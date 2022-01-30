England and Australia share dramatic draw in Test as Women’s Ashes remain alive
England and Australia both came close to snatching victory in a thrilling finale before the one-off Test at Canberra finished in a draw to keep the Women’s Ashes alive.
An attacking declaration from Australia captain Meg Lanning just before tea on the fourth and final day set England a target of 257 runs to win off 48 overs, where a victory for the hosts would see them retain the Ashes.
The tourists had looked on course for a famous win as they were left needing 45 runs off the final 60 balls with seven wickets in hand.
An incredible Test match ends in a draw.#Ashes | #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/hTzVk7HPaa
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 30, 2022
However, Australia battled back and were favourites themselves after reducing England to 244 for nine in the 46th over.
But, in a final twist to the tale, Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone kept Australia at bay for the final 13 balls to snatch a dramatic draw.