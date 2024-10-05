England do enough in opening six overs to coast past Bangladesh

Bangladesh need 119 to beat England - Satish Kumar/Reuters

England coasted to a 21-run win in their opening World Cup fixture against Bangladesh, with Danni Wyatt-Hodge’s crucial first-innings 41 the difference between the two sides.

Runs are hard to come by in Sharjah. Ahead of the competition, Nat Sciver-Brunt spoke of how England’s data team had informed the players that the historic venue is the lowest bouncing ground in the world.

That has proved to be the case. After four matches, the highest score has been Bangladesh’s 119 against Scotland on the opening day. Today, batting first, England made 118.

Of the forty overs played, the defining period proved to be the opening six. After England won the toss and elected to bat, Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Maia Bouchier got their team off to the type of start every team has been craving in this competition, but has so far failed to produce.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge top scored for England with 41 - Satish Kumar/Reuters

The fourth, fifth and sixth overs went for nine, 14 and 11 runs respectively as England finished the power play 47 for none. It was a platform that meant that even if they collapsed, they had the foundation to get themselves to a competitive total. And collapse they did. And get to a competitive score they did.

The remaining 14 overs of England’s innings were a tortuous affair, with just 71 runs scored and seven wickets lost. But despite the disappointing end to their own efforts with the bat, they were still well placed to win the game.

England had teased for much of the build-up to this World Cup that they may pick four front line spinners, with Linsey Smith joining the traditional trio of Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean and Sarah Glenn.

At the toss, skipper Heather Knight confirmed this to be the case and it proved to be the right call. Between the four of them, they bowled 16 of England’s overs and finished with figures of five for 76. Newbie Smith the pick of the lot, boasting personal figures of 2 for 11 including a maiden and a superb run-out.

Linsey Smith was one of the stars with the ball for England - Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Bangladesh never truly threatened to haul in England’s total, but it was nevertheless a professional display with the ball that bodes well for the remainder of the tournament. Even if the same can’t be said with the bat.

England play three of their four group stage matches at this ground, as well as the semi-final if they top the group. It may not have been pretty and it may not bode well for exciting cricket to come, but England are on the board.

06:20 PM BST

Next match

England are back in action on Monday when they play South Africa at the same ground in Sharjah. South Africa won their opening match by ten wickets yesterday against the West Indies.

06:17 PM BST

Group B table

England: played one, won one, 2pts South Africa: played one, won one, 2pts Bangladesh: played two, won one, 2pts West Indies: played one, lost one, 0pts Scotland: played one, lost one, 0pts

06:12 PM BST

Quotes from England captain Heather Knight

“It is really nice to get going with a win and it was tough going, with the conditions making it difficult for batting and boundary hitting. I thought the way Danni [Wyatt-Hodge] and Maia [Bouchier] set the tone was outstanding. There were a few little areas for improvement but delighted with the win. I think it was not far off par and had we got 130 or 140 that would have been a really good score. We had prepared for that type of pitch. “We are going to have to graft and minimise the dot balls as boundaries are going to be hard to come by. I was really pleased with the way Linsey Smith bowled. We are going to have to be adaptable with our selection of our bowlers with the different pitches.”

06:09 PM BST

The thoughts of Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty

“I think we missed a good opportunity to beat a good side. Our bowlers did a great job. They kept the game in control after the powerplay and came back in the last 10 overs. “On this kind of surface you need good partnerships. We did not have a good powerplay and that cost us. We kept giving wickets away. Sobhana Mostary played really well tonight and in the last game so I am happy how consistent she is.”

06:04 PM BST

Ex-England bowler Katherine Sciver-Brunt on the BBC

“I’m the same as the rest of the nation, relieved they’ve got the first win in the bag. People not out here knowing the conditions or what Bangladesh are like would think it would be a walkover, it wasn’t. England should be happy like the rest of us that they’ve got that first win, hopefully with more to come. “Bangladesh really have rattled the cage there and have hopefully given England a bit of a wake up call.”

06:03 PM BST

Player of the match; Danni Wyatt-Hodge

“It was really nice to get out there and really delighted with the win. They were pretty tough conditions out there tonight so happy to contribute. Long may it continue. “I thought we did really well to reach that total. It was a bit low and slow. I wanted to keep the intent and bravery to get as many runs as possible. I do not think the conditions changed during the innings. You just have to keep going for your shots and playing with intent. Running well between the wickets was important as well. “Every game is going to be really challenging so it will be important we learn from tonight and go again in the next game.”

