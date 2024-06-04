Alessia Russo sets standard as Lionesses revive Euro 2025 qualifying campaign

Alessia Russo scored one and was impressive on a night when England beat France away for the first time in 51 years - Getty Images/Catherine Steenkeste

France 1 England 2

England “set the standard” for how they want to perform going forward as they got their bid to qualify for Women’s Euro 2025 automatically back on track with an historic victory in France.

After something of an inquest in the wake of Friday’s disappointing home defeat against the same opponents, England were much improved and produced their best performance since the World Cup to win away against France for the first time in 51 years.

“We needed that,” said Georgia Stanway, whose opening goal was struck with a powerful venom that typified the greater urgency in England’s performance. “We had some good talks after the last game and we knew that it wasn’t terrible but there were things we needed to tweak and we needed to exploit the spaces. I think we did that unbelievably well. Every single player was on it tonight both in and out of possession. We battled like hell.”

England’s player of the match Alessia Russo added a header to put the Lionesses 2-0 up before half-time, with the forward telling ITV: “We got our standards back to where we wanted them.”

Indeed. This was only England women’s fifth ever victory over the French, who had beaten them on Friday in Newcastle in a hugely contrasting fixture. France winger Kadidiatou Diani’s second-half penalty – converted after Leah Williamson had tripped Grace Geyoro in the area – made things nervy for Sarina Wiegman’s side late on but the European champions held their own defensively and showed the sort of dogged character that they will need to retain their title in Switzerland next summer.

Wiegman recognised how hard her players had worked for the victory, saying: “We were really determined to do that better and to show, first of all to ourselves, but everyone else too, that we can beat France. That determination we really wanted to see and we really wanted to show everyone and ourselves that we could do a better job than what we did on Friday. Now this is the standard, how we really want to play and how we want to work hard every second of the game to be able to stay up there.”

Sarina Wiegman, seen here celebrating with Millie Bright, was pleased with the win and performance from the Lionesses - Getty Images/Naomi Baker

England are now right back in contention. France remain top of the group with nine points from a possible 12, but England are hot on their heels with seven along with Sweden, who beat the Republic of Ireland earlier on Tuesday. Only the top two qualify directly for the finals in Switzerland, although the worst-case scenario for England is the back-up route of play-off this autumn.

The victory was all the more impressive for the fact that, historically, England do not beat France away, nor anywhere in the world really. This was the two nations’ 27th official meeting in women’s international football and the Lionesses had won only one away fixture previously, way back in 1973. The women’s international set-up was in such a comparatively primitive state back then that the two halves were each only 35 minutes long, rather than the traditional 45.

Perhaps fittingly then, England were 2-0 up on Tuesday inside 34 minutes, thanks largely to a fine display from Russo, whose superb shielding of the ball – up against France’s towering captain Wendie Renard – helped England mount attack after attack in the first half, and the positive runs forward to support her from midfield of Ella Toone and Stanway saw the visitors open up plenty of space in the final third.

The Lionesses deservedly went ahead when Russo turned on the byline and cut the ball back for Lauren Hemp, whose lay-off for Stanway on the edge of the box was fired in first time and powerfully by the Bayern Munich midfielder. Hemp provided another assist for England’s second goal, crossing superbly with her left foot and Russo’s downward header bounced beyond goalkeeper Pauline Camille Peyraud-Magnin. This was a more determined, more precise and more fluid England performance.

As both teams reached the end of what has been a long season off the back of 2023’s World Cup that began on July 20, some players appeared to tire late on. Diani, on the night of her 100th France cap, sent Hampton the wrong way from the spot to give France hope of a late comeback, but England held on, thanks largely to a fine low save from Hampton from Marie-Antoinette Katoto at her near post. Next they face the Republic of Ireland at Carrow Road in July – and they will need to maintain this standard.

