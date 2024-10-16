England Autumn Internationals 2024: Fixtures, how to watch on TV and our match predictions

England will fancy their chances of beating the best of the southern hemisphere - Getty Images/Hannah Peters

England tackle the powerhouses of southern hemisphere rugby this November in the Autumn Nations Series when New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Japan come to Twickenham (or Allianz Stadium as the RFU now wants it to be called).

England’s fixtures against the All Blacks and Springboks are particularly enticing and will be an opportunity for revenge. Steve Borthwick’s men lost a tight summer series in New Zealand this year 2-0. And last year suffered an agonising 16-15 World Cup semi-final defeat against South Africa, which was the last time these two teams played.

Full fixtures

(All times GMT)

Saturday, November 2

Saturday, November 9

Saturday, November 16

Sunday, November 24

What TV channel are matches on?

All England’s games will be shown live on TNT Sports and discovery+.

What is the latest England news?

Alex Mitchell has been left out of England’s squad for the autumn with a neck problem that places his involvement in the series in doubt.

Mitchell has not played this season because of an injury that has been treated with an injection and Northampton have been unable to provide a time-frame for his return.

England’s first choice scrum-half is now battling to play any part in the fixtures against New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Japan, with his omission from Steve Borthwick’s 36-man squad painting a bleak picture for his involvement.

George Ford is also left out of the 36 as he battles a thigh issue but he will remain with the group that departs for a training camp in Girona on Monday to continue his rehabilitation.

Forwards: Fin Baxter, Dan Cole, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Theo Dan, Trevor Davison, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Marler, Will Stuart; Ollie Chessum, Charlie Ewels, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, George Martin; Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Tom Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Earl, Sam Underhill

Backs: Harry Randall, Ben Spencer, Jack van Poortvliet; Fin Smith, Marcus Smith; Ollie Lawrence, Alex Lozowski, Luke Northmore, Henry Slade; Elliot Daly, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Tom Roebuck, Ollie Sleightholme, Freddie Steward

Rehabilitation: George Ford

Not considered for selection: Alex Coles, Joe Cokanasiga, Fraser Dingwall, Alex Mitchell, Will Muir, Max Ojomoh, Raffi Quirke, Bevan Rodd

What are the latest odds?

TBC

What are our predictions?

England v New Zealand: England went down to a 2-0 series defeat on their summer tour to New Zealand, losing the first Test 16-15 and the second 24-17, but both matches could have gone either way. So with home advantage this time, Borthwick’s men have a fabulous opportunity to claim victory on home turf.

Predicted score: England 23 New Zealand 19

England v Australia: The Wallabies are a team in transition under new coach Joe Schmidt and have suffered some eyebrow-raising defeats, most notably a 67-27 thrashing by Argentina. But they are showing signs of improvement and gave the All Blacks are real scare in the Rugby Championship.

Predicted score: England 34 Australia 14

England v South Africa: France may argue differently, but at the top of the rugby table two teams currently stand above the rest – Ireland and South Africa. The Boks are world class from 1 to 15 and even home advantage is unlikely to be enough for England to stop the Springbok juggernaut.

Predicted score: England 15 South Africa 21

England v Japan: Any time Eddie Jones returns to Twickenham, expect fireworks. And his Japan play a brand of attacking rugby that is a joy to watch. Expect the Brave Blossoms to take an early lead and hold their own in the first half before fatigue and indiscipline creep in and allow England to pull away and seal – on the scoreboard at least – a comfortable victory.

Predicted score: England 45 Japan 23