05:56 PM BST

England win

Heather Knight’s side begin their campaign with a 21-run win over Bangladesh in Sharjah. Bangladesh finish on 97-7 but fall short of the target set by England, who should have scored more runs with the ball but bowled well.

05:52 PM BST

OVER 19: BAN 91/7 (Fahima 1 Rabeya 0)

Just six ball remain and Bangladesh need 28 from the final over. I think England have this in the bag.

05:50 PM BST

Wicket

Mostary LBW Dean 44 Mostary pulls away and she must think she is about to get a boundary but a great diving stop from Gibson limits them to just two. Next ball Mostary just gets a bottom edge on it and it runs down to fine leg for two more. But Dean has the wicket that should be the final nail in Bangladesh’s coffin. Mostary reviews but I think she knew her fate. It was umpire’s call and she has to go. FOW 91/7

05:47 PM BST

OVER 18: BAN 87/6 (Fahima 1 Mostary 40)

Fahima Khatun is next in. England really should get over the line from here.

Bangladesh need 32 runs from 12 balls.

05:46 PM BST

Wicket

Ritu b Sciver-Brunt 2 Another pretty terrible swipe across the line as Sciver-Brunt cleans up. FOW 85/6

05:43 PM BST

OVER 17: BAN 83/5 (Ritu 2 Mostary 38)

Ritu Moni is in at number seven.

That is a fantastic spell from Smith. Four overs, 2-11.

Bangladesh need 36 runs from 18 balls.

05:41 PM BST

Wicket

Taj b Smith 7 Taj is nearly punished for some lazy running but she was just in. But she is out now. She attempts to whack it into the leg side and misses it. When you watch the replays it looks more and more horrendous a shot every time you watch it. FOW 80/5

05:38 PM BST

OVER 16: BAN 79/4 (Taj 7 Mostary 36)

Gibson is lucky there. Her mis-field down at long-on nearly goes for four. It was also a no-ball from Dean so Bangladesh will have a free hit. Mostary cannot take advantage as it is a dot ball.

Dean drags it down and Mostary pulls it away for the first six of the innings. Bangladesh needed that.

Bangladesh need 40 runs from 24 balls.

05:34 PM BST

OVER 15: BAN 67/4 (Taj 6 Mostary 26)

Mostary pulls away through mid-wicket and is hoping that would run away for four but Bouchier is across to limit it to two. Off the final ball of Glenn’s spell Taj comes down the wicket and lifts it over wide mid-off for a couple.

05:32 PM BST

OVER 14: BAN 60/4 (Taj 3 Mostary 22)

Heather Knight has decided to go back to some seam up as Sciver-Brunt is brought back on. Taj tries to go over Gibson at mid-on and has just enough, and I mean just enough, to get it over her and they come back for two. I think the umpires may have missed something in that over. They did not seem to check whether the bat was grounded during a run for a single. There did not seem to be a review and I think it deserved more of a look.

Bangladesh need 59 runs from 36 balls.

This should be in the bag for England. Obviously secure the win first and foremost, but a great chance to boost that net-run-rate as high as possible.

05:27 PM BST

OVER 13: BAN 55/4 (Taj 0 Mostary 20)

Taj Nehar joins Mostary out in the middle and the pressure is starting to ramp up on Bangladesh. The required rate is now up to around nine an over.

05:26 PM BST

Wicket

Shorna 2 b Glenn You miss, I hit is what Glenn will be saying. Shorna tries to pull away through the leg side but misses and it crashes into her leg stump. FOW 55/4

Another wicket for England - Satish Kumar/Reuters

05:23 PM BST

OVER 12: BAN 54/3 (Shorna 2 Mostary 19)

Shorna Akter is in at five. She gets off the mark with a couple to third man.

Bangladesh need 65 runs from 48 balls.

05:22 PM BST

Wicket

Joty run out Smith 15 England were looking for a breakthrough and they have it. Poor running between the wickets results in Bangladesh captain Joty being well short of her ground when Smith’s throw comes in from the deep. FOW 52/3

05:19 PM BST

OVER 11: BAN 45/2 (Joty 14 Mostary 14)

England are keeping it really tight here and Smith concedes just three runs from the 11th over.