‌Match details

France (4-3-3): Peyraud-Magnin 6; De Almeida 6, Lakrar 5 (perisset 6, 73), Renard 6, Bacha 6 (Baltimore 5, 90+3); Dali 6 (Becho 5, 90+2), Henry 5 (Toletti 7, 45), Geyoro 7, Diani 7, Katoto 6, Karchaoui 6 (D Cascarino 6, 46) Subs not used: Durand (gk), E Cascarino, Le Garrec, Benyahia, Dufour, Samoura, Picaud (gk)

Yellow cards: Bacha, Dali

England (4-3-3): Hampton (gk) 7; Bronze 7, Bright 7, Williamson 7, Carter 7; Stanway, 8 Walsh 7, Toone 6 (Kirby 6, 90)); Mead 6 (Kelly 6, 75), Russo 8, Hemp 8, Subs not used: Greenwood, Keating (gk), Naz, Kelly, Beever-Jones, Clinton, Le Tissier, Park, Thomas (gk), Morgan, Turner

Yellow cards: Hampton, Bronze, Toone

Referee: Ivana Martincic (Croatia)

Attendance: 10,194

England win in France: As it happened...

10:28 PM BST

England are still outside the automatic qualification places, but it’s already looking a lot more promising for Wiegman and her team, who now trail Sweden on goal difference. We’ll be back in July when the Lionesses face the Republic of Ireland at Carrow Road, before a crucial game with Sweden.

That’s it from us tonight. A shout out to our indefatigable women’s football reporter, Tom Garry, who’ll be sailing off into the Saint-Etienne sunset and moving onto pastures new after this.

10:23 PM BST

Wiegman hails ‘team effort’

On the win:

It was a team effort. You know the second half is going to be difficult because you’re 2-0 but we worked so hard to stay together to get the win.

On Alessia Russo’ fine performance:

She’s working so hard on that, holding up but also being in the right positions in the final third. I thought she played a proper game on Friday too.

On conceding the second-half:

We have to make better decisions and be a little calmer. They have players who were so quick. We want to take those moments out.

On how the win boosts England’s Euro 2025 qualifying campaign:

Of course. This is a really tough group with top-level teams. It helps when you win but most of all we did better than we did last Friday, especially in the final third. The first half was one of our best halves we ever played.

Wiegman, seen here shaking hands with France captain Wendy Renard, was full of praise after her side's important win - Manon Cruz/REUTERS

10:13 PM BST

Wrighty bigs up Russo

She's deserved that goal. Russo has been excellent with her hold up and link up play tonight. Great timing of her runs and protecting / keeping the ball in the right areas. Top striker performance away from home. #Lionesses @itvfootball — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) June 4, 2024

10:07 PM BST

‘A performance to be proud of’ - Russo

On England’s victory:

We got our standards back to where we wanted them. We want to keep going now. We know the level is higher than ever. We’re proud, we’ll have a rest and we’re back in July for another camp.

On whether tonight was one of her best performances in an England shirt:

I’m not sure. In the moment, you’re so focused on the game. France are a great side and I was up against some of the best centre-backs in the world.

On Ian Wright and Karen Carney complimenting her link-up play in the ITV studio:

It’s really nice [to hear]. I’m just trying to work hard. Strikers get counted on their goals and that’s massively important. I’m trying to work on my game each day and hopefully it’s coming to life a bit.

England ended France's 21-match unbeaten run at home - Manon Cruz/REUTERS

England have considerably boosted their chances of automatic qualification for Euro 2025 - Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images Europe

10:01 PM BST

Hampton the heroine

Here’s Hampton’s magic save from earlier..

09:57 PM BST

Full time: France 1 - 2 England

Job done. England avenge their defeat in Newcastle with a sweet victory in Saint-Etienne! They’ve won in France for the first time since the 1970s. A massive win which keeps their hopes of qualification for Euro 2025 alive and kicking.

