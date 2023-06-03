England’s batsman have made history — but it is Jack Leach who will decide Ashes

Jack Leach - AFP/Glyn Kirk

We have been saying for a year that England are the most dynamic, aggressive batting team Test cricket has seen.

Now we have the stats to prove it. We are not now talking about a run of a few games. We have a 12-month, 13-match sample size, and England are scoring at a rate never been seen before. They score at 4.85 runs per over. In the same sample size, the great Australians of 2002-03 scored at 4.12, and in 2015/16 there were up at 3.95. The legendary West Indies team scored at 3.59 in 1984. Don Bradman’s Invincibles scored at 2.95 in what was a very different era. But this team are taking risks in a way that no team ever has and we should revel in that.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Against Ireland, they scored at more than six an over, and it all seemed so easy. Let’s be clear, though, when England were batting, it was not really a Test match, it was just a cricket match, because Ireland’s attack was poor. As an England batter, if you didn’t score runs, you would be very disappointed. Zak Crawley got 56 opening and should feel like he failed.

But the way England are going about it is remarkable. Ben Duckett has left just eight of the 692 balls he has faced in six Test matches since returning to the side, as an opener, which is ridiculous. Now whether he has been able to do that because the ball hasn’t swung much so he can own that channel a bit more, or they have not played really top-class quick bowling, we are about to find out. But England are challenging the way game is played.

England’s batsmen have totally derailed the mentality of opposition bowlers. They have put fear into them, and it’s a form of mental disintegration that all the teams they have played against over the last year have struggled with. It is intimidating when the ball is flying to all parts, and teams are getting lost without realising it.

Ben Duckett's approach to opening epitomises England's approach to batting: fearless - PA/John Walton

My advice to Australia would be to take a breath, and stick to bowling your best ball, which is at the top of off stump, or just outside. Hour after hour. It is almost like T20 cricket: ask England to play a big shot to your best ball. You know they want to score, so stay ultra-negative and disciplined and plug the gaps where they usually get their runs.

My other piece of advice to Australia is to follow Ireland’s lead and target Jack Leach. In the second innings at Lord’s Ireland took him on, and England looked a bit stretched.

I think now that Leach is England’s most important player. That might sound strange but Leach is so crucial to the make-up of England’s attack, while there remains uncertainty about Ben Stokes’ knee. Stokes bowled off a couple of paces in the warmup on Saturday morning, then looked in pain when taking a catch, his only contribution in the scorebook.

Nowadays, you get 85 overs in a day’s Test cricket (that it should be more is a conversation for another column). So break down those 85 overs, if Leach is taken down by Australia, England will be searching for overs. If Mark Wood plays, he will not get through more than about 15. Then you have two of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson looking at bowling well over 20 overs each in a day’s play. They are outstanding bowlers, but either elderly, injury prone, or both. If Leach can’t hold an end, suddenly England will be very stretched, with Joe Root having to chip in with some overs too. I can’t help but feel on the sort of pitches they want, they need Stokes bowling as one of four seam options.

Story continues

Stuart Broad and James Anderson - Getty Images/Philip Brown

Australia surely will go after Leach, with four lefties in their top seven, plus Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith both being fine players of spin, and Cameron Green a big hitter.

I liked the selection of Josh Tongue in this game, and it shows that Stokes does wants that little bit of extra pace in his attack. He’s just a bit different from the average English bowler, and what they need. It’s great that he’s on the honours board at Lord’s, but it would be difficult for him if his second Test was in the cauldron of the Ashes. He would probably benefit from another game or two in another series before that comes along, but England may not have a choice if the injuries pile up. To really trouble Labuschagne and Smith, I reckon Tongue needs to work on one that goes away from the right hander because his angle of attack means that they can just shuffle across to off-stump and hit him through midwicket.

I never thought I’d see the day that Stokes, one of England’s greatest all-rounders, would get through a Test without batting or bowling, yet still have a profound influence on the game. He bought Leach those three wickets on the first day by inviting the Irish batsmen to sweep. That said, I do think Stokes is prone to over-egging the short ball, but they were trying some tactics out in this game and that is fine. I see a bit of MS Dhoni in Stokes’ captaincy, the way he is happy for others to take centre stage while he pulls the strings. He is wonderful to watch, and so are his team.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.