05:13 PM BST

OVER 10: BAN 42/2 (Joty 13 Mostary 12)

An appeal from Dean for LBW but it was never a convincing appeal from England and they opt not to review. The replays have shown that England should have reviewed that decision as it would have been overturned and been given out.

Halfway through the Bangladesh innings and they need 77 from 60 balls.

Time for a drink.

Very partisan crowd here. Those two Bangladesh boundaries were greeted with massive roars. It may be a sparse crowd but it’s been a great atmosphere.

05:10 PM BST

OVER 9: BAN 37/2 (Joty 12 Mostary 8)

There is a boundary Bangladesh really needed. With mid-on up in the circle, Joty goes over the top and is rewarded with four runs.

At the end of the over Joty comes down the ground and opens up the offside. She goes inside out over cover and gets four more.

Bangladesh need 82 runs from 66 balls.

05:07 PM BST

OVER 8: BAN 27/2 (Joty 3 Mostary 7)

Mostary squeezes it away through point and past the fielders inside the circle but, with a slow outfield, it does not run away for a boundary and only for two. The required run rate is going up and Bangladesh are struggling.

05:04 PM BST

OVER 7: BAN 24/2 (Joty 2 Mostary 5)

It is more and more spin with Sarah Glenn introduced. Four runs come from the over and Bangladesh are struggling for the boundaries.

05:01 PM BST

OVER 6: BAN 20/2 (Joty 0 Mostary 3)

Sophie Ecclestone is into the attack for the first time in this innings. She finds the edge of Mostary’s bat and it runs away for a couple. Bangladesh had gone 16 balls without a run.

Bangladesh get a single off the final ball of the powerplay and it is safe to say England have won the powerplay.

Bangladesh require 99 more runs to win from 14 overs.

Perfect start for England. Not surprising to see Nat Sciver-Brunt taken out of the attack after two overs and England to go all-in on spin. The required run-rate is already above seven and it’s anyone’s guess where Bangladesh’s boundaries are going to come from.

04:57 PM BST

OVER 5: BAN 17/2 (Joty 0 Mostary 0)

The captain and wicketkeeper Nigar Sultana Joty comes to the crease at number four. The rest of the over are dot balls and Smith bowls a wicket maiden.

04:55 PM BST

Wicket

Shathi c Ecclestone b Smith 7 Two quick wickets for England. Shathi attempts to go over the top down the ground but does not get enough on it and just picks out Ecclestone at mid-off. FOW 17/2

04:54 PM BST

OVER 4: BAN 17/1 (Shathi 7 Mostary 0)

Sobhana Mostary joins Shathi at the crease. That is a fantastic over from Dean, conceding just one run and getting the breakthrough.

04:52 PM BST

Wicket

Dilara LBW Dean 6 England get their first wicket. Just second ball into Dean’s first over and she makes the breakthrough. Dilara goes for the sweep but misses, right in front of her own stumps. FOW 16/1

The breakthrough for England - Satish Kumar/Reuters

04:50 PM BST

OVER 3: BAN 16/0 (Shathi 7 Dilara 6)

Another appeal for LBW but once again the umpire is having none of it. Dilara then pulls away for a couple behind square on the leg side. She then sweeps away through mid-wicket in the air and Capsey gets fingers to it but cannot hold on.

Shathi thinks that she has the first boundary of the innings as she takes the aerial route over the leg side. Dean does brilliantly to just about flick it back before hitting the boundary rope. They did look at replays about a million times but in the end just two runs rather than the boundary.

There is the first boundary as Shathi gets a top edge and it runs away for four.

04:44 PM BST

OVER 2: BAN 7/0 (Shathi 1 Dilara 3)

Linsey Smith will open the bowling from the other end so spin begins. I suspect most of the overs in this innings will be bowled by spinners.

A fairly conservative start from Bangladesh.

04:40 PM BST

OVER 1: BAN 3/0 (Shathi 1 Dilara 1)

Sciver-Brunt hits Dilara on the pads and England appeal for LBW but they do not get the decision they want. After some consideration Heather Knight decides to review. Hawk-Eye shows it was missing the stumps so the on-field decision of not out stands and England also lose a review.

Just three runs come from the first over.

04:35 PM BST

The run chase

Here we go. Bangladesh need 119 runs to beat England and make it two wins from two. Dilara Akter Dola and Shathi Rani to open the batting for Bangladesh. Nat Sciver-Brunt will bowl the first over.

