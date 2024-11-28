England ban players from appearing in Pakistan Super League

England’s Sam Billings keeps wicket for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the Caribbean Premier League last month - Getty Images/Randy Brooks

England have banned players from appearing in the Pakistan Super League and other franchise leagues that clash with the domestic summer, even while an exception continues to be made for the Indian Premier League.

The change could severely damage the earning potential of English players during the home season, and creates a risk that some players will turn their back on the red-ball game to play abroad. But the ECB believe that the new approach will safeguard the quality of the domestic game.

In October, Telegraph Sport revealed that the England & Wales Cricket Board were planning to stop granting No Objection Certificates for competitions which overlap with the English summer, unless the player has a white-ball only contract.

The ECB will also stop allowing players to appear in any competitions that overlap with the Vitality Blast and The Hundred. The board also confirmed that players will be barred from leagues suspected of corruption, and prevented from ‘double dipping’ – switching to a new tournament after being eliminated from another competition taking place at the same time.

Policy will leave players in difficult position

The new policies were ratified by the ECB board at a meeting on Wednesday. It comes at a tumultuous time for the sport, with the schedule becoming ever more relentless. More than 20 major short-format franchise competitions will take place in 2024, with the number likely to grow further in the years to come.

The new policy could leave some players in an awkward position between maximising their earnings and being available for all formats of the game. Saqib Mahmood, who starred on England’s recent limited-overs tour of the Caribbean, has signed a white-ball only contract with Lancashire for next season – which could allow him to play in the PSL.

Historically, little major domestic cricket clashed with the heart of the English summer. But next year the T20 Blast and Hundred will be played alongside Major League Cricket, Canada’s Global T20 league and Sri Lanka’s Premier League, with the Caribbean Premier League then beginning in late August. As has been the case since 2008, the IPL will clash with the start of the English summer, with England long accepting that players will skip domestic games to appear in the world’s most lucrative league.

Next year the PSL also takes place in April, further intensifying the competition for talent. Without any action from the ECB, it was feared that a dozen or more English players could play in Pakistan, hollowing out the quality of the County Championship.

This year, Jason Roy missed T20 Blast fixtures for Surrey to appear in Major League Cricket and the Caribbean Premier League. Alex Hales missed Blast matches for Nottinghamshire to appear in the Lanka Premier League. Players – even those who no longer play first-class cricket – would not be permitted to miss English domestic white-ball games under the new policy.

“We need to protect the integrity of our sport and the strength of our competitions in England and Wales as well,” said Richard Gould, the chief executive of the ECB.

“This policy gives clarity to players and Professional Counties around our approach to issuing No-Objection Certificates. It will enable us to strike the right balance between supporting players who want to take up opportunities to earn and gain experience, while also protecting the integrity of cricket globally, ensuring we don’t undermine our own ECB competitions, and managing the welfare of centrally contracted England players.”

In 2023, 74 England-qualified men’s players appeared in franchise tournaments around the world – comfortably a record for any country.