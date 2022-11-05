England battle past Canada to secure spot in World Cup final

PA Sport Staff
England withstood a late surge to hang on for a 26-19 win over Canada at Eden Park in Auckland and become the first team through to the final of the World Cup.

Simon Middleton’s side had to dig deeper than many had expected to extend their winning run to 30 matches and set up a final showdown with hosts and holders New Zealand or France.

The Red Roses began the contest in fine form, striking first blood through Marlie Packer in the ninth minute.

When Abby Dow found her way across the line just four minutes later, it looked like the world number one side were on track for a landslide victory.

However, amateurs Canada refused to roll over, breathing life into their game through a try from Karen Paquin in the 22nd minute.

Both teams traded points throughout the rest of the first half, with England keeping a narrow 15-12 advantage at half-time.

England pushed their lead out to six through an Emily Scarratt penalty in the early stages of the second half, and maintained the ascendancy with Dow’s second five-pointer in the 50th minute.

The match then settled into an arm wrestle until Tyson Beukeboom scored in the 68th minute to keep Canada’s hopes alive.

Penalty conversions for each side kept the scoreboard rolling over until England were ultimately able to repel a late offensive from Canada and secure the thrilling victory.