There are no huge celebrations from England on the final whistle. They seem relieved, after that late France rally. But that’s a massive, massive win for Sarina Wiegman’s team. They’ve got their qualification bid back on track.

09:56 PM BST

90 + 5 mins - France 1 - 2 England

One last chance for England, perhaps, as Walsh seeks out Kirby in the centre but Renard is there to boot it behind for ha corner, which the Lionesses make a complete mess of.

09:54 PM BST

90 + 2 mins - France 1 - 2 England

A slip up at the back for France as De Almeida loses the ball to an energetic Kirby but the hosts rally and win it back. Do they have one more chance left in them?

09:52 PM BST

90 + 1 mins - France 1 - 2 England

There’s a break in play as Bacha, who clips Kelly, has gone down in pain clutching her knee. That doesn’t look good.. she’s being applauded off the pitch.

09:50 PM BST

90 mins - France 1 - 2 England

We’ll have five minutes of injury time. Fran Kirby is on for Ella Toone.

09:50 PM BST

89 mins - France 1 - 2 England

Wow, that was a wondrous save from Hannah Hampton! France thought they had equalised with a close-range shot but the Lionesses keeper changes her feet at the last minute and gets down low to her left.

09:49 PM BST

87 mins - France 1 - 2 England

England are nearly there.. as Kelly picks up a yellow for time wasting, and France go on the counter and England look a bit light at the back. It’s Cascarino again! But it fizzles to nothing.

I’m very surprised Sarina Wiegman hasn’t brought on more subs. Everybody is tired after such a long season.

09:46 PM BST

England need to concentrate

England need to manage the game. There are experience heads out there and they’re needing now more than ever. It’s been a long season for them all - in essence it started last June when they began their training camp for the World Cup. They need one last push.

09:45 PM BST

85 mins - France 1 - 2 England

France come again and practically pin England in their own penalty area.. the ball once again falls to Cascarino, who tees up a shot but it’s brilliantly blocked by Kelly.

09:44 PM BST

82 mins - France 1 - 2 England

France are piling on the pressure now, with under 10 minutes of normal time left. Cascarino is looking dangerous down the left and is causing all sorts of issues for Carter, who is standing firm. She tries her luck again but Carter deals with her effectively.

09:41 PM BST

80 mins - France 1 - 2 England

Renard sends a brilliant switch ball up the field to Cascarino, who is tracked closely by Carter, who’s had a solid game tonight. The French striker manages to get a shot away but it’s too high and sails over. Hampton is then booked for wasting time before taking her goal kick.

09:39 PM BST

79 mins France 1 - 2 England

Bacha pulls back Bronze as the England right back is released down the right.. that was cynical and the referee dishes out another yellow.

09:39 PM BST

76 mins France 1 - 2 England

France have a bit of new wind after that goal.. England have to be on their guard here and all the signs suggest we’re in for a bit of a nervy finish. Stanway swipes at another shot on the edge of the area but it’s off target.

09:34 PM BST

74 mins France 1 - 2 England

England are making a change. Chloe Kelly is coming on for Beth Mead.

09:33 PM BST

DIANI SCORES!

It’s a composed finish from Diani, who marks her 100th appearance for her country with a goal after sending Hampton the wrong way.

During the build up, Toone and Bronze were both shown yellow cards.

09:31 PM BST

PENALTY FRANCE!

France press again and Geyoro is in the thick of it once more.. she draws the foul from Williamson and the Frenchwoman falls to the ground. The referee signals to the spot almost instantly. It’s Diani against Hampton.

09:30 PM BST

68 mins - France 0 - 2 England

Scrappy play in the penalty area ..before the ball falls to Geyoro, who rifles a low, bobbling shot towards the England goal. Bronze sticks a boot out and the ball is deflected away for a corner, before England clear.

09:28 PM BST

64 mins - France 0 - 2 England

England are still in charge of this match, which has become a bit scrappy in the second half, as Walsh fouls Geyoro. No sign of any changes yet from Wiegman, who had a brief chat with Russo during that break while Hampton was down.

