England Autumn Internationals 2022: Fixtures, match dates and how to watch on TV

Eddie Jones, the England head coach, talks to Owen Farrell, Jack Nowell and Ellis Genge during an England training session held at Twickenham - GETTY IMAGES

Harlequins wing Cadan Murley has received a first call-up from England head coach Eddie Jones following his impressive form in the Gallagher Premiership. There are also recalls for Max Malins, Val Rapava Ruskin, Kyle Sinckler and Raffi Quirke in the 36-player squad named for the autumn internationals.

Murley has scored seven tries in five Premiership matches for Harlequins this season, continuing his good form from the 2021-22 campaign.

Jones said of Murley: "I've been watching him quite closely. He's got the ability to finish. He's a good, strong player who has improved his capacity to win the ball in the air remarkably."

Among the players missing from the squad and not listed as unavailable for selection due to injury are Elliot Daly, Henry Slade, Joe Marler, Anthony Watson, Joe Marchant and Danny Care.

Jones estimated that around 30 per cent of the squad who toured Australia were missing, billing the upcoming Test matches as a mini Rugby World Cup.

England were unable to use more than a dozen players who will sit out the series with injury: Alfie Barbeary, Ollie Chessum, Nic Dolly, Alex Dombrandt, Charlie Ewels, Tommy Freeman, George Ford, Jamie George, Sam Jeffries, Nick Isiekwe, Harry Randall, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill, Jack Walker.

Who are England playing in the 2022 Autumn Internationals?

England are playing four matches in November, against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.

When are England's 2022 Autumn International matches?

England v Argentina , Sunday Nov 2, 2.15pm GMT, Twickenham

England v Japan , Saturday Nov 12, 3.15 GMT, Twickenham

England v New Zealand, Saturday Nov 19, 5.30pm GMT, Twickenham

England v South Africa, Saturday Nov 26, 5.30pm GMT, Twickenham

How do I watch England's Autumn International 2022 matches?

All four of England's Autumn Internationals will be broadcast live on the online streaming platform Amazon Prime. You can join Amazon Prime for £8.99 per month, with a cut rate of £4.99 available for students.

Story continues

How do I buy tickets to the matches?

Tickets are not currently available for the matches against New Zealand or South Africa but limited tickets are still on sale for both the Argentina and Japan matches. Visit englandrugby.com for more information.

Who is in England's squad?

Eddie Jones announced his squad for the Autumn Internationals on Oct17, naming six uncapped players, including Saracens' Hugh Tizard and Quins' Cadan Murley.

Who are England's key players?

In the forwards, expect captain Courtney Lawes, Maro Itoje and Tom Curry to have a huge influence. Uncapped Saracens second row Hugh Tizard has received his first call-up and has been touted as a future star for his country.

In the backs, Eddie Jones will lean on the experience of Owen Farrell, along with veteran scrum-half Ben Youngs. Manu Tuilagi is a key part of their attacking strategy, while the likes of Marcus Smith, Henry Arundell and Will Joseph will offer exciting cutting edge.

What happened last year?

England were involved in three Autumn Internationals last year. In their first match, they beat Tonga 69-3 at Twickenham before putting in a superb display to beat Australia 32-15.

In the final match, England raced into an early lead against South African before being pegged back by the visitors. The home side needed a last-minute penalty from Marcus Smith to clinch a 27-26 victory.

This article is regularly updated with the latest information.