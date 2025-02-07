England beat France to keep U20 Six Nations title defence on course

England put in a strong first-half performance to take the lead against France - PA/David Davies

England 27 France 10

Two wins from two over their major Six Nations rivals and a title defence on course despite driving rain and a sodden surface; this impressive England Under-20 outfit keeps rolling.

A 27-10 victory over France at a rainy Rec in Bath looked more convincing for their last-gasp break-out finished by Dominic Hanson, but Mark Mapletoft’s men will feel that they could have put more distance between themselves and the visitors long before that third and final try.

Indeed, against opponents who conceded three yellow cards in the second half, England really should have bagged a bonus point. As it happened, they had to make do with Kane James’s pick-and-go and a brawny maul that brought a penalty try in the first half.

Much later, as France attempted to breach a stubborn wall of white, the ball slipped loose and Ben Coen hacked ahead. Nic Allison and Nick Lilley took it on before Hanson capitalised on the latter’s looped pass back inside.

France had stayed in touch thanks to Diego Jurd’s penalty and a close-range carry from Baptiste Britz, who had just returned from the sin bin after dragging down the England drive to bring about the penalty try.

Two further yellow cards in the second period, shown to Édouard-Junior Jabea Njocke and Siale Vailea Tolofua, were a mark of how France infringed throughout.

While the game was understandably error-strewn at times, England, steeled by a similarly dogged defeat of Ireland the previous week, a kept their composure. Angus Hall threatened constantly in the backline, with Jack Bracken also electric when presented with space.

Up front, Olamide Sodeke caught the eye with energetic defence and George Timmins bagged the player-of-the-match award thanks to a workmanlike performance at blindside flanker. Lucas Friday must have been close. The starting scrum-half kicked with intelligence and accuracy, teasing France’s back-field coverage around the pitch.

Notwithstanding a few line-out glitches, the set-piece operation was effective. Kepu Tuipulotu produced influential moments in the loose, too, pouncing for a jackal when France were hanging in the contest and rumbling over the gain-line to offload.

Mapletoft’s charges will deliver prettier victories, yet rolled up their sleeves to keep dreams of a Grand Slam burning with Scotland up next in Newcastle later this month.

09:51 PM GMT

Full-time: England 27 France 10

A dogged display in the wet makes it two from two for England. They will have wanted a bonus point, but that will do nicely. Their title defence is very much on course.

09:50 PM GMT

Try, England!

A flourish to finish! England’s defence stays patient and eventually brings about a spills from France. Ben Coen hacks clear and recovers the ball, feeding Nic Allinson.

England flood through and Nick Lilley takes it on before hooking a pass back in-field to his fellow replacement Hanson. Coen converts well from the touchline and that puts some gloss on the scoreline.

09:46 PM GMT

George Timmins named man of the match

An industrious, tough display from the blindside flanker is going to help England over the line here.

09:44 PM GMT

78 mins - England 20 France 10

But we have one now! France chip ahead cleverly but spill on the chase.

09:44 PM GMT

77 mins - England 20 France 10

Now Pollock struggles to bring the ball away from the base. There is no knock-on, so we avoid three scrums in two minutes.

09:43 PM GMT

76 mins - England 20 France 10

That’s it for Sela and McEachran . They’re replaced by Tye Raimont and Ollie Scola. They’ll have a scrum... and then another one after France fumble at the base.

09:41 PM GMT

73 mins - England 20 France 10

Bright stuff from France. Xan Mousques takes a diagonal grubber and grubbers down the left wing himself. Ollie Davies does well to cover but can only slice into touch.

England rise to nab the line-out, though. That was important.

09:39 PM GMT

71 mins - England 20 France 10

Billy Sela and Ralph McEachran are still out there for England, who were in possession around halfway until Hanson lifted a box-kick.

09:36 PM GMT

70 mins - England 20 France 10

Lovely link-up between Hall and Bracken in the back-field, with the latter breaking and chipping ahead.

09:35 PM GMT

69 mins - England 20 France 10

That sums up this second half. Pollock passes from the tail of the maul and Timmins surges up to the 22. Sela is next to demand the ball at first-receiver, but spills.