09:23 PM BST

62 mins - France 0 - 2 England

We have a brief pause in play as Hannah Hampton is down receiving medical treatment. She looks okay to continue, although it’s a worrying sight given that Mary Earps was forced off with a hip injury in the opening minute last Friday. England have two uncapped keepers on the bench, one of them being Khiara Keating. But it’s all good - Hampton is back on her feet.

09:22 PM BST

59 mins - France 0 - 2 England

Stanway forces a corner and Bronze picks her out from the edge, but she skies it. She’s clearly high on confidence after that first goal..

More brilliant hustling from Russo, who looks to have stolen it of Wendy Renard (which nobody does) but the France captain shows her strength and withstands the challenge.

09:18 PM BST

55 mins - France 0 - 2 England

Stanway barges into Toletti, who was thrown on for Henry at half-time (Karchaoui was also hooked for Cascarino) but France do nothing from the resulting free kick.

09:15 PM BST

54 mins - France 0 - 2 England

Bacha - who has been France’s best player tonight - steals the ball off Mead and surges up the pitch. She threads it through to Diani, who buys her time before rolling it to Katoto. The striker tries to turn Williamson inside out but doesn’t quite manage it and England recover defensively.

09:13 PM BST

52 mins - France 0 - 2 England

France are enjoying a positive spell of possession but England are snapping at their heels. Stanway nabs it back in the midfield - the hosts are having to defend so deep so when they do win it back they simply don’t have enough bodies up the pitch, as Bacha thinks about the shot from far out on the left.. she does! But it sails wide of Hampton’s gloves, and her post.

09:11 PM BST

49 mins - France 0 - 2 England

Solid goalkeeping from Hampton, who hasn’t had much to do in this match so far but rushes out to swat danger away as Dali pivots and tries a through ball for Diani.

09:09 PM BST

47 mins - France 0 - 2 England

We’re underway again. France are looking for a fast start and boy do they need one if they’re going to get back into this. Bacha sends in a cross from the left towards Katoto, who threatens with an early header but it sails over.

08:59 PM BST

A perfect first half from England

Russo goes on the attack - Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images Europe

Georgia Stanway celebrates scoring England's opener - Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images Europe

08:51 PM BST

Half time - France 0 - 2 England

That’s probably the best half of football we’ve seen from England since the second half of last summer’s World Cup semi-final victory over Australia.

08:50 PM BST

45 + 2mins - France 0 - 2 England

Another chance for England, as Russo threads it through to Toone, whose curling effort is well saved by Peyraud-Magnin.

08:49 PM BST

45 + 1min - France 0 - 2 England

France win a free-kick about 40 yards out on the left. It’s sent in towards Renard, who gets the better of Stanway and heads it across the goal towards Katoto at the far post, who follows up with a headed effort of her own but it’s wide. That’s a reminder of what France can do.

08:47 PM BST

45 mins - France 0 - 2 England

Henry gives away the ball in a dangerous position and Russo once again pounces - but nothing comes of it. The French haven’t been able to string together any real consistency so far in this match. The Lionesses have been all over them.

08:44 PM BST

43 mins - France 0 - 2 England

Hemp, in an almost identical move to England’s first goal, hustles well in the area and lays it off to a waiting Stanway, who is once again hanging in her favourite position. She unleashes another rocket but this time it’s wide. It’s been unrelenting pressure from Wiegman’s side.

08:43 PM BST

40 mins - France 0 - 2 England

The Lionesses pour forward again - they cannot deal with Russo at the moment - she’s being a real creative outlet up front for the visitors. She spots Hemp positioned out wide and threads through a pass but overcooks it ever so slightly, before France see it out for a corner. The inswinging ball falls dangerously close to Williamson in the centre but France clear their lines.