04:26 PM BST

Bangladesh need 119 to win

Sophie Ecclestone comes in and smashes her first ball down the ground for the first six of the innings. Next ball she hits down the ground again but not quite the same connection on it and they come back for two. England finish their innings 118-7.

England are significantly short of the total they should have got but with the difficulty of batting against pace off will it be enough for England?

Sophie Ecclestone is making a habit of hitting her first ball for six and her two-ball cameo at the end there could be crucial. It feels strange to say that 118 should be enough for England, but you’d still say they are favourites. A nervy defence in the field ahead.

04:24 PM BST

Wicket

Dean st Joty b Ritu 4 Dean tries to be aggressive but misses it and Joty takes another simple stumping chance. FOW 110/7

04:21 PM BST

OVER 19: ENG 106/6 (Dean 1 Jones 11)

Charlie Dean joins Jones in the middle. Jones lifts it over cover for a couple. With the slow outfield there was no chance it was going to run away for four. Jones then tries to smash down the ground but gets underneath it. Luckily for England it lands safely and they come back for two.

04:19 PM BST

Wicket

Gibson 7 c Joty b Nahida Gibson cuts away for her first four but now she is gone. She tries to get it away through the offside but only succeeds in edging behind. FOW 101/6

04:17 PM BST

OVER 18: ENG 97/5 (Gibson 3 Jones 7)

The boundaries are very few and far between at the moment for England. Not only are they struggling for boundaries, they are not rotating strike well enough. Only two runs from the over, which is just simply not good enough for England at this stage of the innings.

04:14 PM BST

OVER 17: ENG 95/5 (Gibson 2 Jones 6)

The last ten overs have been a real struggle for England as all momentum they had earlier has been lost. And they should be six down but Marufa makes a mess of things at deep mid-wicket. Jones hits it straight to her and despite multiple efforts she cannot hang on.

04:11 PM BST

OVER 16: ENG 91/5 (Gibson 1 Jones 3)

Danielle Gibson is in at seven and gets off the mark with a single first ball.

04:10 PM BST

Wicket

Capsey c Nahida b Fahima 9 Another wicket falls. Capsey has gone to the reverse sweep but it leads to her downfall. It goes straight into the hands of Nahida at point and England are in some strife. FOW 90/5

04:06 PM BST

OVER 15: ENG 87/4 (Capsey 8 Jones 2)

It is showing that it is much tougher for new players at the crease to get going. Only two runs come off the 15th over.

Just five overs remain.

Just 40 runs scored in the last nine overs on this very slow Sharjah wicket. I spoke to Nat Sciver-Brunt a couple of days ago who said England had some numbers that showed Sharjah is the lowest bouncing wicket in the world. So do with that what you will. In the three matches so far, 119 has been the highest score so no need to panic.

04:03 PM BST

OVER 14: ENG 85/4 (Capsey 7 Jones 1)

England have lost a lot of momentum with these wickets. Capsey nearly gives Rabeya a caught and bowled chance but it comes up just short.

04:00 PM BST

OVER 13: ENG 81/4 (Capsey 5 Jones 1)

Amy Jones joins Capsey at the crease. Capsey gets the first boundary of her innings as she sweeps away for four. A great stroke off just her fourth ball.

03:57 PM BST

Wicket

Wyatt-Hode st Joty b Nahida 41 What was I just saying? That could be a massive moment in this game. She comes down the ground but misses the ball. It is the simplest of stumpings and England are in a bit of a pickle here. FOW 76/4

03:55 PM BST

OVER 12: ENG 76/3 (Capsey 1 Wyatt-Hodge 41)

Alice Capsey is in at five. England need to make sure they do not keeping losing wickets at regular intervals.

03:53 PM BST

Wicket

Knight b Ritu 6 The England captain is gone. Ritu gets one to go between bat and pad and Bangladesh have their third wicket. Quite a big gap between bat and pad from Knight. FOW 73/3

03:50 PM BST

OVER 11: ENG 71/2 (Knight 4 Wyatt-Hodge 40)

Shorna Akter comes on for the first time today. Wyatt-Hodge targets down the ground once more with mid-on in the circle and is rewarded with four. She is going to play a crucial role in England building a strong total.

