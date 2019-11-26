England attack coach Scott Wisemantel leaves Eddie Jones’ set-up in post-World Cup shake-up

England head coach Eddie Jones has confirmed attack coach Scott Wisemantel has left the current set-up.

The 49-year-old was in charge of England's attack during the World Cup final defeat to South Africa earlier this month but will now move on following talks with Jones.

​Wisemantel linked up with Jones in 2018 and his temporary contract expired at the culmination of the tournament in Japan.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He is the second member of Jones' staff to seek pastures new after scrum coach Neal Hatley returned to Bath following the World Cup.

Wisemantel has been tipped to join the Australia set-up under Dave Rennie, the current Glasgow Warriors coach who will take up the reins with the Wallabies at the end of the 2019-2020 season.

Jones told the Daily Mail: "Scott's contract finished at the end of the World Cup and we had some discussions but he has decided to move on.

"Whatever role he takes on next I know he will do an outstanding job because he was fantastic for us. We will miss him but we wish him all the best, and his family."

PA contributed to this report