08:39 PM BST

37 mins - France 0 - 2 England

England are dominating the midfield area - France look a bit rattled after that second. Hemp flashes another cross across the goalmouth - Mead is there - but so is Bacha, who springs into action and heads away the danger.

08:35 PM BST

GOAL ENGLAND!

It had to be.. Alessia Russo has scored! Bronze thought about hitting it from far out but instead rolls it to her right to Hemp, who looks up and floats in an inch-perfect cross towards Russo, who makes no mistake this time and directs the ball into the back of the net. England, who haven’t won in France for 51 years, find themselves 2-0 up!

08:33 PM BST

33 mins - France 0 - 1 England

Russo has been on brilliant form tonight so far. She’s hustled well when she’s been on the ball and she enjoys another promising chance in a one-on-one duel with Lakrar in the penalty area. The French defender just does enough but Russo is causing all sorts of headaches for France’s backline at the moment.

08:32 PM BST

31 mins - France 0 - 1 England

This is much more like the England that won the Euros and reached the World Cup final, rather than the England that lost to Belgium, missed out on the Olympics and lost on Friday

08:31 PM BST

28 mins - France 0 - 1 England

Russo does brilliantly to shrug off a couple of challenges and rolls it out wide to Mead, who in turn looks to find Stanway, whose shot is block. England come again through Bronze, who floats in a cross towards Russo at the far post - the striker leans in and heads it straight at Peyraud-Magnin, who did well to stay large in her goal. That was a big chance.

As it stands in Group A3, England would still be third, behind Sweden on goal difference.

08:26 PM BST

25 mins - France 0 - 1 England

France look to respond almost immediately to going behind - they’re trying to get Diani in pockets of space but England are alert and work hard to snuff out any danger.

08:23 PM BST

GOAL ENGLAND!

England have the breakthrough and its a rocket from Georgia Stanway! It all started from a Russo move on the far right of the penalty area before Hemp picks it up and does magnificently to hold off her marker before spotting Stanway looming on the edge of the box. She lays off an inch-perfect pass and Stanway rattles it into the goal.

What a fantastic strike. The home crowd whistle their disapproval. England lead away in France, where they haven’t won away for 51 years.

08:21 PM BST

21 mins - France 0 - 0 England

Toone hooks a beaut of a ball up to Mead, who held her run to perfection, and drives into the box before releasing a low shot straight at Peyraud-Magnin.

08:19 PM BST

20 mins - France 0 - 0 England

Bronze finds herself on her flank after a peach of a pass from Walsh and has all the time in the world to pick out Mead on the edge of the area, but the Arsenal forward is immediately smothered by blue shirts.

08:18 PM BST

17 mins - France 0 - 0 England

Huge chance for Russo! Great transition play from the Lionesses, who win back possession and go down the right through Mead. She sends in a promising cross into the area and Russo hacks her effort over the bar.

08:15 PM BST

13 mins - France 0 - 0 England

Bronze loses possession and gives it away to Bacha but England quickly regain possession. Katoto hustles down the sideline - confidence is coursing through this French side - but Hemp steals it back from Diani and goes on a barnstorming run down her wing. She hooks it back to Stanway but the hosts intercept the ball again. There’s been moments of sloppy play from both sides so far but France look the more likely to score at the moment.

08:13 PM BST

Williamson shakes it off

Williamson looks fine to carry on despite that knock. Taylor Swift’s tour has just done two nights not far from here up the road in Lyon, so I can only assume that Williamson told the physio she’d Shake it Off.

08:12 PM BST

10 mins - France 0 - 0 England

There’s a brief pause in play but Williamson is back on the pitch to face another French attack through Karchaoui, who has looked really energetic up front. They work it across to Dali, who tries to get a cross in but is blocked by Carter.