09:34 PM GMT

68 mins - England 20 France 10

Dominic Hanson is on for Friday at scrum-half. Around 12 minutes remaining now. Tuipulotu comes off as well.

09:32 PM GMT

66 mins - England 20 France 10

Tuipulotu’s throw cannot quite be hauled in by Burrow. France clear.

09:32 PM GMT

64 mins - England 20 France 10

Messy backline move from England before Tuipulotu storms up the guts close to a ruck. We will come back for a shoulder charge on Friday. England head to touch 10 metres out. This could be the game...

09:29 PM GMT

64 mins - England 20 France 10

Kepu Tuipulotu’s jackal earns a penalty back for England. Opportunistic, powerful stuff from the hooker.

09:28 PM GMT

64 mins - England 20 France 10

France kick to touch to set up a line-out on the England 22. Kane James, meanwhile, is heading off for a HIA.

09:28 PM GMT

63 mins - England 20 France 10

That’s sloppy from England. They’re playing against 13 and still manage to run down a blind alley and concede a penalty as Griffin is isolated. A lifeline for France, who had seemed to be on the ropes.

09:25 PM GMT

61 mins - England 20 France 10

May fault for jinxing the England set piece. France get up to steal.

That’s good stuff from England. I think it’s Timmins who gets over the ball to win a penalty. Pollock taps just outside his own 22 and Tolofua tackles him straightaway. That’s cynical, and it’s another yellow card; their third of the night and a second in quick succession, reducing them to 13.

09:22 PM GMT

57 mins - England 20 France 10

More grunt work from Elyjah Ibsaiene, who has been excellent at No 8 for France, brings the visitors into England’s 22. There’s an offload that appears to have put Simeli Daunivucu through... but play is brought back for a forward pass.

England pick up another scrum penalty to relieve the pressure. Their set piece has been impressive this evening.

09:19 PM GMT

11,561 at The Rec

That’s a healthy attendance. Very well done everyone.

09:18 PM GMT

Wales win in Italy!

Big result for Richard Whiffin’s side. A late Harri Ford kick sees them triumph 20-18.

09:17 PM GMT

56 mins - England 17 France 10

France win back the restart once more and we stop play as Diego Jurd appears to have picked up a nasty injury.

09:17 PM GMT

Penalty, England!

Coen converts the penalty from directly in front.

09:16 PM GMT

54 mins - England 17 France 10

Another cute chip from Friday is dealt with by Friday but Angus Hall intercepts and France ship another penalty.

Edouard-Junior Jabea Njocke cannot resist reaching through to play the scrum-half and he is yellow carded.

09:15 PM GMT

53 mins - England 17 France 10

England in the corner again... and the line-out malfunctions, Burrow had to take it without a lift, and a poor pass from Sodeke is intercepted.

09:13 PM GMT

52 mins - England 17 France 10

France begin emptying their bench. They’ve brought on three forwards, two props and Sialevailea Tolofua. They’re still in this, although they’ve just thrown a skewed line-out.

Scrum penalty to England now as well.

09:10 PM GMT

49 mins - England 17 France 10

So close for England. Jack Bracken comes off his wing to take a short pass from Coen and breaks clear before offloading to Hall. the hosts keep the ball and Pollock circles to take a shoulder ball off Friday. He shrugs off tacklers and offloads to Hall, who cannot quite hold on. Almost an excellent score.

09:08 PM GMT

48 mins - England 17 France 10

Good option from Angus Hall, who looks a promising prospect. He’s in the back-field, but dinks the ball forward and forces a knock-on as he chases. England scrum just beyond half-way.

09:06 PM GMT

46 mins - England 17 France 10

Tuipulotu’s throw sails to Burrow at the tail. Pollock spins off the maul... but drops it. Poor half so far.

09:05 PM GMT

45 mins - England 17 France 10

Forgettable little passage. France slice an up and under, England miss it and Xan Mousques trips over the touchline. England then maul but Lucas Friday’s pass skids along the floor.

The latter redeems himself with a fantastic kick that dribbles into the France 22. Griffin makes the tackle and France are penalised at the breakdown. Ah. Now Tuipulotu over-throws.