03:44 PM BST

OVER 10: ENG 62/2 (Knight 2 Wyatt-Hodge 33)

With mid-on inside the circle, Wyatt-Hodge goes downtown and hits down the ground for four. Despite the boundary of the second ball Bangladesh concede no more runs from the over.

Time for some drinks.

Bangladesh have clawed this back. But in more exciting news, the Sharjah caterers have put on “bangers and mash” because England are playing. Only they’ve pre-mixed it so the sausages are bite-sized and the gravy and onions are already mixed through. I’ve got a photo, but you don’t want to see it. I had two portions.

03:41 PM BST

OVER 9: ENG 58/2 (Knight 2 Wyatt-Hodge 29)

Captain Heather Knight walks out to the crease at number four. Ritu Moni comes on for the first time. Five singles come from the over and Bangladesh are turning the momentum in their favour.

03:37 PM BST

Wicket

Sciver-Brunt LBW Fahima 2 Bangladesh think they have a crucial wicket and the finger goes up. Sciver-Brunt is given out LBW and, after much reflection, decides to review. Three reds and she is gone so England lose a review. Two quick wickets for Bangladesh and that is a big wicket. FOW 53/2

Big moment for Bangladesh - Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

03:32 PM BST

OVER 7: ENG 50/1 (Sciver-Brunt 1 Wyatt-Hodge 24)

One of England’s best players comes to the crease as Nat Sciver-Brunt joins Wyatt-Hodge.

03:31 PM BST

Wicket

Bouchier c Nahida b Rabeya 23 After her terrible drop earlier, Rabeya Khan comes into the attack for the first time today. And she has her revenge as Bouchier is gone. She goes down the ground but the connection is not great and is caught by Nahida at mid-on. Bangladesh needed that. FOW 48/1

First breakthrough for Bangladesh - Satish Kumar/Reuters

03:28 PM BST

OVER 6: ENG 47/0 (Bouchier 23 Wyatt-Hodge 22)

Nahida is back on and Wyatt-Hodge uses her feet well to hit over the top and takes four more over cover.

Bouchier finishes up the over by opening up her front leg and sweeping over wide mid-on for four. Despite a slow start, that is a superb powerplay for England.

The difference a couple of overs make. After three overs England were looking nervy and playing tip-and-run. But a flurry of boundaries and they’re very well set after the powerplay. Don’t expect fireworks at Sharjah, anything above seven-an-over and England will be delighted.

03:24 PM BST

OVER 5: ENG 36/0 (Bouchier 18 Wyatt-Hodge 16)

Marufa will continue for her third consecutive over. After a couple of wides, Bouchier chips over mid-wicket and has her first boundary of this innings. Next ball Marufa gives Bouchier too much width and she punishes the poor line with a cut away for four.

Bouchier then should be out. She chips it straight into the hands of point but somehow the catch is dropped by Rabeya Khan.

An expensive over for Bangladesh costing 14 runs and that horrible dropped catch.

03:18 PM BST

OVER 4: ENG 22/0 (Bouchier 8 Wyatt-Hodge 14)

Fahima Khatun is into the attack. Wyatt comes across her stumps and lifts it over square leg inside the circle. It runs away for four and that is the first boundary of this innings.

Just a couple of balls later England have their second. Wyatt opens up the offside and drives through wide mid-off for four more.

03:14 PM BST

OVER 3: ENG 13/0 (Bouchier 7 Wyatt-Hodge 6)

England’s running between the wickets has been atrocious so far and once again they are very lucky that the Bangladesh fielding is not quite on point. Had it been England would have lost their first wicket.

Just two runs come from the third and Bangladesh are keeping it tight in these early stages.

03:09 PM BST

OVER 2: ENG 11/0 (Bouchier 6 Wyatt-Hodge 5)

Nahida Akter will open the bowling from the other end. The first of many overs of spin in this game. Off her first ball, Wyatt-Hodge punches well through cover for two to get off the mark.

That was a huge risk from Wyatt-Hodge. She pushes up to mid-off and comes through for a risky single. She does make her ground but had Nahida been stood behind the stumps rather than in front Wyatt-Hodge probably would have been out.

Already a few nervy moments for England running between the wickets.

03:04 PM BST

OVER 1: ENG 4/0 (Bouchier 2 Wyatt-Hodge 0)

A bit of early movement for Akter back into the right-handed Bouchier. The first runs for England come through two leg-byes as Akter starts too straight and it goes down the leg-side. A couple of runs added but with a faster outfield that would have been four.