08:09 PM BST

8 mins - France 0 - 0 England

Chance for France! They go down the other end and Bacha once again finds herself eating up grass on her wing, she threads it through to an onrushing Diani who gets a boot on her low, enticing ball but her effort falls wide of the post. That’s how quickly France can open teams up. Leah Williamson - who just did enough to put Diani off - took a knock in that challenge and is down receiving medical treatment for a cut knee.

Alex Greenwood has been sent to warm up, with Leah Williamson looking hurt.

08:07 PM BST

6 mins - France 0 - 0 England

First big chance of the game for England! Stanway threads through a great pass to Toone, who has burst into the penalty area, but the Manchester United midfielder scuffs her effort and the goalkeeper safely gathers.

08:05 PM BST

4 mins - France 0 - 0 England

France are passing it around with real precision - they already look the more settled side. Bacha works her way down the right and thinks about pinging in a cross but in the end decides against it. The hosts work the ball across to the other side and it falls to Diani out wide, but the forward can’t control the ball and it trickles out of play.

08:03 PM BST

2 mins - France 0 - 0 England

Toone fouls Bacha in an early challenge and Geyoro comes surging forward through the middle looking to ignite an early attack. Karchaoui eventually picks the ball up in a promising position and thinks she’s drawn a foul but the referee doesn’t bat an eyelid.

08:00 PM BST

1 min - France 0 - 0 England

And we’re underway! Both teams take the knee as the whistle is blown and chants of ‘Allez, les Bleues!’ rings out around the stadium. A big game ahead for England’s Lionesses.

The general consensus amongst some of the England fans I spoke to outside the stadium is that it’s about time England reminded the world why they’re the European champions, with a huge performance tonight.

07:53 PM BST

The teams are walking out

Kick-off will be coming up shortly, but not before the anthems... Hannah Hampton strides out of the tunnel with real purpose. Oh dear, the French anthem was horribly behind what everyone in the stadium was singing. There isn’t a massive crowd inside the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard - I’d say around 10,000 or so. A bit of a comedown from the 42,000 who packed out St James’ Park last week.

07:51 PM BST

New Chelsea boss in the house

New Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor is currently among the former France stars standing on the pitch now receiving the home crowd’s applause as they’re being recognised for qualifying for the 2003 World Cup, with the tie-in for tonight being that they clinched their spot at that tournament by beating England in the play-offs in this stadium 22 years ago.

07:43 PM BST

100 up for Diani

Lyon winger Kadidiatou Diani will get her 100th cap for France tonight, so before kick-off, all the players will form a guard of honour after the team photos and then with Aime Jacquet - the former coach of France’s men’s national team, who led them to glory on home soil at the 1998 men’s World Cup - will present her with her cap and Jacquet, who is originally from Saint-Etienne, will ‘kick the ball from the centre circle in a ceremonial kick-off’ before the real thing.

England's Jess Carter does battle with Kadidiatou Diani - George Wood/Getty Images Europe

07:36 PM BST

Latest from England’s group

Tonight’s other game in this group has not gone England’s way. Elsewhere in group A3, a late goal from former Chelsea skipper Magda Eriksson goal has sealed victory for Sweden over Republic of Ireland.

If that game had finished as a draw - which looked likely for the first 80+ minutes - it would have been a big boost to England’s chances of qualifying automatically. But now Sweden are three points above England before the Lionesses kick off.

Winless Ireland, meanwhile, cannot qualify automatically for Euro 2025 and will have to go through the play-offs as they cannot mathematically finish higher than third in this group.

07:23 PM BST

Chasing Lionesses

The Lionesses have some catching up to do. England (who let’s not forget are the reigning European champions) sit third in their group on four points - unbeaten France are on top with nine. Another defeat to the French tonight could seriously damage their Euro qualifying hopes.

07:18 PM BST

Wiegman: We’re aware we have to do better

The England manager speaks to ITV’s Katie Shanahan ahead of tonight’s match and reflects on last Friday’s defeat in Newcastle.