09:02 PM GMT

42 mins - England 17 France 10

Tuipultou and James carry England up to the five-metre line and Pollock spins even closer... but his support players are penalised at the breakdown. It was Tom Burrow who lost his balance.

09:01 PM GMT

41 mins - England 17 France 10

Long kick from France, returned by England and loosehead prop Ralph McEachran jackals to win a penalty striaghtaway around halfway.

08:59 PM GMT

Players back out

Second half about to get going. England have made a change. Jack Kinder is off, Nick Lilley is on. The former seemed to pick up a shoulder issue early on.

08:54 PM GMT

Dave Walder in the England coaches’ box

Interesting to see Dave Walder, most recently part of the Bristol Bears coaching staff, alongside Mark Mapletoft. He joined ahead of this campaign as an attack coach. England U20 have done their best to move the ball in the wet tonight, and they’ve allowed some athletic backs to stretch their legs in space.

08:47 PM GMT

Tense in Treviso

Italy lead Wales 18-17 heading into the final quarter. This, remember, is for Italy to go two from two.

08:45 PM GMT

Half-time: England 17 France 10

Entertaining first 40 minutes, with both teams defying the conditions to put on a decent spectacle. England may feel as though they should have a bigger lead for the pressure they’ve imparted.

08:44 PM GMT

39 mins - England 17 France 10

Coen snakes through a grubber after the ball is moved into midfield from a line-out. He perhaps wanted that to run deeper into the France 22. That should be that for the first half....

08:43 PM GMT

37 mins - England 17 France 10

Kepu Tuiipulotu throws to the tail and loops around to link with Nic Allison. The inside centre punches a hole and Pollock maintains the momentum but Angus Hall loses it out wide.

08:42 PM GMT

36 mins - England 17 France 10

Good response from England. They keep the ball for a few phases around halfway and Akrab is penalised for blocking off Sodeke. Breakspear reiterates a warning to France.

08:40 PM GMT

Try, France!

Baptiste Britz is back from the sin bin and helps the France forwards muscle over the line. He dots down with help from a mighty latch from Bartholome Sanson. Diego Jurd curls the conversion in and France are in touch at 17-10.

08:38 PM GMT

33 mins - England 17 France 3

Cowie goes close but is stopped superbly by Griffin. Pollock jackals but Griffin had not rolled away and there is another France penalty. They go to the corner once more and are within two metres...

08:36 PM GMT

32 mins - England 17 France 3

The restart is one area looking slightly wobbly for England. They cough up possession and then concede a penalty from the ensuing scrum. France hit touch.

08:34 PM GMT

Penalty, England!

Antoine Deliance is collared for advancing from in front of the kicker. Breakspear does not go to his pocket, but Coen adds three points.

08:33 PM GMT

Match action

Here are England’s two tries so far. First, a flowing backline moved finished by a shunt from Kane James:

Next, a brawny maul:

08:31 PM GMT

26 mins - England 14 France 3

France’s discipline is disintegrating here. Bartholome Sanson is the next to be collared for advancing from an offside position. The lock then does brilliantly to steal the subsequent line-out.

08:29 PM GMT

26 mins - England 14 France 3

Henry Pollock is down and we are checking something... Pollock seems to think he was dropped on his head, but the referee has explained that the TMO is OK with just a penalty.

08:28 PM GMT

24 mins - England 14 France 3

Ugo Pacome spears a kick across the pitch towards the England 22 and Jack Kinder fields before feigning a clearance. He holds on and sparks a counter, with Friday flooding through. The next pass is not controlled by Bracken, though.

08:26 PM GMT

Penalty try, England!

The maul gathers impetus immediately and France have to bring it down! Baptiste Britz pays the price with a yellow card! England go 14-3 ahead.

08:24 PM GMT

21 mins - England 7 France 3

The connection between Kepu Tuipulotu and Tom Burrow is working very well tonight and England’s maul starts trucking towards the try-line. France hold firm, but they’re illegal at the breakdown. Coen goes to touch again...

08:22 PM GMT

20 mins - England 7 France 3

Another Friday chip is fumbled into touch by Cowie and England milk a penalty out of France for offside. They will go to touch. Charlie Griffin with a nice show and go there.

