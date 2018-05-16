England's 23-man World Cup squad: Who made the cut for Russia 2018?

1 Nick Pope | GK | Burnley Nick Pope has been instrumental to Burnley's success as they managed to clinch a Europa League spot.

2 Jordan Pickford | GK | Everton Jordan Pickford recovered from a slow start to his Everton career to prove himself as one of the best keepers in the league.

3 Jack Butland | GK | Stoke City Jack Butland has been Stoke's standout player in a season they were relegated.

4 Kyle Walker | DF | Man City Kyle Walker has been a key player in one of the best Premier League teams ever as Man City hit 100 points this season.

5 Trent Alexander-Arnold | DF | Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold has not looked out of place once in his debut season for Liverpool filling in well for an injured Nathaniel Clyne as Liverpool reached the Champions League final.

6 Kieran Trippier | DF | Tottenham Kieran Trippier has been brilliant for Spurs this season at right-back proving an adequate replacement as Kyle Walker departed the club.

7 Harry Maguire | DF | Leicester City Harry Maguire has been ever-present for Leicester this season and continued his good performances after his move from Hull.

8 John Stones | DF | Man City John Stones had a fantastic season as Man City won the title. Stones proved he was one of the best ball-playing defenders in the league this season.

9 Ashley Young | DF | Man Utd Having stood out as one of the best full-backs in the league in 2017-18 following his conversion from a winger, Ashley Young has earned a call-up to the 2018 World Cup finals for the Three Lions.

10 Phil Jones | DF | Man Utd Phil Jones started the season in great form for Manchester United and continued to be good in the second half of the campaign, despite playing less frequently.

11 Gary Cahill | DF | Chelsea Gary Cahill is one of the most experienced players in the England squad and has made the cut for a trip to Russia.

12 Danny Rose | DF | Tottenham Danny Rose hasn't featured much for Tottenham this season playing only 10 games in the league, but the class he has shown in previous season's has been enough to merit a call-up.

13 Eric Dier | DF/MF | Tottenham Eric Dier's consistency and versatility has made him one of the most important players in Gareth Southgate's squad.

14 Fabian Delph | DF/MF | Man City Fabian Delph has surprised everyone by proving to be a fantastic left-back as he filled in for Benjamin Mendy this season, and makes the cut ahead of Jack Wilshere due to his utility strength.

15 Jordan Henderson | MF | Liverpool Jordan Henderson has had the best season of his career captaining Liverpool to a Champions League final.

16 Ruben Loftus-Cheek | MF | Chelsea Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a young player with a lot of flair. He performed very well in his previous England appearance against Germany.

17 Dele Alli | MF | Tottenham Dele Alli has continued to be one of the most dangerous goalscoring midfielders in the world this season as Spurs clinched a top-four place in the Premier League.

18 Jesse Lingard | MF | Man Utd Jesse Lingard has had his best season yet in a United shirt. England hope he can continue his goalscoring form into the summer.

19 Raheem Sterling | FW | Man City Raheem Sterling was one of the top scorers in the Premier League this season and proved all of his doubters wrong.

20 Harry Kane | FW | Tottenham Harry Kane narrowly missed out on his third consecutive golden boot - behind the outstanding Mohamed Salah - but he still managed his best goalscoring season yet banging in 30 goals in the Premier League.

21 Jamie Vardy | FW | Leicester Jamie Vardy is still one of the most dangerous strikers in England, hitting 20 Premier League goals this season.

22 Marcus Rashford | FW | Man Utd Marcus Rashford is one of England's best raw young talents. His blistering pace and dribbling ability will frighten any defence in the world.