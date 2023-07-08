England’s Ashes hopes rely on a chase – and Headingley is the perfect venue for one

Ben Duckett edges for four as England begin their chase at Headingley - Getty Images/Stu Forster

When England commenced hunting down a fourth innings target of 251 to keep their Ashes hopes alive, there was no place they would rather be. For all their history of Ashes turnarounds at Headingley – 1981, 2019 and the overlooked wonder of 2001 – it is the nature of the ground today that will give England most heart.

On Thursday morning, Pat Cummins’s incorrect call at the toss gave England a small but significant advantage. Had Cummins won it, he would have chosen to bowl; instead, Ben Stokes did so. There was good reason for both sides’ preference: the past five Test matches at Headingley have all been won by the team fielding first.

In three of these games, the Test has been decided by remarkable fourth-innings chases.

In 2017, a resplendent century from Shai Hope helped West Indies chase 322 to win by five wickets in the last throes of the fifth day.

Two years later, Stokes’s unbeaten 135 famously led England to overhaul 359 against Australia and keep the Ashes alive.

Set 296 to win against New Zealand last year, England waltzed home by seven wickets, rattling along at 5.4 runs an over. The sum total of these three chases, the past three in Tests at Headingley, is 980 runs for the loss of 17 wickets at an average of 58 apiece.

This sequence is, in part, a reflection of some brilliant individual performances. But it also reflects the character of the ground.

Most Test pitches deteriorate, becoming more treacherous to bat on in the final stages, adding to the difficulty of chasing when batting last. But in recent years at Headingley this rule has been inverted: the more a Test has gone on, the easier it has been to bat.

In the past 10 Tests here, the average number of runs per wicket in the first innings is just 25; by the fourth innings, it soars to 36 – the equivalent of 360 runs.

A Test pitch at Headingley tends to be at its most onerous at the start, when a tinge of grass remains. As it flattens out, it generally becomes easier to bat on, as a little extra turn tends not to compensate for less movement to help seamers.

Over the first two days at Headingley, both Mitchell Marsh and Stokes have exploited the ground’s boundaries, which are particularly inviting. The combination of pace in the wicket, true bounce and small boundaries makes Headingley a particularly taxing ground for fielding captains to retain control. Across those three fourth-innings chases here since 2017, the average scoring rate is 3.6 runs an over.

In the fourth innings at Headingley, spinners have seldom found much assistance. The three front-line spinners defending targets since 2017 – Moeen Ali, Nathan Lyon and Michael Bracewell – returned combined figures of five for 299 from 79.2 overs.

While each will have moments that they will rue – Lyon, of course, will lament how Australia had already squandered all their reviews by the time he trapped Stokes leg before wicket with two runs to win – they were also handicapped by the lack of assistance from the pitch. In the fourth innings since 2017, Headingley has turned less than any other Test ground in England.

Moeen’s success on the second day suggests that this iteration of the Headingley wicket might be a little more conducive to spin. But, as well as Moeen bowled, he admitted that both his wickets owed more to what he called “gifts” than venomous turn.

England will also be reassured that they do not have to face Lyon but instead Todd Murphy. He is a fine prospect, but one who has played only 13 first-class matches and will not have encountered anything quite like Stokes attacking him with gusto.

The tempo that England play their cricket at another cause for hope. Playing in fast-forward when batting second gives pitches less time to deteriorate, as England found to their advantage in the successful Headingley chases of 2019 and 2022. On these occasions, their run chases began after only 155.2 overs and 289.5 overs – in normal playing time, the equivalent of a pitch late on day two and early on day four. When England’s run chase began, the wicket was only 180.2 overs old: in normal circumstances, only the equivalent of the very start of the third day.

Indications from first-class cricket this year are that Headingley remains a delectable ground for chasing sides. In May, Yorkshire scored 412 for nine in the fourth innings against Glamorgan to hold out for an unlikely draw. A month earlier, Leicestershire chased 392 for seven to win by three wickets – their first County Championship victory at Headingley since 1910, but secured in exactly the outlandish manner that has become almost routine at this ground.

If England are in need of omens to sustain them for the challenge that awaits, no ground can provide them with more. Yet what should sustain England most when their chase begins is not fabled stories of the ground’s past, but the realities of the ground’s present.