08:21 PM GMT

Penalty, France!

Diego Jurd cuts the lead to 7-3.

08:21 PM GMT

18 mins - England 7 France 0

More excellent defence from Sodeke, but we will come back for a France penalty.

08:19 PM GMT

17 mins - England 7 France 0

Big carry from Fabien Brau-Boirie sweeps France into the England 22... they’re pummelling away here and looking dangerous with a penalty advantage....

08:18 PM GMT

14 mins - England 7 France 0

Superb wet-weather rugby from England. Friday hoists a fantastic box-kick that allows his chasers to suffocate France in their 22. Sodeke and James are eye-catching again.

France retain possession and clear, though, and when George Timmins is felled by Akrab, Elyjah Ibsaiene pounces for the turnover.

08:16 PM GMT

13 mins - England 7 France 0

It’s a messy restart but England get a scrum put-in and force a penalty. Coen clears to the 10-metre line.

08:13 PM GMT

Try, England!

That’s a fantastic score, and it’s Kane James who finishes.

It was Angus Hall who burst clear initally from a sharp strike move, which saw another Pollock pull-back in midfield. The ball broke somewhat fortuitously to Jack Bracken, who tore down the right flank. Once into close range, they didn’t panic and James, player of the match last week, bundled over. Coen converts for a 7-0 lead.

08:12 PM GMT

9 mins - England 0 France 0

England’s forwards pinning France on their 22, with George Timmins and Sodeke busy. Motassi clears to touch.

08:11 PM GMT

8 mins - England 0 France 0

Beautiful stuff from France. Motassi lifts a shallow chip to Cowie and they break out through Elyjah Ibsaiene and Lyam Akrab. The move breaks down over on their left close to the 22.

England recover and Coen drives a kick into touch visa the turf. Kinder is in a bit of pain after stopping Cowie.

08:08 PM GMT

6 mins - England 0 France 0

Big shove from France but England move the ball away and Kinder grubbers.

Olamide Sodeke and Billy Sela throw their weight around in defence before France clear.

08:07 PM GMT

5 mins - England 0 France 0

Good carries from Angus Hall and Kane James but England get a bit stuck. Henry Pollock plays a pull-back and France push up but there is another spilled interception attempt. Another scrum!

08:06 PM GMT

4 mins - England 0 France 0

England appear to have splintered France, but there’s too much of a wheel for referee Breakspear. It’s a re-set. The pitch looks excellent, by the way. Well done to the team at The Rec.

08:05 PM GMT

Italy leading Wales at half-time

It’s 15-10 to the hosts in Treviso.

08:04 PM GMT

3 mins - England 0 France 0

Very slippery out there. Coen fumbles Friday’s pass but England do manage to initiate a wrap-around. However, Xan Mousques comes in and almost intercepts. His knock-on means we are scrummaging again. England put-in.

08:03 PM GMT

2 mins - England 0 France 0

A couple of errors early on. Oliver Cowie, the France wing with English parents, comes into midfield but spills. Good work in defence from Lucas Friday.

08:02 PM GMT

1 min - England 0 France 0

Thibaut Motassi thins a box-kick that Jack Kinder does well to gather but he is held up by Mohamed Megherbi and Fabien Brau-Boirie. Those defenders do well and it’s a France scrum.

08:01 PM GMT

Kick-off

We are away! The rain is coming down heavily now. Ben Coen, the England fly-half, strikes down the middle to begin this one.

The referee is Ben Breakspear, by the way.

07:55 PM GMT

Teams out

Here they come. France first, captain and Lyon flanker Deliance at the front of their line. Then comes Burrow and his team to a loud reception and a few fireworks! Good stuff.

Now for the anthems.

07:54 PM GMT

Conditions at The Rec

It’s wet in Bath - is there any other kind of Friday night there? About five minutes until we get going with le petit crunch.

07:50 PM GMT

Wales hit back

Tom Bowen is an exciting talent and he has darted over out wide, stepping back off his left foot to finish. Wales trail 8-5.