07:11 PM BST

Latest from Tom Garry in Saint-Etienne

07:07 PM BST

England’s opponents

France boss Herve Renard is back in the dugout tonight following his suspension and has made two changes to the side who came from behind to beat England 2-1 in Newcastle last Friday.

Delphine Cascarino and Sandie Toletti drop to the bench, while Grace Geyoro and Amandine Henry have been drafted into the starting side.

France XI: Peyraud-Magnin, De Almeida, Bacha, Henry, Lakrar, Renard, Geyoro, Diani, Karchaoui, Katoto, Dali.

Subs: Durand, E Cascarino, D Cascarino, Toletti, Picaud, Perisset, Samoura, Le Garrec, Baltimore, Becho, Benyahia, Defour.

07:02 PM BST

Kit colours for tonight

Tonight England will be playing in white shirts, blue shorts and white socks, whilsts hosts France will be in dark blue shirts, dark blue shorts, and red socks. There will be no Goal Line Technology, nor VAR.



07:00 PM BST

Team news

As expected, there’s no Mary Earps (hip) so Hannah Hampton starts in goal. But other than that, Sarina Wiegman has made no changes to the side that lost to France on Friday. It means Alex Greenwood remains out of the side, despite her making the WSL Team of the Year. In-form young midfielders Jess Park and Grace Clinton both miss out again.

England XI: Hampton; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Carter; Walsh, Stanway, Toone; Mead, Russo, Hemp.

Subs: Greenwood, Keating (gk), Kirby, Naz, Kelly, Beever-Jones, Clinton, Le Tissier, Park, Thomas (gk), Morgan, Turner.

06:56 PM BST

50 and counting for Ella Toone

06:55 PM BST

The scene in Saint Etienne

When we arrived in Saint-Etienne yesterday, the whole city was grey, very quiet and seemed to be in something of a hungover state - almost literally - after what locals have described as their biggest party here in years on Sunday, when their local men’s football team - who play at this stadium - won promotion up to France’s Ligue 1.

Today, though, the sun has come out and the travelling Lionesses fans have brought a dash of red and white colour to the streets of this city, and now there are French fans all in blue mingling around the stadium too.

Sadly it seems like only around 10,000 tickets have been sold, which is a shame, after Friday’s cracking 42,000 attendance for the reverse fixture in Newcastle.

06:50 PM BST

A must-not lose match

It’s fair to say that all is not going the way of the Lionesses at the moment. Friday’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of France was the side’s third since the World Cup final defeat by Spain – in 11 matches that’s not disastrous, but neither is it great for a team so used to winning – and, coming soon after a draw with Sweden, left them third in their group with only the top two guaranteed qualification.

That means that they could really do with victory in Saint-Etienne this evening. But here’s a stat Saraina Wiegman’s side won’t want to hear: England haven’t won in France since 1973. Gulp...

As our very own Luke Edwards wrote after last week’s defeat...

“England were made to look ordinary, their aura of invincibility removed, and not for the first time recently. Since they were outclassed by Spain in the World Cup final last year, England have lost to Belgium, Netherlands and now the French. They have also been held to a draw by Sweden.”

But Wiegman hasn’t become one of the most-sought after managers in world football by being a pessimist, and she believes that the Lionesses can get revenge on the French tonight.

“We have an identity, we’re not going to throw everything overboard because we want to be unpredictable to the opponent, because then we’re going to be unpredictable to ourselves,” the England coach said. “We want to build on what we already have, do a couple of things better, make a couple of little tweaks and build on our strengths.”

On whether she thought the match was a must-win, she added: “No, a want-to-win. Of course it would really, really help to put us in a better position. We feel comfortable that we can get a good result.”

With tonight’s trip to France followed with a home match against Ireland and away fixture in Sweden, there’s little doubt they, at the very least, have to avoid another defeat.

Stay here to find out whether they can do that, and for all the pre-match build up and action, with kick-off at 8pm.