The first runs off the bat come from a Bouchier drive towards mid-off. The throw hits the stumps but Bouchier was in. The ricochet allows England to come back for two.

Four from the first over.

Safe - Altaf Qadri/AP

03:00 PM BST

Off we go

Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt-Hodge are out in the middle and off we go. Marufa Akter to bowl the first over. England the final team to get their World Cup campaign under way. Bangladesh won their opener against Scotland.

Action time for England - Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

02:53 PM BST

In the earlier match

Australia began the defence of their title with a six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Sharjah. The champions and favourites suffered a slight scare, falling to 35 for three chasing 94, but Beth Mooney’s 43 not out got them over the line with 34 balls to spare.

02:46 PM BST

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana - ‘We have the capability’

“We would have done the same but it doesn’t matter as we have a good bowling attack and we will look to restrict them. It was an emotional game (against Scotland), we had been waiting for this moment and we are looking to shift that through the tournament. We have the capability, we have to execute our game plans.”

02:45 PM BST

The two XIs

England: Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith.

Bangladesh: Dilara Akter Dola, Shathi Rani, Sobhana Mostary, Taj Nehar, Nigar Sultana Joty (c) (wk), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter.

02:45 PM BST

‘Shock’ selection

In the end, England go with the ‘shock’ selection we were all expecting. Four frontline spinners as Linsey Smith is picked alongside the traditional trio of Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean and Sarah Glenn. Smith has been selected as as much a power play specialist bowler as a spinner, so when it comes to England’s turn in the field expect her to open up.

02:40 PM BST

England win the toss and will bat

It’s a case of ‘tails never fails’ for Heather Knight who explains her thinking of setting a target for Bangladesh...

“We’re going to have a bat. It looks like it’s much easier to defend a total. This is the first time we’ve been to Sharjah. We’ve been watching the games, we’ve had really good prep, jumping to get going. We’re going with four spinners, Bell and Kemp miss out. We’ve been preparing for a long time, we have to be smart and skilful, maybe a little scrappy at times.”

02:35 PM BST

The match is taking place in Sharjah

An old fabled ground that has seen plenty of drama down the years. And at the nearby Blue Souq you can find many a gorgeous oriental rug or kilim, if that’s your bag...

Sharjah Cricket Ground - Getty Images/Alex Davidson

02:28 PM BST

Word of warning from Heather Knight

The captain is only too aware of the pitfalls of overconfidence having been part of the side shocked by South Africa in the semi-finals last year.

She’s told her team-mates to stay in the moment.

“We probably did look ahead a little bit, and some players started to turn their heads towards a potential final,” Knight said. “That was a real big mistake but one we’ve learned from really well.”

Heather Knight doesn’t want England to get ahead of themselves - Getty Images/Francois Nel

02:20 PM BST

Ready

02:10 PM BST

England looking to underline tag as one of the favourites

England head into the Twenty20 World Cup full that emotion that both comforts and haunts many a player and fan: hope. But for once this juicy bit of positivity is well founded.

Semi-finalists in South Africa last year, England are on a roll having won all eight T20s this summer, while Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone will spearhead their bid for a first title since 2009.

It is difficult to look past six-time champions Australia, who are targeting a fourth straight crown, but a silver lining for England is they won the T20 portion of last year’s Ashes series 2-1.

“England have got all bases covered,” former England spinner Alex Hartley told the BBC Test Match Special podcast.

“This is the best chance they’ve had of winning it for a long time.”

“England’s camp is very confident. The only thing that could let them down is their own minds,” said former England fast bowler Katherine Sciver-Brunt.

“They will be challenged by Bangladesh because of their spinners. West Indies have the world’s best T20 player in Hayley Matthews - she can win a game by herself - and they’ve got Deandra Dottin back, and as a team with nothing to lose they are a dangerous prospect.

“England are smarter, there’s no reason they should not finish top, but there are no walkovers. Reaching the semis has never been England’s problem, it’s more how to handle it when they get there.”

Bangladesh stand in their way of a good, fast start. The South Asians beat Scotland by 16 runs in their opening match on Thursday and head into this match on a high.

Stay here for all the action with the first ball set to be bowled at 3. Can England end their 15-year wait for global T20 glory? Can England underline their tag as one of the favourites? We’re about to find out.