07:47 PM GMT

Coin toss

There’s England skipper Tom Burrow - he’s a big unit - and counterpart Antoine Deliance.

07:45 PM GMT

15 minutes until kick-off

Nearly there now, and there’s a late change for England. Ollie Davies has replaced Josh Bellamy in the number 22 jersey.

07:33 PM GMT

Meanwhile in Treviso...

...it remains 3-0, but Italy are battering Wales. The visitors are trapped in their own 22 and scrapping desperately, having to repel several short-range mauls.

Ah. As I type, Jules Ducros goes over out wide for Italy. It was a lovely kick-pass that finally unlocked Wales. Italy lead 8-0.

07:32 PM GMT

England’s scrum-half situation

Archie McParland, who was a main-stay of England U20’s Six Nations campaign last season before missing the World Championship, is out through injury. However, that has given Lucas Friday, the highly-rated Harlequin, a chance. The son of Mike Friday, he is regarded as a very special talent.

07:23 PM GMT

One to watch

We know that there is surfeit of exceptional scrum-halves in France at the moment, with Antoine Dupont and Nolann le Garrec currently occupying the senior squad.

Thibaut Motassi is starting in that position for France U20 tonight. He already has six first-team appearances for Stade Francais this season, four off the bench in the Top 14 as well as two starts against Munster and the Bulls in the Champions Cup.

07:19 PM GMT

Early lead for Italy U20

They are 3-0 up against Wales. Just a couple of minutes played there.

07:15 PM GMT

Just over 45 minutes until kick-off

France are also in the building. Le crunch approache indeed.

07:12 PM GMT

Results recap

Just a reminder, then, that France top the standings after round one thanks to a 63-19 thrashing of Wales. England sit second, courtesy of a dogged 19-3 defeat of Ireland. Italy were the other victors last weekend, ousting Scotland 22-10 in Edinburgh.

Italy are hosting Wales this evening as well in Treviso. I will try to keep you up to date with that game, too.

07:07 PM GMT

England have arrived

07:06 PM GMT

History lesson

As I am just learning myself, England have won 10 of 21 Six Nations U20 and U21 Championships (it changed from U21 to U20 after four tournaments between 2004 and 2007) .

France have just three, which is far lower than I would have predicted. Ireland have five and Wales have a couple, the latter winning in 2005 and 2016.

07:01 PM GMT

How the teams look

Here are the full lineups. England first:

And now France:

Plenty of talent on show, and some players already pushing through into the senior ranks.

06:03 PM GMT

Good evening

Hello and welcome to our live text commentary of the second round of the Under-20 Six Nations as England host France at The Rec in Bath.

This mini-Crunch is a repeat of the U20 World Championship final, which England won last summer in South Africa.

Some mainstays of that side, such as skipper Finn Carnduff, have moved on. Incidentally, he is leading Leicester Tigers in their Premiership Cup game against Nottingham.

However, there are plenty of individuals saddling up for a second season at U20 level. Among them are Billy Sela, who starts at tighthead prop for Mark Mapletoft’s team, as well as lock Olamide Sodeke and Henry Pollock and Kane James in the back row.

Lucas Friday and Benjamin Coen are the starting half-backs, with Angus Hall at outside centre and Jack Bracken – a talent that has a lot of shrewd observers extremely excited – on the right wing.

Among the newcomers are Kepu Tuipulotu, the Bath hooker, and captain Tom Burrow, the Sale Sharks lock. There are also high hopes for Charlie Griffin, a strapping runner on the left wing.

England ousted Ireland 19-3 last Thursday, despite Junior Kpoku being shown a 20-minute red card early in the piece. Kpoku has picked up a suspension for that dangerous tackle on Ireland centre Eoghan Smyth, and is absent this evening.

Traditionally strong at this level, having won back-to-back world titles themselves between 2018 and 2019 before promptly adding the 2023 edition when the tournament returned after Covid, France have crossed The Channel on the back of thrashing Wales 63-19.

Montpellier hooker Lyam Akrab and Bayonne wing Xan Mosques scored two tries each and both start tonight. Given England went to France and won 45-31 last season, sealing the Championship in the process, there will be revenge on the mind of the visitors.