England and Australia share dramatic draw in Test as Women’s Ashes remain alive

England and Australia both came close to snatching victory in a thrilling finale before the one-off Test at Canberra finished in a draw to keep the Women’s Ashes alive.

An attacking declaration from Australia captain Meg Lanning just before tea on the fourth and final day set England a target of 257 runs to win off 48 overs, where a victory for the hosts would see them retain the Ashes.

The tourists had looked on course for a famous win as they were left needing 45 runs off the final 60 balls with seven wickets in hand.

However, Australia battled back and were favourites themselves after reducing England to 244 for nine in the 46th over.

But, in a final twist to the tale, Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone kept Australia at bay for the final 13 balls to snatch a dramatic draw.