platform for their hitters to follow.

08:24 AM

OVER 5: IND 31/1 (Rohit 14 Kohli 11)

If Rohit is going to go down, he's going to go down hard, trying to hit his way into form. He whirrs his arms and whisks four off his toes over midwicket then charges down to thresh four more over the same fielder.

The next ball is pushed further across him and he slashes hard at it. Brook, in close at backward point, dives to his right and gets a hand to it but cannot cling on. It went like a torpedo and Nasser Hussain congratulates him for saving three rather than castigating him for the drop.

Big shout again from Curran when he pins Kohli above the knee but it pitched outside leg and was too high.

Buttler calls Adil Rashid into the attack.

08:19 AM

OVER 4: IND 21/1 (Rohit 5 Kohli 10)

The slumbering India fans wakes up with a thunderclap when Kohli raises his left elbow and launches the first ball of Woakes' second over into the crowd at long-off for a steepling six. Fine comeback from Woakes thereafter, pulling his length back and giving him no room, allowing him only to work a couple of singles into the legside. Rohit looks terribly out of nick, shaping up for the slog sweep but cue-ending it harmlessly. He slaps his bat into his pad in exasperation.

Chris Woakes dismisses KL Rahul - Darrian Traynor/ICC via Getty Images

08:14 AM

OVER 3: IND 11/1 (Rohit 4 Kohli 2)

Curran starts very well, back of a length to Kohli, beating him with one that slants across and then finds the edge as Virat fiddles after it. It takes the shoulder of the bat, right by the MRF sticker but drops well short of Moeen at slip. The crowd has gone very quiet.

Curran decides to test Kohli on the front foot and he plays a solid defensive to cover that give shim enough time to sprint a single and then ends with three dot balls to Rohit who can't beat cover with his first two blocks and is then struck on the pad, swishing to leg. Curran goes up for a loud appeal, unsupported by his team-mates, as it was too high.

08:10 AM

OVER 2: IND 10/1 (Rohit 4 Kohli 1)

Woakes has a slip and a short fine leg, almost a leg slip parallel with Buttler and he starts on a good length but straying on to middle. Rohit pushes the first into the onside but too close to jordan to run but works the next two through midwicket for two and a single. No swing so far for Woakes. He's hoping to nibble it away, hence the line. But in its absence, he pulls his length back and gets his reward.

Virat enters to a nervy murmur rather than a cacophony. He gets off the mark with a Red Bull run to midwicket.

Sam Curran is thrown the ball.

08:07 AM

Wicket!!!

Rahul c Buttler b Woakes 5 Brilliant. Having bowled fuller at the start of the over, he pulled it back, got some nip that he had been looking for but had bee absent so far and KL chased it, nicking off as he tried to punch it off the back foot. FOW 9/1

08:04 AM

OVER 1: IND 6/0 (Rahul 5 Rohit 1)

Ben Stokes starts with a loosener, short and wide, KL stands tall and craves it behind point for four. Third man had no chance. As usual Stokes chastises himself and adjusts his line, forcing Rahul to open the face and dab a single own to third man. Some swing for England's all-rounder, pushing his length up and though Rohit plays tip and run to cover, Stokes gets out of the over with two dot balls, backing his fuller length and achieving some wobble.

Chris Woakes shares new ball duties.

08:01 AM

Some predictions

Nick Hoult: India win by 20. Sorry but the loss of Wood feels like an injury too many for England. A belter of a pitch puts a lot on England without Malan.

Will MacPherson: India by 15 runs. Pant to hurt England, who start well in chase but fade.

07:59 AM

Ben Stokes has the new ball

Scyld Berry writes:

Just remember that Adelaide Oval was a cycle track as well as a cricket ground once upon a time, therefore hitting straight sixes is high risk while hitting sixes square of the wicket is relatively low risk.

07:55 AM

The players are out

And the national anthems are being sung.

07:51 AM

Who takes the new ball?

Ben Stokes? Chris Woakes? I can't think it would be Moeen against Rohit and KL but you never know. Buttler ain't got the funk like Eoin 'George Clinton' Morgan. But he might surprise us.

07:49 AM

Tim Wigmore reports on the toss at the Adelaide Oval

Quite an atmosphere developing at the Adelaide Oval, though lots of fans aren't quite settled in yet. England have only won four out of 13 games chasing so in 2022, so why have they chosen to chase against India on a used pitch? Partly this is because of India’s marked preference for chasing - they have won 10 out of 12 matches chasing this year, compared to 17 victories in 24 completed games batting first. But it also reflects England’s belief that this is an excellent batting wicket, and could play better under lights. Yet the decision goes against the history on this ground: in all T20s at the Adelaide Oval, chasing teams have only won 38 per cent of games.

07:38 AM

Your XIs

England Jos Buttler (capt and wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.

India Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Vira Kohli, Sky Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.

07:35 AM

India are unchanged

Rohit Sharma says he's fit to lead the side, names an unchanged XI and adds that he would have chased, too.

07:33 AM

England win the toss

And out England in to bat. No Mark Wood or Dawid Malan, Chris Jordan and Phil Salt replace them.

02:23 PM

Wood loss would be a big blow

Only twice before have the two most populous cricket-playing nations on the planet, India and Pakistan, met in the final of a global tournament: the inaugural World T20 (as it was then called) in South Africa 15 years ago, won by India, and the 2017 Champions Trophy final at the Oval 10 years later, won by Pakistan. England stand in the way of South Asia's dream final but go into today's semi-final with major worries over the fitness of Dawid Malan, who injured his groin during the victory over Sri Lanka, and Mark Wood, who has been rated a 50-50 shot after complaining of stiffness in the hip.

Without wishing to demean Dawid Malan, Wood would be the greater loss. HIs slippery pace and ability to bowl yorkers on a ground that lives up to its name with short square boundaries would give them the best chance of countering India's irrepressible Suryakumar Yadav, who has made 225 runs in five matches so far at a barely believable strike rate of 193.96. Virat Kohli's renaissance (246 runs, average 123, s/r 138.98) will be a formidable obstacle to England but they have managed to tame him many times in the past, even at his imperious best.

Indeed Adil Rashid and both of Wood's possible replacements, Chris Jordan and David Willey, have bagged his wicket twice apiece. But Sky Yadav, in five innings against England, has made 57, 32, 39, 15 and 117, hitting 13 sixes, 29 fours and has a strike rate of 195.98. Any one of India's top five could take the game away from England. Losing Wood would likely help them because, no matter how superb they are, no one likes 96mph bouncers up their hooters.

England were very good against New Zealand and bowled very well against Sri Lanka before their top-order wobbles. England bat very deep and all bar Harry Brook have contributed something in their four matches but will need to be at their very best to get after Mohammed Shami and Bhuvi Kumar who have stepped up yet again in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, especially the former who took three for 38 on his sole appearance against them. And also, of course, beware Ravi Ashwin with ball in hand, both the striker and no-striker